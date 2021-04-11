Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Douglas Floyd 177 19th Street, Apt L Oakland, CA 94612 (510) 457-1401 douglas.vincent.floyd@gmail.com www.linkedin.com/in/...
Director/senior leader for software product engineering teams integrating complex Customer Adoption Platform features with...
Led product management/customer engineering for the JP Morgan Chase (167,000 employees, $100B annual revenue) eCommerce pl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Career
14 views
Apr. 11, 2021

Doug Floyd Resume

Driven and collaborative product engineering leader/director focused on delivering technical solutions for global scale products. Expert at growing and maturing product engineering teams that thrive in ambiguity to solve complex problems. Results-oriented and hands-on product leader with proven track record for defining business/product strategy and incubating/scaling new growth areas. Adept at leading cross-organizational, transformational programs across multidisciplinary groups to successfully develop and launch innovative products. Keen interest in applying artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) solutions to digital/data analytics enterprise transformations (AIOps/MLOps/DevOps).

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Doug Floyd Resume

  1. 1. Douglas Floyd 177 19th Street, Apt L Oakland, CA 94612 (510) 457-1401 douglas.vincent.floyd@gmail.com www.linkedin.com/in/dougvfloyd twitter.com/dougvfloyd Software Product Engineering Director | Senior Leader Driven and collaborative product engineering leader/director focused on delivering technical solutions for global scale products. Expert at growing and maturing product engineering teams that thrive in ambiguity to solve complex problems. Results-oriented and hands-on product leader with proven track record for defining business/product strategy and incubating/scaling new growth areas. Adept at leading cross- organizational, transformational programs across multidisciplinary groups to successfully develop and launch innovative products. Keen interest in applying artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) solutions to digital/data analytics enterprise transformations (AIOps/MLOps/DevOps). ACADEMICS & CERTIFICATIONS: ● University of Chicago Booth School of Business (MBA Finance, Strategy, International Business, & Entrepreneurship) ● Princeton University (BSE Mechanical Engineering, focus on Biomechanics & Robotics) ● Project Management Professional (PMP) ● PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) ● Disciplined Agile Senior Scrum Master (DASSM) ● Scaled Agile Framework Scrum Master (SAFe SSM) ● Scaled Agile Framework Agilist (SA, Leading SAFe) ● Scaled Agile Framework DevOps Practitioner (SAFe SDP) ● Certified Scrum Master (CSM) ● Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) ● Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB) Professional Experience New Relic, San Francisco, CA - Software Product Engineering Director|Senior Leader, 2015 - Present New Relic (2300+ employees, $600M+ annual revenue) is a SaaS/PaaS company providing a digital intelligence platform, predictive data analytics, and real time insights for enterprises. New Relic delivers a comprehensive observability and instrumentation solution (telemetry data platform, full stack observability, AI applied intelligence) for businesses undergoing digital transformations with modern architectures: Machine Learning (SignifAI, AIOps, MLOps), DevOps/DataOps, cloud (AWS), microservices, APIs (GraphQL), containers (Docker, Kubernetes), serverless (AWS Lambda & Fargate), stream processing (Kafka), dynamic programming (Python, Javascript React, Java), & databases (Postgres, Snowflake).
  2. 2. Director/senior leader for software product engineering teams integrating complex Customer Adoption Platform features with BizOps SaaS apps and customer APIs. ● Provide digital transformation for enterprise business departments by integrating product account experience platform features with SaaS consumption billing system (upgrade from subscription pricing to usage-based consumption pricing model, scaled agile for enterprise). ● Develop microservices for subscriptions, entitlements, accounts, and organizations leveraging a consumption billing enterprise architecture based on product usage, users, & data retention. ● Refactor legacy product capabilities to increase engineering velocity and quickly launch/monetize new products (Metrics, Events, Logs, Traces, Signifai/AI Applied Intelligence, Platform SKU). ● Create GraphQL APIs to replace REST APIs for customer account provisioning and subscription management (enterprise accounts, partnerships, resellers). ● Build