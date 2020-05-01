Azure Meetup: Azure Storage/Datalake Deep Dive

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Azure Storage e Datalake Deep DIVE Marco Caruso
Presentazione • Partner di Lobra Futura • Enterprise Architect e Technology Advisor • 20 anni di esperienza nel IT • Oltre...
Azure Storage cos’è E’ il servizio cloud di Microsoft per l’archiviazione dei dati le sue caratteristiche principali sono:...
Tipologie di Servizi Le tipologie di servizi si suddividono in: BLOB • Oggetti a scalabilità elevata per archiviare enormi...
Limiti di Azure Storage https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/storage/common/scalability-targets-standard-account
Creazione del Servizio: Settings
Settings: Performance In fase di creazione del servizio possono essere scelte due tipologie di servizio che possono incide...
Settings: Account Type E’ possibile scegliere tre tipi di account di archiviazione con funzionalità diverse e ha un propri...
Settings: Replication Il servizio crea più copie dei dati in modo che siano protetti da eventi pianificati e non pianifica...
Settings: Access Tier Il servizio offre diverse opzioni per l'accesso ai dati in base ai modelli di utilizzo. Questa impos...
Pricing Per calcolare il pricing bisogna considerare i seguenti fattori: • Region • Dati storicizzati(Gb,Tb) • Performance...
Creazione del servizio:Basic
Creazione del servizio:Networking Crea un endpoint pubblico Crea un endpoint in base alla vnet selezionata Crea un endpoin...
Creazione del servizio:Advanced Abilita il protocollo HTTPS Abilita il supporto a file di grandi dimensioni fino ad un mas...
DEMO creazione servizio
Sicurezza 1/6 Ogni richiesta effettuata su una risorsa dello storage account deve essere autorizzata. L'autorizzazione gar...
Sicurezza 2/6 L’acceso dall’esterno gestito tramite chiave primaria e chiave secondaria che serve per accedere ai dati sia...
Sicurezza Shared Access Signature 3/6 E’ possibile gestire le permission di come si accede agli oggetti degli storage e co...
Sicurezza Shared Access Signature 4/6 La Shared Access Signature è possibile impostarla anche per un determinato tempo e i...
Sicurezza Shared Access Signature(SAS) 5/6 Una impostati i criteri per la SAS genera il token e le connection strings
Sicurezza: l’Advanced Threat Protection 6/6 Per avere una maggiore sicurezza è possibile abilitare anche l’Advanced Threat...
Files Usage •Sostituire o integrare file server locali:È possibile usare File di Azure per sostituire completamente o inte...
Tool • PowerShell • CLI • Visual studio code: Extension Storage • Storage Explorer: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/feat...
Monitoring Possibile gestire il monitoring dell’intero storage o dei singoli oggetti utilizzando Application Insight
DEMO • Files • Sicurezza • Tool • Monitoring
Datalake
Data lake Approach Ingestion data: Batch o Real Time Store All Data: in native format (without schema) Do Analysis: Using ...
Architettura Azure Big Data End-to-End
Azure Data Lake Overview La prima versione di Azure Data Lake è uscita nel 2016 ed è ancora possibile usarla tramite il se...
Azure Data Lake Storage Capabilities 1/2 Le capabilities sono • Accesso compatibile con Hadoop: consente di gestire i dati...
Azure Data Lake Storage Capabilities 2/2 I benefici sono: • Azure Data Lake aiuta a semplificare l'efficienza dell'archivi...
Storage Lifecycle Quando parliamo di data lake e in generale di progetti Big Data la gestione del Lifecycle dello storage ...
Soft Delete 1/2 Per una maggiore durabilità e disponibilità dei dati nello storage è possibile impostare l’opzione Soft De...
Soft Delete 2/2 In pratica i dati eliminati temporaneamente sono di colore grigio, mentre i dati attivi sono blu. I dati s...
Data Ingestion Il Data Ingestion può essere Batch o in Realtime Strumenti: Batch: • Data Factory • Logic Apps • Data Brick...
