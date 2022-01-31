Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) 1. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Usama Ragab Youssif, MD Lecturer of Medicine Zagazig University Email: usamaragab@medicine.zu.edu.eg Slideshare: https://www.slideshare.net/dr4spring/ Mobile: 00201000035863 2. Definition CAH is an inherited group of disorders (AR) characterized by a deficiency of one of the enzymes necessary for cortisol biosynthesis. More than 90% of cases are due to 21α-hydroxylase deficiency. There is a wide clinical spectrum, from presentation in the neonatal period with salt wasting and virilization to nonclassic CAH in adulthood. 3. Epidemiology Wide racial variations, most common in those of Jewish, hispanic, Slavic, and Italian origin Carrier frequency of classic CAH: 1:60 in white people Carrier frequency of nonclassic CAH: 19% in Ashkenazi Jews, 13.5% in Hispanics, 6% in Italians, and 3% in other Caucasian populations 4. Pathogenesis & Genetics CYP21 encodes for the 21α-hydroxylase enzyme, located on the short arm of chromosome 6 (chromosome 6p21.3). 21α-Hydroxylase deficiency results from gene mutations, partial gene deletions, or gene conversions. 5. Pathogenesis & Genetics (cont.) There is a correlation between the severity of the molecular defect and the clinical severity of the disorder. Non-classic CAH is usually due to a point mutation (single base change); missense mutations result in simple virilizing disease Classic CAH due to gene conversion or partial deletion usually results in presentation in infancy with salt wasting or severe virilization. 6. Steroidogenesis 7. Biochemistry 21α-Hydroxylase deficiency results in aldosterone and cortisol deficiency. There is ACTH oversecretion because of the loss of negative feedback, and this causes adrenocortical hyperplasia and excessive accumulation of 17-hydroxy progesterone (17OHP) and other steroid precursors. These are then shunted into androgen synthesis pathways, resulting in testosterone and androstenedione excess. 8. Steroidogenesis 9. A list of enzyme deficiencies in CAH Enzyme deficiency Substrate Product Androgen Mineralocorticoid % of CAH 21α-hydroxylase Progesterone Deoxycorticosterone (DOC) ↑ ↓ >90% 17-hydroxy progesterone 11-deoxycortisol 11β-hydroxylase Deoxycorticosterone (DOC) Corticosterone ↑ ↑ 5% Steroidogenic acute regulatory protein (sTAR) -- Necessary for cholesterol transport into mitochondria ↓ ↓ Rare 3β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase (3β- HSD) Pregnenolone, 17-OH pregnenolone, DHEA Progesterone, 17-OHP, Δ 4- androstenedione ↓ ↓ Rare 17α-hydroxylase Pregnenolone 17-OH pregnenolone ↓ ↑ Rare Progesterone 17-OHP 10. Steroidogenesis 11. Clinical features • Classic CAH -Most patients are diagnosed in infancy Women Men  Sexual dysfunction and subfertility in women, particularly in salt wasters.  Reconstructive genital surgery is required in most women  With improvement of medical and surgical care, pregnancy rates have improved.  ↑ Androgen → ↓ GN → ↓ testicular function  ↑ ACTH → TARTs (always benign but may be misdiagnosed as testicular tumors), TARTs can be destructive, leading to testicular failure.  Spermatogenesis is often low if CAH is poorly controlled. 15. European Journal of Pediatrics (2008) 168(7):847-9 16. Clinical features (cont.) • Non-Classic CAH o Partial deficiency of 21α-hydroxylase. o Glucocorticoid and aldosterone production are normal, but there is overproduction of 17OHP and, thus, androgens. o Patients present with hirsutism (60%), acne (33%), and oligomenorrhea (54%), often around the onset of puberty. o Only 13% of women present with subfertility. o 1/3 of women have polycystic ovaries on US, and adrenal incidentalomas or hyperplasia is seen in 40%. 17. Laboratory Investigations 18. Laboratory evaluation • Diagnosis of non-classic CAH—17OHP measurement o Timing: Screen in the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle o 17OHP is produced by the corpus luteum, so false-positive results may occur if measured in the luteal phase of the cycle. o Interpretation of result  <166.7 ng/dL (<5 nmol/L)—normal.  >500 ng/dL (>15 nmol/L)—CAH.  166.7–500 ng/dL (5 – 15 nmol/L)— ACTH stimulation test. A fifth will have non-classic CAH. 19. Laboratory evaluation (cont.) • ACTH stimulation test o Measure 17OHP 30 minutes after ACTH administration. o An exaggerated rise in 17OHP is seen in non-classic CAH.  17OHP level <1000 ng/dL (<30 nmol/L) post-ACTH excludes the diagnosis.  Most patients have levels >1500 ng/dL (>45 nmol/L).  Levels of 1000–1500 ng/dL (30 – 45 nmol/L) suggest heterozygosity or nonclassic CAH. o Cortisol response to ACTH stimulation is usually low to normal. 