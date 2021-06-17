On Day 1 of the Education World Forum (EWF) in January 2020, Doug Dohring announced the formation of the philanthropic Age of Learning Foundation, dedicated to reaching children in need and offering Age of Learning's award-winning curriculum at no cost to classrooms and community institutions globally. Doug Dohring helped pioneer the development of AI-driven, personalised, adaptive learning systems capable of providing individualised, highly focused educational experiences simultaneously to large populations of learners. Doug presented the basic design principles of these systems, as well as their capability for transforming education, at the EWF. See Doug Dohring's speaker bio for the EWF at https://www.theewf.org/speakers/view/doug-dohring