DEMO Datalake e Data Factory
Q&A
Azure Meetup: Azure Storage/Datalake Deep Dive
Azure Storage/Datalake Deep Dive
Speaker: Marco Caruso
Meetup Video Recording:
https://youtu.be/WYuVQgBeNH0

  1. 1. Azure Storage e Datalake Deep DIVE Marco Caruso
  2. 2. Sponsors
  3. 3. Presentazione • Partner di Lobra Futura • Enterprise Architect e Technology Advisor • 20 anni di esperienza nel IT • Oltre 23 certificazioni Microsoft https://www.linkedin.com/in/carusomarco/ @MarcoCaruso79 marco.caruso@lobrafutura.com
  4. 4. Azure Storage cos’è E’ il servizio cloud di Microsoft per l’archiviazione dei dati le sue caratteristiche principali sono: • Highly Available: La ridondanza garantisce che i dati siano al sicuro in caso di errori hardware temporanei. Si può anche scegliere di replicare i dati tra data center o aree geografiche per una protezione aggiuntiva da catastrofi locali o calamità naturali. Con questo tipo di replica, i dati mantengono disponibilità elevata in caso di interruzioni impreviste. • Secure: Tutti i dati vengono crittografati dal servizio. Permessi dettagliati su chi potrà accedere ai dati. • Scalable. La soluzione è progettata per offrire scalabilità elevata in modo da soddisfare le esigenze di archiviazione dati e di prestazioni delle attuali applicazioni. • Accessibility. I dati sono accessibili ovunque tramite HTTP o HTTPS. Tramite client che possono sfrutturare diversi linguaggi nonché un'API REST
  5. 5. Tipologie di Servizi Le tipologie di servizi si suddividono in: BLOB • Oggetti a scalabilità elevata per archiviare enormi quantità di dati non strutturati. Include anche il supporto per l'analisi dei Big Data tramite Data Lake Storage Gen2. Files • condivisioni di file gestite per distribuzioni cloud o locali, accessibili tramite il protocollo SMB (Server Message Block) Queue • servizio per l'archiviazione di un numero elevato di messaggi Table • archivio NoSQL per l'archiviazione senza schema di dati strutturati. Disk • volumi di archiviazione a livello di blocco per le macchine virtuali di Azure.
  6. 6. Limiti di Azure Storage https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/storage/common/scalability-targets-standard-account
  7. 7. Creazione del Servizio: Settings
  8. 8. Settings: Performance In fase di creazione del servizio possono essere scelte due tipologie di servizio che possono incidere sulle Performance e sui dischi utilizzati • Standard: consente di disporre di qualsiasi servizio dati (BLOB, file, coda, tabella) e utilizza il tradizionale disco rigido • Premium: limitato a un tipo specifico di BLOB chiamato BLOB di pagine e alla memorizzazione di dischi di macchine virtuali non gestite. Utilizza unità a stato solido (SSD) per un accesso più rapido.
  9. 9. Settings: Account Type E’ possibile scegliere tre tipi di account di archiviazione con funzionalità diverse e ha un proprio modello di prezzo. I tre tipi di account di archiviazione sono i seguenti 1. Account v2 generici È il tipo di account di archiviazione di base. Offre tutti i tipi di archiviazione come BLOB, file, code e tabelle. 2. Account v1 generici È il tipo di account Legacy. Supporta BLOB, file, code e tabelle ma potrebbe non supportare tutte le funzionalità. 3. Account di archiviazione BLOB Account di archiviazione solo BLOB.. Consiglio: utilizzare quando possibile i v2 che sono di ultima generazione
  10. 10. Settings: Replication Il servizio crea più copie dei dati in modo che siano protetti da eventi pianificati e non pianificati, inclusi errori hardware temporanei, interruzioni della rete o dell'alimentazione e disastri naturali di grandi dimensioni. •Archiviazione con ridondanza locale (LRS) •Una strategia di replica semplice ed economica che offre la minor durata rispetto ad altre opzioni. I dati vengono replicati all'interno di una singola unità di scala di archiviazione. Fornisce almeno il 99.999999999% (11) di durata degli oggetti in un determinato anno. •Archiviazione con ridondanza di zona (ZRS) • I dati vengono replicati in modo sincrono su tre cluster di archiviazione in una singola area. Offre prestazioni eccellenti e bassa latenza. Offre una durata degli oggetti di archiviazione del 99,99999999999% (12 ) in un determinato anno. •Archiviazione con ridondanza geografica (GRS) • replica interregionale per la protezione da indisponibilità a livello di regione. Mantiene sei copie dei nostri dati. Replica i dati in una regione secondaria che dista centinaia di miglia dalla regione primaria. Fornisce almeno il 99.9999999999999999% (16) durata degli oggetti in un determinato anno •Archiviazione con ridondanza geografica e accesso in lettura (RA-GRS): •replica interregionale con accesso in lettura alla replica. È quasi simile al GRS. Ma fornisce l'accesso in sola lettura ai dati nella posizione secondaria. Se abilitato l'accesso in sola lettura ai dati nell'area secondaria, questi sono disponibili anche su un endpoint secondario, oltre all'endpoint primario per l’account di archiviazione.
