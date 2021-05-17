Successfully reported this slideshow.
ÁFRICA
ASPECTOS NATURAIS
ESTRUTURA GEOLÓGICA E RELEVO
HIDROGRAFIA
CLIMA
VEGETAÇÃO
ASPECTOS ECONÔMICOS
AGROPECUÁRIA
MINERAÇÃO
ENERGIA
INDÚSTRIA
COMÉRCIO E SERVIÇOS
INFRAESTRUTURA
PIB
ASPECTOS HUMANOS E CULTURAIS
POPULAÇÃO
URBANIZAÇÃO
DESENVOLVIMENTO HUMANO
MIGRAÇÕES E CONFLITOS ÉTNICOS E RACIAIS
IGUALDADE DE GÊNERO E EMPODERAMENTO FEMININO
REGIONALIZAÇÃO
PAÍSES E DEPENDÊNCIAS
ÁFRICA DO NORTE
ÁFRICA DO NORTE PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL EGITO CAIRO LÍBIA TRÍPOLI TUNÍSIA TÚNIS ARGÉLIA ARGEL MARROCOS RABAT MELILA (ES...
ÁFRICA DO NORTE PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL AÇORES (PORTUGAL) PONTA DELGADA, HORTA E ANGRA DO HEROÍSMO MADEIRA (PORTUGAL) F...
ÁFRICA OCIDENTAL
ÁFRICA OCIDENTAL PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL MAURITÂNIA NUAKCHOTT MALI BAMAKO NÍGER NIAMEI BURKINA FASO UAGADUGU SENEGAL DA...
ÁFRICA OCIDENTAL PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL GUINÉ CONACRY SERRA LEOA FREETOWN LIBÉRIA MONRÓVIA COSTA DO MARFIM YAMOUSSOUKR...
ÁFRICA CENTRAL
ÁFRICA CENTRAL PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL REPÚBLICA CENTRO-AFRICANA BANGUI CHADE NDJAMENA CAMARÕES YAOUNDÉ SÃO TOMÉ E PRÍN...
ÁFRICA CENTRAL PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL GABÃO LIBREVILLE REPÚBLICA DO CONGO BRAZAVILLE REPÚBLICA DEMOCRÁTICA DO CONGO KI...
ÁFRICA AUSTRAL
ÁFRICA AUSTRAL PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL NAMÍBIA WINDHOEK BOTSUANA GABORONE ÁFRICA DO SUL PRETÓRIA, CIDADE DO CABO E BLOE...
ÁFRICA ORIENTAL
ÁFRICA ORIENTAL PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL SUDÃO CARTUM SUDÃO DO SUL JUBA ETIÓPIA ADIS ABEBA DJIBOUTI DJIBOUTI ERITREIA AS...
ÁFRICA ORIENTAL PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL QUÊNIA NAIRÓBI TANZÂNIA DODOMA UGANDA CAMPALA RUANDA KIGALI BURUNDI BUJUMBURA
ÁFRICA ORIENTAL PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL MALAWI LILONGUE MOÇAMBIQUE MAPUTO ZÂMBIA LUSAKA ZIMBÁBUE HARARE
ÁFRICA ORIENTAL PAÍS E DEPENDÊNCIA CAPITAL MADAGASCAR ANTANANARIVO COMOROS MORONI MAURÍCIO PORT LOUIS SEICHELLES VICTORIA ...
