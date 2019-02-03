DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} Paulo Nimer Pjota

Paulo Nimer Pjota by Thierry Raspail (Text by), Paulo Nimer Pjota, Germano Dusha, Claudia Rodriguez-Ponga Linares

















Title: Paulo Nimer Pjota

Author: Thierry Raspail (Text by), Paulo Nimer Pjota, Germano Dusha, Claudia Rodriguez-Ponga Linares

Pages: 208

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9788867493173

Publisher: Mousse Publishing









Description



Paulo Nimer Pjota by Thierry Raspail This first monograph on the Brazilian mixed-media painter Paulo Nimer Pjota (born 1988) takes stock of his modern, rough palimpsests, which are testaments to the artist's collapsing of high with low, the personal with the marginal, often via the use of readymade objects that Nimer Pjota corrals in front of his wall pieces.