  11. 11. Settings: Access Tier Il servizio offre diverse opzioni per l'accesso ai dati in base ai modelli di utilizzo. Questa impostazione viene utilizzata solo per l'archiviazione BLOB. In base al livello di accesso cambia anche il princing Hot - Ottimizzato per l'archiviazione dei dati a cui si accede di frequente. Cool - Ottimizzato per l'archiviazione di dati a cui si accede raramente e che vengono archiviati per almeno 30 giorni. Archivio(non settabile in creazione): ottimizzato per l'archiviazione di dati a cui si accede raramente e che vengono archiviati per almeno 180 giorni con requisiti di latenza flessibili (nell'ordine delle ore).
  12. 12. Pricing Per calcolare il pricing bisogna considerare i seguenti fattori: • Region • Dati storicizzati(Gb,Tb) • Performance (Standard, Premium) • Tipo di Replica scelta(LRS,ZGR, GRS, RA-GRS) • Access Tier scelto(Hot,cool, Archive) • Numero di operazioni • Data transfer
  13. 13. Creazione del servizio:Basic
  14. 14. Creazione del servizio:Networking Crea un endpoint pubblico Crea un endpoint in base alla vnet selezionata Crea un endpoint privato
  15. 15. Creazione del servizio:Advanced Abilita il protocollo HTTPS Abilita il supporto a file di grandi dimensioni fino ad un massimo di 100 TB. Non disponibile nella replica GRS Abilità la funzionalità di Soft Delete che permette di non cancellare/aggiornare i dati in modalità definitiva e ripristinarli tramite la retetion impostata. Abilita il supporto alla gerarchia dei namespace in particolare per le analisi in ottica BigData
  16. 16. DEMO creazione servizio
  17. 17. Sicurezza 1/6 Ogni richiesta effettuata su una risorsa dello storage account deve essere autorizzata. L'autorizzazione garantisce che le risorse nell'account di archiviazione siano accessibili solo quando si vuole e solo agli utenti o alle applicazioni a cui si concede l'accesso.
  18. 18. Sicurezza 2/6 L’acceso dall’esterno gestito tramite chiave primaria e chiave secondaria che serve per accedere ai dati sia tramite client che in modalità rest. Appena viene creato il servizio in automatico vengono creati queste chiavi. E’ best practices rigenerare le chiavi ogni tre mesi.
  19. 19. Sicurezza Shared Access Signature 3/6 E’ possibile gestire le permission di come si accede agli oggetti degli storage e con quale ruolo creando una Shared Access Signature
  20. 20. Sicurezza Shared Access Signature 4/6 La Shared Access Signature è possibile impostarla anche per un determinato tempo e in base all’indirizzo IP chiamante e il tipo di protocollo
  21. 21. Sicurezza Shared Access Signature(SAS) 5/6 Una impostati i criteri per la SAS genera il token e le connection strings
  22. 22. Sicurezza: l’Advanced Threat Protection 6/6 Per avere una maggiore sicurezza è possibile abilitare anche l’Advanced Threat Protection, che è un ulteriore livello di sicurezza per gli storage, che rileva tentativi insoliti e dannosi, inviando un’e-mail all’indirizzo impostato. Tale servizio ha un costo aggiuntivo di 0,018 euro per 10 mila transazioni.