20. Other investigations Androgen • In poorly controlled classic CAH in women, testosterone and androstenedione levels may be in the adult male range. • DHEAS levels are usually only mildly, and not consistently, elevated in CAH. Renin • Plasma renin levels are markedly elevated in 75% of patients with inadequately treated classic CAH (inadequate fludrocortisone dose), reflecting deficient aldosterone production. • A proportion of women with non-classic CAH may also have mildly elevated renin. 21. What about ACTH? Greatly elevated in poorly controlled classic CAH Usually, normal levels in nonclassic CAH 22. Management 23. Aim of treatment To maintain normal energy levels and weight and avoid adrenal crises in all patients To minimize hyperandrogenism and to restore regular menses and fertility in women Avoid over-replacement of CS Follow sick-day guidelines in case of stress 24. CCAH - Prednisolone Total dose 5–7.5mg/day. Given in two divided doses, with one-third of the total dose given on waking (about 7 a.m.) and two-thirds of the dose on evening. The aim is to suppress the early morning peak of ACTH and thus androgen secretion. The optimum dose is the minimum dose required to normalize serum androgens. Occasional patients who are not controlled on prednisolone may be optimally treated with nocturnal dexamethasone instead (0.25–0.5mg). 25. CCAH – Other therapies Mineralocorticoids: 3/4 of patients are salt wasters and thus require mineralocorticoid replacement therapy. Fludrocortisone in a dose of 50–200 mcg/ day is given as a single daily dose. Bilateral adrenalectomy: may very occasionally be considered in patients with severe virilization resistant to conventional therapy or intractable infertility in females. 26. NCCAH Oligo- and amenorrhea are treated with glucocorticoid therapy—e.g., nocturnal dexamethasone 0.25–0.5 mg or prednisone 2.5–5 mg/day, maybe used. Slightly higher doses may be required to normalize ovulatory function. If fertility is not desired, symptoms may be treated with OCPs and antiandrogen. Hirsutism and acne may be treated using OCPs (see PCOS). 27. NCCAH (cont.) Spironolactone should be avoided because of the potential risk of salt wasting and thus hyperreninemia. If the plasma renin level is elevated, then fludrocortisone given in a dose sufficient to normalize renin concentrations may improve adrenal hyperandrogenism. Men do not usually require treatment. The occasional man may need glucocorticoids to treat subfertility. 28. Monitoring of treatment Annual follow-up is usually adequate in adults. Clinical assessment: • Look for evidence of hyperandrogenism and glucocorticoid excess. • Amenorrhea in women usually suggests inadequate therapy. • Measure BP and weight. 17OHP • Suppressed levels of 17OHP, testosterone (T), and renin are an indication for reduced dose of steroid. • Aim for a mildly elevated level (about 2–4xnormal). 29. Monitoring of treatment (cont.) Plasma rennin Aim: for renin in mid-normal range. Why: Hyperandrogenism will be difficult to control if the patient is mildly salt depleted (ACTH production stimulated by hypovolemia). Androgens Aim: to normalize serum testosterone/androstenedione taken before A.M. steroids. Consider bone density, which may be reduced by supraphysiological steroid doses. 30. Monitoring of therapy (cont.) Testicular function • It requires special attention. • Low LH is a sign of raised adrenal androgens. • Raised FSH may follow adrenal rests as a sign of testicular failure, testicular adrenal rest tumors may develop (up to 94%), and their detection may prevent infertility later. • US testis every 3–5 years. • Consider sperm count/storage if adrenal rests are present. 31. Prognosis Adults with treated CAH have a normal life expectancy. Improvement in medical and surgical care has also improved quality of life (QoL) for most sufferers. 32. Unresolved issues 33. Issues Height • Despite optimal treatment in childhood, patients with CAH are, on average, significantly shorter than their predicted genetic height. • Studies suggest that this may be due to overtreatment with glucocorticoids during infancy. Fertility • Women: Fertility remains reduced particularly in salt wasters, from factors including inadequate vaginal introitus and anovulation secondary to both ↑ androgen and ↑ 17OHP levels. • Men: fertility may be affected with poorly controlled classic CAH, and adrenal rests. 34. Unresolved Issues (cont.) Adrenal incidentalomas and testicular adrenal rest tumors • Benign adrenal adenomas have been reported in up to 50% of patients with classic CAH. • Men with CAH may develop adrenal rests. These are ACTH- responsive and should be treated by optimizing glucocorticoid therapy. Psychosexual issues • Gender dysphoria common in females. • A significant number of females with classic CAH, despite adequacy of vaginal reconstruction, are not sexually active. 35. Thanks

