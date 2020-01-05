Womanhood: The Bare Reality by Laura Dodsworth

















Book details







Title: Womanhood: The Bare Reality

Author: Laura Dodsworth

Pages: 336

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781780664651

Publisher: Pinter & Martin Ltd









Description



100 women bare all in an empowering collection of photographs and interviews about Womanhood.

Vagina, vulva, lady garden, pussy, beaver, cunt, fanny… whatever you call it most women have no idea what’s ‘down there’. Culturally and personally, no body part inspires love and hate, fear and lust, worship and desecration in the same way.

From smooth Barbie dolls to internet porn, girls and women grow up with a very narrow view of what they should look like, even though in reality there is an enormous range. Womanhood departs from the ‘ideal vagina’ and presents the gentle un-airbrushed truth, allowing us to understand and celebrate our diversity.

For the first time, 100 brave and beautiful women reveal their bodies and stories on their own terms, talking about how they feel about pleasure, sex, pain, trauma, birth, motherhood, menstruation, menopause, gender, sexuality and simply being a woman.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK

















Tweets PDF Womanhood: The Bare Reality by Laura Dodsworth EPUB Download Paperback Fiction Secure PDF EPUB Readers. Kindle Editions Novel Series. Check this ebook now Pages Published Publisher. Tweets EPUB Womanhood: The Bare Reality By Laura Dodsworth PDF Download Paperback Fiction Secure PDF EPUB Readers. Novels - upcoming EPUB Womanhood: The Bare Reality By Laura Dodsworth PDF Download. Reviews in epub, pdf and mobi formats. Publication Date of this book EPUB Womanhood: The Bare Reality By Laura Dodsworth PDF Download. Get it in epub, pdf , azw, mob, doc format. Today I'm sharing to you PDF Womanhood: The Bare Reality by Laura Dodsworth EPUB Download and this ebook is ready for read and download.









Available in epub, pdf and mobi format PDF Womanhood: The Bare Reality by Laura Dodsworth EPUB Download, reviewed by readers. Uploaded fiction and nonfiction Womanhood: The Bare Reality EPUB PDF Download Read Laura Dodsworth. Share the link to download ebook EPUB Womanhood: The Bare Reality By Laura Dodsworth PDF Download Kindle edition free. Tweets EPUB Womanhood: The Bare Reality By Laura D