  23. 23. Files Usage •Sostituire o integrare file server locali:È possibile usare File di Azure per sostituire completamente o integrare i dispositivi NAS o i file server locali tradizionali •Applicazioni "lift-and-shift" : File di Azure semplifica il trasferimento nel cloud in modalità lift-and-shift di applicazioni che prevedono una condivisione file per archiviare i dati delle applicazioni o degli utenti Benefits • Accesso condiviso. Le condivisioni file di Azure supportano il protocollo SMB standard di settore. Di conseguenza, è possibile sostituire facilmente le condivisioni file locali con condivisioni file di Azure senza preoccuparsi della compatibilità delle applicazioni. • Soluzione completamente gestita. È possibile creare condivisioni file di Azure senza dover gestire l'hardware o un sistema operativo. • Resilienza. File di Azure è stato progettato per garantire disponibilità costante. Sostituendo le condivisioni file locali con File di Azure non sarà più necessario occuparsi di problemi di rete o interruzioni dell'alimentazione a livello locale. Programming • Script e strumenti. È possibile usare PowerShell, CLI, Azure Data Explorer per scriptare gli accessi e i caricamenti. • Programmabilità nota. Le applicazioni eseguite in Azure possono accedere ai dati nella condivisione tramite le API di I/O del file system.
  24. 24. Tool • PowerShell • CLI • Visual studio code: Extension Storage • Storage Explorer: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/features/storage-explorer/ • Storage Emulator https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?linkid=717179&clcid=0x409 • REST API https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/rest/api/ • SDK: • .NET – Java – Node.js -Python
  25. 25. Monitoring Possibile gestire il monitoring dell’intero storage o dei singoli oggetti utilizzando Application Insight
  26. 26. DEMO • Files • Sicurezza • Tool • Monitoring
  27. 27. Datalake
  28. 28. Data lake Approach Ingestion data: Batch o Real Time Store All Data: in native format (without schema) Do Analysis: Using Analytics Engine(Databricks, Stream Analytics ecc) Presentation: KPI, Report, with Power BI
  29. 29. Architettura Azure Big Data End-to-End
  30. 30. Azure Data Lake Overview La prima versione di Azure Data Lake è uscita nel 2016 ed è ancora possibile usarla tramite il servizio Data Lake Storage Gen1. La nuova versione Data Lake Storage Gen2 in GA da febbraio del 2019. Gen2 usa Archiviazione di Azure come base per la compilazione di Enterprise Data Lake (EDL) in Azure. Una parte fondamentale di Data Lake Storage Gen2 è l'aggiunta di uno spazio dei nomi gerarchico all'archivio BLOB. Lo spazio dei nomi gerarchico organizza gli oggetti e i file in una gerarchia di directory per un accesso ai dati efficiente. Una convenzione di denominazione comune per l'archiviazione di oggetti prevede l'inserimento di slash nel nome per simulare una struttura di directory gerarchica
  31. 31. Azure Data Lake Storage Capabilities 1/2 Le capabilities sono • Accesso compatibile con Hadoop: consente di gestire i dati e accedervi esattamente come si farebbe con Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS). Il nuovo driver ABFS è disponibile all'interno di tutti gli ambienti di Apache Hadoop, tra cui Azure HDInsight , Azure Databricks e SQL Data Warehouse, per accedere ai dati archiviati in Data Lake Storage. • Un superset di autorizzazioni POSIX: il modello di sicurezza per Data Lake Gen2 supporta l'elenco di controllo di accesso e le autorizzazioni POSIX oltre a una granularità aggiuntiva specifica di Data Lake Storage Gen2. È possibile configurare le impostazioni tramite Storage Explorer o framework come Hive e Spark. • Conveniente: offre capacità di archiviazione e transazioni a basso costo. Con il passaggio di dati tramite il relativo ciclo di vita completo, le tariffe di fatturazione cambiano mantenendo i costi al minimo tramite funzionalità incorporate, come ad esempio il ciclo di vita di archiviazione BLOB di Azure. • Driver ottimizzato: il driver ABFS è ottimizzato appositamente per l'analisi dei Big Data. Le API REST corrispondenti vengono rilevate tramite l'endpoint dfs.core.windows.net.
