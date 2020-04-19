Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TALLER 2. BIOINFORMATICA Dorys Lenith Viviescas Ortiz. 1. Realice unarevisiónde laliteraturae identifique ungencon surespe...
b. Secuencia de aminoácidos de la proteína correspondiente: MSESKTNEEQNEYKMKEVSELTGLSNDLLRVYEEEFNLQINRTNGGHRRYTEDDINKFISIK...
b. Para la misma salida, indique cuantas proteínas presentan la misma arquitectura de dominio. Las proteinas que presentan...
6. Utilizando la herramienta web interPro identifique. a. Los dominios de su proteína b. Las anotaciones de residuos (si l...
d. La función molecular (si la hay) e. El componente celular (si lo hay) 7. Utilice el servidor I-TASSER para predecir la ...
9. Herramientas bioinformáticas implementadas en la micropropagación. Artículos: 1. Biotechnologyandcropimprovement (https...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Taller 2 dorys viviescas

27 views

Published on

bioinfomratica

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Taller 2 dorys viviescas

  1. 1. TALLER 2. BIOINFORMATICA Dorys Lenith Viviescas Ortiz. 1. Realice unarevisiónde laliteraturae identifique ungencon surespectivaproteína,que se de interés debido a una mutación que pueda causar un cambio positivo o negativo en su funcionamiento. REFERENCE SOURCE ORGANISM NC_010076.1 cry11AA pesticidial crystal protein cry11AA [ Bacillus thuringiensisserovar israelensis ]] 2. Busque el gen de su interés en la base de datos del NCIB y responda: a. Secuencia de ADN ATGGAAGATAGTTCTTTAGATACTTTAAGTATAGTTAATGAAACAGACTTTCCATTATATAATAATTATA CCGAACCTACTATTGCGCCAGCATTAATAGCAGTAGCTCCCATCGCACAATATCTTGCAACAGCTATAGG GAAATGGGCGGCAAAGGCAGCATTTTCAAAAGTACTATCACTTATATTCCCAGGTTCTCAACCTGCTACT ATGGAAAAAGTTCGTACAGAAGTGGAAACACTTATAAATCAAAAATTAAGCCAAGATCGAGTCAATATAT TAAACGCAGAATATAGGGGGATTATTGAGGTTAGTGATGTATTTGATGCGTATATTAAACAACCAGGTTT TACCCCTGCAACAGCCAAGGGTTATTTTCTAAATCTAAGTGGTGCTATAATACAACGATTACCTCAATTT GAGGTTCAAACATATGAAGGAGTATCTATAGCACTTTTTACTCAAATGTGTACACTTCATTTAACTTTAT TAAAAGACGGAATCCTAGCAGGGAGTGCATGGGGATTTACTCAAGCTGATGTAGATTCATTTATAAAATT ATTTAATCAAAAAGTATTAGATTACAGGACCAGATTAATGAGAATGTACACAGAAGAGTTCGGAAGATTG TGTAAAGTCAGTCTTAAAGATGGATTGACGTTCCGGAATATGTGTAATTTATATGTGTTTCCATTTGCTG AAGCCTGGTCTTTAATGAGATATGAAGGATTAAAATTACAAAGCTCTCTATCATTATGGGATTATGTTGG TGTCTCAATTCCTGTAAATTATAATGAATGGGGAGGACTAGTTTATAAGTTATTAATGGGGGAAGTTAAT CAAAGATTAACAACTGTTAAATTTAATTATTCTTTCACTAATGAACCAGCTGATATACCAGCAAGAGAAA ATATTCGTGGCGTCCATCCTATATACGATCCTAGTTCTGGGCTTACAGGATGGATAGGAAACGGAAGAAC AAACAATTTTAATTTTGCTGATAACAATGGCAATGAAATTATGGAAGTTAGAACACAAACTTTTTATCAA AATCCAAATAATGAGCCTATAGCGCCTAGAGATATTATAAATCAAATTTTAACTGCGCCAGCACCAGCAG ACCTATTTTTTAAAAATGCAGATATAAATGTAAAGTTCACACAGTGGTTTCAGTCTACTCTATATGGGTG GAACATTAAACTCGGTACACAAACGGTTTTAAGTAGTAGAACCGGAACAATACCACCAAATTATTTAGCA