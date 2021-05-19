Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
POLÍTICA BRASILEIRA ATUAL
NEOLIBERALISMO E POLÍTICAS DE AUSTERIDADE
GOLPES POLÍTICOS
AUTORITARISMO VERSUS DEMOCRACIA
FORÇAS ARMADAS E TUTELA DA DEMOCRACIA
LEI DE FERRO DA OLIGARQUIA
PATRIMONIALISMO
POPULISMO
REPÚBLICA DO WHATSAPP
PARTIDOS BRASILEIROS
BANCADA BBB “BOI, BALA, BÍBLIA”
EFEITO FHC (1994)
EFEITO LULA (2002)
PROTESTOS DE 2013
OPERAÇÃO LAVA-JATO
IMPEACHMENT (2016)
EFEITO BOLSONARO (2018)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
44 views
May. 19, 2021

Política Brasileira Atual

Política Brasileira Atual

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Política Brasileira Atual

  1. 1. POLÍTICA BRASILEIRA ATUAL
  2. 2. NEOLIBERALISMO E POLÍTICAS DE AUSTERIDADE
  3. 3. GOLPES POLÍTICOS
  4. 4. AUTORITARISMO VERSUS DEMOCRACIA
  5. 5. FORÇAS ARMADAS E TUTELA DA DEMOCRACIA
  6. 6. LEI DE FERRO DA OLIGARQUIA
  7. 7. PATRIMONIALISMO
  8. 8. POPULISMO
  9. 9. REPÚBLICA DO WHATSAPP
  10. 10. PARTIDOS BRASILEIROS
  11. 11. BANCADA BBB “BOI, BALA, BÍBLIA”
  12. 12. EFEITO FHC (1994)
  13. 13. EFEITO LULA (2002)
  14. 14. PROTESTOS DE 2013
  15. 15. OPERAÇÃO LAVA-JATO
  16. 16. IMPEACHMENT (2016)
  17. 17. EFEITO BOLSONARO (2018)

×