Architecture of Understanding™
KSAs: Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
Personalized, Adaptive, Digital Learning
Personalized Mastery Learning System™
Personalized Mastery Learning System™
20 Studies 5,000 Teachers / Classrooms MORE THAN 11,000 Children MORE THAN Efficacy Research
Prior Knowledge
Learning Progression on Mastering Math Shows Significant Gains
Mastering Math Significantly Improves Math Skills
Dashboards
Photos used with permission from Save the Children Australia
Transforming Education Together
www.AofLfoundation.org
Education
Jun. 17, 2021

Doug Dohring's Presentation at the Education World Forum: Personalized Mastery Learning System™

On Day 1 of the Education World Forum (EWF) in January 2020, Doug Dohring announced the formation of the philanthropic Age of Learning Foundation, dedicated to reaching children in need and offering Age of Learning's award-winning curriculum at no cost to classrooms and community institutions globally. Doug Dohring helped pioneer the development of AI-driven, personalised, adaptive learning systems capable of providing individualised, highly focused educational experiences simultaneously to large populations of learners. Doug presented the basic design principles of these systems, as well as their capability for transforming education, at the EWF. See Doug Dohring's speaker bio for the EWF at https://www.theewf.org/speakers/view/doug-dohring

  1. 1. Architecture of Understanding™
  2. 2. KSAs: Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
  3. 3. Personalized, Adaptive, Digital Learning
  4. 4. Personalized Mastery Learning System™
  5. 5. Personalized Mastery Learning System™
  6. 6. 20 Studies 5,000 Teachers / Classrooms MORE THAN 11,000 Children MORE THAN Efficacy Research
  7. 7. Prior Knowledge
  8. 8. Learning Progression on Mastering Math Shows Significant Gains
  9. 9. Mastering Math Significantly Improves Math Skills
  10. 10. Dashboards
  11. 11. Photos used with permission from Save the Children Australia
  12. 12. Transforming Education Together
  13. 13. www.AofLfoundation.org