TATGATGGATATTATATTCGTGCTATTTCAGCTTGCCCAAGAGGAGTCTCACTTGCATATAATCACGATC TTACAACACTAACATATAATAGAATAGAGTATGATTCACCTACTACAGAAAATATTATTGTAGGGTTTGC ACCAGATAATACTAAGGACTTTTATTCTAAAAAATCTCACTATTTAAGTGAAACGAATGATAGTTATGTA ATTCCTGCTCTGCAATTTGCTGAAGTTTCAGATAGATCATTTTTAGAAGATACGCCAGATCAAGCAACAG ACGGCAGTATTAAATTTGCACGTACTTTCATTAGTAATGAAGCTAAGTACTCTATTAGACTAAACACCGG GTTTAATACGGCAACTAGATATAAATTAATTATCAGGGTAAGAGTACCTTATCGCTTACCTGCTGGAATA CGGGTACAATCTCAGAATTCGGGAAATAATAGAATGCTAGGCAGTTTTACTGCAAATGCTAATCCAGAAT GGGTGGATTTTGTCACAGATGCATTTACATTTAACGATTTAGGGATTACAACTTCAAGTACAAATGCTTT ATTTAGTATTTCTTCAGATAGTTTAAATTCTGGAGAAGAGTGGTATTTATCGCAGTTGTTTTTAGTAAAA GAATCGGCCTTTACGACGCAAATTAATCCGTTACTAAAGTAG
  2. 2. b. Secuencia de aminoácidos de la proteína correspondiente: MSESKTNEEQNEYKMKEVSELTGLSNDLLRVYEEEFNLQINRTNGGHRRYTEDDINKFISIKKKIQEQNW SYKKVRSWLNGDELPVALEEHQVKTNLEKKVEYQTELIQDLTEKLDQSIKLQVEMVKQMHELKTEKQELE QIVARRNQDLIDTLIQEKRKERQERIVTESKKSFLQKIFGK c. ¿La proteína tiene estructura 3D definida? No tiene estructura 3D definida 3. Para la proteínade interésrealice el análisisde dominios utilizando la base de datos CDD. 4. De la base de datos CDART obtenga el grafico resultante e indique: a. Número de arquitecturas de dominio resultantes Total de arquitecturas: 1458 como se muestra en la figura
  3. 3. b. Para la misma salida, indique cuantas proteínas presentan la misma arquitectura de dominio. Las proteinas que presentan la misma arquitectura de domino es 296.892 5. Utilizando la base de datos Pfam indique los dominios resultantes y obtenga la representación HMMlogo de su proteína de interés.  No se encuentra dominos solo aparecen familias, como se muestra en la imagen.  Representación HMM
  4. 4. 6. Utilizando la herramienta web interPro identifique. a. Los dominios de su proteína b. Las anotaciones de residuos (si las hay) c. El proceso biológico (si la hay)
  5. 5. d. La función molecular (si la hay) e. El componente celular (si lo hay) 7. Utilice el servidor I-TASSER para predecir la posible estructura 3D de su proteína. 8. Analice la calidad de la estructura 3d obtenida por I-TASSER. Verify 3D
  6. 6. 9. Herramientas bioinformáticas implementadas en la micropropagación. Artículos: 1. Biotechnologyandcropimprovement (https://www.scopus.com/record/display.uri?eid=2- s2.0-77951672587&origin=resultslist&sort=plf- f&src=s&st1=vegetable+micropropagation+zea+mays&st2=&sid=bc028510b0dd985531e1f 6a35b023776&sot=b&sdt=b&sl=50&s=TITLE-ABS- KEY%28vegetable+micropropagation+zea+mays%29&relpos=0&citeCnt=16&searchTerm=) 2. Libro bioinformativ  La caracterizaciónmolecularde lasplantasresultantesde losprocesosdemicropropagación u otros procesos empleando marcadores informativos, seleccionados y combinados.  Identificación de proteínas  Validar el carácter clonal de las plantas obtenidas en la micropropagación vegetal.

×