  32. 32. Azure Data Lake Storage Capabilities 2/2 I benefici sono: • Azure Data Lake aiuta a semplificare l'efficienza dell'archiviazione dei dati consentendo alle organizzazioni aziendali di eseguire query, elaborare e archiviare rapidamente i dati. Un vantaggio è che Azure Data Lake è ospitato nel cloud, il che significa che è incredibilmente scalabile e flessibile. Oltre a ciò, le analisi del data lake necessarie possono essere eseguite contemporaneamente; le esecuzioni possono effettivamente verificarsi su centinaia di terabyte di dati più rapidamente di quanto tu abbia mai sperimentato, consentendoti un accesso più rapido alle informazioni di business. Azure Data Lake si integra efficacemente anche con i data warehouse o altre piattaforme in modo da poter spostare i dati nella loro forma grezza in un ambiente più strutturato come un data warehouse. • Azure Data Lake consente l'analisi di data lake ad alta velocità di trasmissione di tutti i dati grezzi e semi-strutturati. È la soluzione perfetta per le organizzazioni che cercano di fondere un data lake con un data warehouse. Insieme, Azure Data Lake e Data Lake Analytics consentono analisi interattive in tempo reale che si muovono alla velocità della tua azienda.
  33. 33. Storage Lifecycle Quando parliamo di data lake e in generale di progetti Big Data la gestione del Lifecycle dello storage è molto importante. Ovvero la gestione del dato, perché all'inizio del ciclo di vita, gli utenti accedono ad alcuni dati spesso. La necessità di accesso si riduce tuttavia drasticamente con l'invecchiamento dei dati. E’ possibile gestire il Lifecycle con diversi strumenti, DataFactor, Databricks ma c’è anche una funzionalità all’interno del Blob Storage chiamata Lifecycle Management Sempre tramite il portale o script powershell permette di creare delle regole per lo spostamento o cancellazione dei dati. Queste regolo permettono di : • Spostare i BLOB a un livello di archiviazione ad accesso più sporadico (da frequente a sporadico, da frequente ad archivio o da sporadico ad archivio) per ottimizzare costi e prestazioni • Eliminare i BLOB al termine del ciclo di vita • Definire le regole da eseguire una volta al giorno a livello di account di archiviazione • Applicare regole ai contenitori o a un sottoinsieme di BLOB (usando i prefissi come filtri)
  34. 34. Soft Delete 1/2 Per una maggiore durabilità e disponibilità dei dati nello storage è possibile impostare l’opzione Soft Delete(Data Protection) che permette di non cancellare/aggiornare i dati in modalità definitiva e ripristinarli tramite la retetion impostata. Questa impostazione preserva i dati in molte situazioni in cui i BLOB o gli snapshot dei BLOB vengono eliminati o sovrascritti Quando un BLOB viene sovrascritto, viene generato automaticamente uno snapshot dello stato del BLOB prima dell'operazione di scrittura. Lo snapshot è uno snapshot eliminato temporaneamente ed è invisibile a meno che gli oggetti eliminati temporaneamente non vengano elencati in modo esplicito.
  35. 35. Soft Delete 2/2 In pratica i dati eliminati temporaneamente sono di colore grigio, mentre i dati attivi sono blu. I dati scritti più di recente vengono visualizzati sotto i dati meno recenti. Quando B0 viene sovrascritto con B1, viene generato uno snapshot di B0 eliminato temporaneamente. Quando B1 viene sovrascritto con B2, viene generato uno snapshot di B1 eliminato temporaneamente. Quando viene chiamato Delete Blob su uno snapshot, lo snapshot viene contrassegnato come eliminato temporaneamente. Non viene generato un nuovo snapshot
  36. 36. Data Ingestion Il Data Ingestion può essere Batch o in Realtime Strumenti: Batch: • Data Factory • Logic Apps • Data Bricks Real Time: • Event Hubs • Kafka
  37. 37. DEMO Datalake e Data Factory
  38. 38. Q&A

