  2. 2. Your Next Breath Audiobook free download | Your Next Breath Audiobook for android Catherine Ling has done everything she can to escape her past and create a new life, far from her rough beginnings. But someone has followed her trail and is playing a deadly game with her, using those she cares about as pawns. Before she can even connect the dots, the deaths begin to mount: first the former prostitute who helped Catherine when she was still a child, then the CIA operative who has known her ever since she was pulled into the agency at the age of fourteen. ​ Having grown up on the streets of Hong Kong and then thrust into the clandestine life of an intelligence agent, she is close to few people, but those few she loves and protects fiercely. At the top of that list is her son, Luke, who was kidnapped when he was only two years old. After nine torturous years apart, their reunion was a miracle for which Catherine is thankful every minute of every day, and she has vowed never to fail him again. But the killer is striking closer to her heart with each blow. Even Eve Duncan, whose forensic skills were instrumental in freeing Luke, is in danger, and the circle is tightening closer and closer around those she loves most. Catherine has made many enemies throughout her life, and now she promises that as long as she has one breath left in her body, she will find a way to unmask the vicious murderer and protect those most precious to her. ​ "Iris Johansen keeps the reader intrigued with complex characters and plenty of plot twists." -People magazine
  3. 3. Your Next Breath Audiobook free download | Your Next Breath Audiobook for android Written By: Iris Johansen. Narrated By: Elisabeth Rodgers Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: April 2015 Duration: 10 hours 50 minutes
