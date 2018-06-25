Sometimes, the old-fashioned way is better. If you’re looking for a logbook to record travel mileage for work, or just personal information, we have what you need.Whether you need it for tax deduction purposes or simply to keep track of your mileage and expenses, this is the perfect logbook for you. Simple, handy and so easy to use.Here are more reasons for you to choose our Mileage Log Book.VERSATILE USE – It can be used for tax deduction purposes or simply to keep track of gas mileage and expenses. This mileage log is ideal for anyone who needs to track their vehicle/gas usage for tax reporting purposes. Both businesses and individuals will benefit from this simple record book.USEFUL & CONVENIENT – You can’t beat a book like this. It doesn’t need batteries and doesn’t take you time to log in. You can keep track of your gas mileage right away.A LOG BOOK BUILT TO LAST- The sturdy cover is made of tough paperback with strong, secure professional trade binding so the pages won’t fall out after a few months of use.WELL-CRAFTED INTERIOR- We used only thick, white paper to avoid ink bleed-through. The lines are printed bold and black for easy visibility when you are reading or writing.MORE ORGANIZED LOGS- The log book includes pages for vehicle information entry and a pre-filled form with DATE, ODOMETER READING START TO END, TOTAL, PURPOSE/DESCRIPTION and NOTES. So uncomplicated and easy to use.PERFECT SIZE- With its 15.24 x 22.86 cm (6" x 9") dimensions, almost the same size as A5 paper. It is compact and easy to store in the glovebox.COOL COVERS!- To top it all, we have an array of cover designs for you to choose from. Get inspired by our collection of truly creative book covers.We stand for quality and aim to provide the best writing experience with our notebooks. Get this log book, a perfect tool to help you keep track of your mileage, trip purpose and expenses. A well-maintained vehicle mileage log will save you a lot of headache at tax time. Grab your copy today!

Click This Link To Download https://kizoyub.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1981831002

