Read E-book Veterinary Virology - Author Unknown [Full Download

FROM THE REVIEWS OF THE FIRST EDITION"Directed toward students of multiple disciplines in veterinary medicine, all can reap the benefits of this current, clear, logical, well illustrated, and easily read text."- ASM NEWSThis new edition of Veterinary Virology has been completely revised. Like the First Edition, it is divided into two parts: Principles of Animal Virology and Viruses of Domestic Animals. A new family has been introduced (Circoviridie) and advances in retrovirology, viral diagnosis, and viral immunity, including antigen processing and presentation, are discussed.

