IWAN SUWANDI UPT DALDUK WILAYAH CARINGIN Disampaikan dalam BIMBINGAN PERKAWINAN BAGI CALON PENGANTIN Sukabumi , Agustus 2019
Pengertian Psikologi Keluarga Psikologi keluarga merupakan pemahaman tentang interaksi atau pola sosial dalam keluarga. Ke...
Perspektif Psikologi Keluarga 1. Psikologi keluarga merupakan ilmu yang menggabungkan antara psikologi dengan ilmu tentang...
Manfaat Psikologi Keluarga • Psikologi keluarga sebagai bekal untuk mengendalikan, memprediksi dan memahami perilaku anggo...
Ruang Lingkup Psikologi Keluarga • Manajemen rumah tangga. • Komunikasi antar anggota keluarga. • Pengembangan potensi dal...
  1. 1. IWAN SUWANDI UPT DALDUK WILAYAH CARINGIN Disampaikan dalam BIMBINGAN PERKAWINAN BAGI CALON PENGANTIN Sukabumi , Agustus 2019
  2. 2. Pengertian Psikologi Keluarga Psikologi keluarga merupakan pemahaman tentang interaksi atau pola sosial dalam keluarga. Keluarga sendiri terdiri dari beberapa individu yang bisa diisi dari dua generasi, tiga generasi, atau bahkan lebih. Banyaknya individu dalam keluarga ini akan mempengaruhi kualitas interaksi antar individu dan berdampak pada sisi psikologi individu maupun kelompok.
  3. 3. Perspektif Psikologi Keluarga 1. Psikologi keluarga merupakan ilmu yang menggabungkan antara psikologi dengan ilmu tentang keluarga. 2. Psikologi keluarga dikenal sebagai bentuk intervensi psikologi dengan target keluarga, berupa terapi keluarga. 3. Keluarga merupakan tempat dimana pertama kali individu mendapatkan pendidikan, pengalaman interaksi, dan lainnya. 4. Keluarga mampu mempengaruhi individu dengan kuat. 5. Pemahaman bahwa keluarga merupakan sistem dimana setiap individu terlibat didalamnya. 6. Sistem keluarga bisa mengalami perubahan apabila satu individu berubah 7. Banyak terapi keluarga dengan metode yang menarik. 8. Terapi keluarga bisa diaplikasikan oleh masing masing individu sendiri. 9. Pendekatan psikologis mencegah terjadinya gangguan psikologis dalam keluarga.
  4. 4. Manfaat Psikologi Keluarga • Psikologi keluarga sebagai bekal untuk mengendalikan, memprediksi dan memahami perilaku anggota keluarga. • Mempermudah interaksi dengan anggota keluarga yang lebih memahami. • Memahami keinginan atau karakteristik masing masing anggota keluarga dengan baik. • Memahami pendapat dan perbedaan yang ada sebagai proses memberikan dukungan. • Mempengaruhi perilaku atau pola pikir anggota keluarga dengan memberikan sudut pandang yang lebih positif.
  5. 5. Ruang Lingkup Psikologi Keluarga • Manajemen rumah tangga. • Komunikasi antar anggota keluarga. • Pengembangan potensi dalam keluarga. • Strategi mengatasi permasalahan. • Penyelesaian masalah. • Tanggung jawab anggota keluarga yang memiliki kesetaraan gender, internalisasi, eksternalisasi nilai dan norma positif.

