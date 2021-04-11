Doug Floyd Resume

Driven and collaborative product engineering leader/director focused on delivering technical solutions for global scale products. Expert at growing and maturing product engineering teams that thrive in ambiguity to solve complex problems. Results-oriented and hands-on product leader with proven track record for defining business/product strategy and incubating/scaling new growth areas. Adept at leading cross-organizational, transformational programs across multidisciplinary groups to successfully develop and launch innovative products. Keen interest in applying artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) solutions to digital/data analytics enterprise transformations (AIOps/MLOps/DevOps).