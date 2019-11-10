[NEW RELEASES]Medical Language: Immerse Yourself |E-BOOKS library

For all courses covering medical terminology Promote mastery of medical language with an immersive experience One of the best ways to learn a language is to immerse yourself in all aspects of that language. Medical Language: Immerse Yourself does just that. It includes an unsurpassed quantity and variety of exercises to actively engage students with the material and hone their word-building skills. Its appealing, uncluttered design contains hundreds of colorful, interesting images and plenty of white space for easy reading and note-taking. And, its intuitive organization is based on medical specialties, not just body systems, so students understand how what they are learning is applied in the real world of healthcare. Throughout the text, learners are encouraged to listen, speak, write, watch, examine, and make connections - all of the activities they need to truly master medical language.Also available with MyMedicalTerminologyLab MyMedicalTerminologyLab is an online homework, tutorial, and assessment program designed to work with this text to engage students and improve results. Within its structured environment, students practice what they learn, test their understanding, and pursue a personalized study plan that helps them better absorb course material and understand difficult concepts. No matter their learning style, students will build a solid foundation of medical language through MyMedicalTerminologyLab's interactive games, adaptive Dynamic Study Modules, and author-narrated lectures. Note: You are purchasing a standalone product; MyMedicalTerminologyLab(TM) does not come packaged with this content. Students, if interested in purchasing this title with MyMedicalTerminologyLab, ask your instructor for the correct package ISBN and Course ID. Instructors, contact your Pearson representative for more information. If you would like to purchase both the physical text and MyMedicalTerminologyLab, search for: 0134320476 / 9780134320472 Medical Language: Immerse Yourself PLUS MyMedicalTerminologyLab with Pearson eText -- Access Card Package, 4/e Package consists of0134318129 / 9780134318127 Medical Language: Immerse Yourself, 4/e 0134318404 / 9780134318400 MyMedicalTerminologyLab with Pearson eText -- Access Card -- for Medical Language: Immerse Yourself. 4/e