microservices to integrate product features with SaaS enterprise platforms including Salesforce, NetSuite, Zuora, Marketo, & Workday. ● Serve as a versatile product manager and group leader that collaborates directly with customers, software product engineering teams, and 'Go To Market' (GTM) business operations stakeholders (Finance, Sales, Marketing, & Business Development). Intellicore Digital Technology & Data Analytics Group, Chicago, IL - Director|Senior Leader (Founder & Principal), 2011 - 2015 Intellicore Digital Technology & Data Analytics Group was a consulting company focused on providing digital technology and data analytics transformation solutions (TPM/Technical Program Management, Product Management, Agile, Scrum, DevOps, microservices, cloud, mobile) to global enterprises. Provided technical leadership for the BMO Harris Bank/Bank of Montreal Harris Bank (14,000 employees, $20B annual revenue) enterprise technology program. ● Guided complex financial technology (FinTech) integration of new Wipro NetOxygen Loan Origination System to Fiserv (FIS) payment technologies. ● Led development of digital omni-channel web banking applications and mobile solutions. ● Automated data interfaces/data analytics for CCAR & CFPB data compliance in the Digital Channels Division. Delivered technical program management expertise for the HSBC (85,000 employees, $51B annual revenue) strategy deal team. ● Enabled construction of optimal portfolios of $1B+ mortgage loan pools to achieve over 100% target sale price. ● Developed quantitative analytics for Collateral Analysis System (CAS) data set metrics, facilitated financial asset marketing, coordinated Fiserv servicing transfer, coordinated loss mitigation analytics, and established a B2B eCommerce bidding model in the BMC virtual data room (VDR) cloud platform. ● Directed investment bank (Credit Suisse), investment management (BlackRock), and M&A consulting (Deloitte) activities for data analytics.
  3. 3. Led product management/customer engineering for the JP Morgan Chase (167,000 employees, $100B annual revenue) eCommerce platform. ● Headed a team of financial technology (FinTech) product managers/customer engineers in client services data migrations. ● Provided product management/customer engineering pre-sales support to enable 1500+ corporate Visa/Mastercard B2B eCommerce solution clients to migrate to the integrated PaymentNet electronic payment & mobile cash management platform. HCSC/Blue Cross Blue Shield, Chicago, IL - Technical Program Manager Lead|Software Engineering Manager, 2005 - 2011 HCSC/Health Care Service Corporation (22,000 employees, $32B annual revenue) is a health insurance company focused on providing high quality solutions for patients and medical groups. Directed program management of software engineering/architecture for Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) and Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) interfaces as part of cross-platform integration strategy. ● Led program and project managers focused on technology strategy and data architecture to implement a new integration platform solution, provide a Master Architecture Plan (MAP), establish enterprise architecture frameworks (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL), and enable Six Sigma process/quality improvements in the Center for Process Excellence. ● Enabled a 20% interface reduction with $10M cost savings through technology standardization, tech debt elimination, & Agile process alignment. ● Championed software engineering integration of a payable spend analytics platform in the corporate strategic sourcing program, reporting 15% savings on $600M spend. Premier Inc. Healthcare Alliance, Chicago, IL - Software Product Engineering Manager|Director, 2001 - 2005 Premier Inc Healthcare Alliance (2,200 employees, $1.5B annual revenue) is a health technology (health tech) company specializing in high-volume SaaS supply chain solutions, group purchasing ($18B annual purchasing volume), & medical informatics/analytics. Served as the acting product engineering director leading complex integration engineering for the $20M Supply Chain Advisor SaaS platform automation project. ● Drove health technology integration & Java software engineering for automation of the eCommerce digital platform and facilitated product management for contract automation & reverse auctions. ● Led integration engineering teams enabling Premier to re-sign the key customer account for the State of New York (40% of purchasing volume) and to achieve a $200M owner cost savings & $900M in purchasing volume increases. ● Managed the engineering teams that equipped Premier to win the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award (MBNQA) through process innovation.

×