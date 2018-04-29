Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Audiobook�Streaming�Free�Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner� by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and...
Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and� commentary�by�Alison�Lar...
Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and� commentary�by�Alison�Lar...
Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and� commentary�by�Alison�Lar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobook Streaming Free Frankenstein by Mary Shelley with The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge and commentary by Alison Larkin - 200th anniversary audio edition

11 views

Published on

Listen to Frankenstein by Mary Shelley with The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge and commentary by Alison Larkin - 200th anniversary audio edition Audiobook Streaming Free. Get Frankenstein by Mary Shelley with The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge and commentary by Alison Larkin - 200th anniversary audio edition Audiobook With Streaming Free on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. You Can Listen to Mp3 Frankenstein by Mary Shelley with The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge and commentary by Alison Larkin - 200th anniversary audio edition Audiobook on Play store or itunes

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobook Streaming Free Frankenstein by Mary Shelley with The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge and commentary by Alison Larkin - 200th anniversary audio edition

  1. 1. Audiobook�Streaming�Free�Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner� by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and�commentary�by�Alison�Larkin���200th�anniversary�audio�edition Listen�to�Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and�commentary�by� Alison�Larkin���200th�anniversary�audio�edition�Audiobook�Streaming�Free.�Get�Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the� Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and�commentary�by�Alison�Larkin���200th�anniversary�audio�edition�Audiobook�With� Streaming�Free�on�your�iPhone,�iPad,�or�Android.�You�Can�Listen�to�Mp3�Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the� Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and�commentary�by�Alison�Larkin���200th�anniversary�audio�edition�Audiobook�on�Play� store�or�itunes LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and� commentary�by�Alison�Larkin���200th�anniversary�audio�edition This�chilling�tale�of�a�gruesome�monster�unleashed�into�the�world�by�an�unthinking�scientist�was�first�conceived�in 1818�by�nineteen�year�old�Mary�Shelley�on�a�dark,�rainy�night�on�Lake�Geneva.�Lord�Byron�and�Percy�Shelley challenged�their�friends�to�see�who�could�come�up�with�the�most�horrifying�story�imaginable.�Mary�Shelley�did, terrifying�them�all�with�her�nightmare�inspired�tale. Brilliantly�narrated�by�British�actor�Clive�Hayward,�this�200th�anniversary�audio�edition�of�Frankenstein�is�followed�by The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�which�had�a�haunting�influence�on�young�Mary�Shelley many�years�before�the�story�of�Frankenstein�entered�her�dreams.�With�commentary�on�Shelley's�feminist�roots�by Alison�Larkin.
  3. 3. Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and� commentary�by�Alison�Larkin���200th�anniversary�audio�edition
  4. 4. Frankenstein�by�Mary�Shelley�with�The�Rime�of�the�Ancient�Mariner�by�Samuel�Taylor�Coleridge�and� commentary�by�Alison�Larkin���200th�anniversary�audio�edition

×