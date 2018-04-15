V conf pch automacao

Successfully reported this slideshow.
V Conferência de PCH Mercado & Meio Ambiente Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs Rinaldo Machado rinaldo.machado@voith.com
Produtos para PCHs Advanced System Basic System Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão
| 2009-08-06 | 4 Advanced System Desenvolvido para plantas com demandas mais severas de disponibilidade e funcionalidades ...
| 2009-08-06 | 5 Advanced System Continuidade da operação na indisponibilidade dos sistemas digitais Tecnologia digital de...
| 2009-08-06 | 6 Advanced System Integração total entre os sistemas eletromecânicos e hidromecânicos Entrada em operação e...
| 2009-08-06 | 8 Principais Componentes - Automação Hardware & Software Siemens PLC Simatic S7-400/300 Software Supervisór...
| 2009-08-06 | 9 Principais Componentes – Proteção Hardware & Software Siemens Leitura Parametrização Siprotec 4 Oscilogra...
| 2009-08-06 | 10 Principais Componentes – Redes de Comunicação PROCESS FIELD BUS
| 2009-08-06 | 12 Basic System Desenvolvido para plantas em que podem ser otimizadas algumas funcionalidades a favor da re...
| 2009-08-06 | 14 Comparação dos Sistemas NÃOOpcionalInstrumentação em Rede de Dados (ASi)14 Com RetaguardaSem RetaguardaR...
| 2009-08-06 | 16 Automação é Segurança Instrumentação bem empregada pode evitar catástrofes!
| 2009-08-06 | 17 Automação é Segurança Condições de Contorno bem analisadas fazem parte da política de Segurança dos prof...
| 2009-08-06 | 19 Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão
| 2009-08-06 | 20 Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão
| 2009-08-06 | 21 Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão
| 2009-08-06 | 23 Testes de Plataforma – Integração do Sistema
| 2009-08-06 | 24 Testes de Plataforma – Integração do Sistema
| 2009-08-06 | 25 Testes de Plataforma – Integração do Sistema
| 2009-08-06 | 27 Plant Engineering e Project Management Voith Hydro tem claro o valor do capital do cliente e a importânc...
×

  1. 1. V Conferência de PCH Mercado & Meio Ambiente Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs Rinaldo Machado rinaldo.machado@voith.com
  2. 2. Produtos para PCHs Advanced System Basic System Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão
  3. 3. | 2009-08-06 | 3 Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs 1. Advanced System 2. Principais Componentes 3. Basic System 4. Comparação dos Sistemas 5. Automação é Segurança 6. Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão 7. Testes de Plataforma 8. Plant Engineering e Project Manegement
  4. 4. | 2009-08-06 | 4 Advanced System Desenvolvido para plantas com demandas mais severas de disponibilidade e funcionalidades Todas as funções de automação requeridas para o mercado de centrais hidrelétricas Redundância por comando e controle convencional
  5. 5. | 2009-08-06 | 5 Advanced System Continuidade da operação na indisponibilidade dos sistemas digitais Tecnologia digital de alto desempenho e confiabilidade Drivers de comunicação totalmente desenvolvidos e testados SOE 1 ms
  6. 6. | 2009-08-06 | 6 Advanced System Integração total entre os sistemas eletromecânicos e hidromecânicos Entrada em operação em curto prazo Facilidade em O&M Soluções Completas
  7. 7. | 2009-08-06 | 7 Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs 1. Advanced System 2. Principais Componentes 3. Basic System 4. Comparação dos Sistemas 5. Automação é Segurança 6. Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão 7. Testes de Plataforma 8. Plant Engineering e Project Manegement
  8. 8. | 2009-08-06 | 8 Principais Componentes - Automação Hardware & Software Siemens PLC Simatic S7-400/300 Software Supervisório WinCC Remotas Simatic ET200M/S Software PLC STEP7 Simocode S7 400 S7 300 ET 200 Simocode
  9. 9. | 2009-08-06 | 9 Principais Componentes – Proteção Hardware & Software Siemens Leitura Parametrização Siprotec 4 Oscilografia
  10. 10. | 2009-08-06 | 10 Principais Componentes – Redes de Comunicação PROCESS FIELD BUS
  11. 11. | 2009-08-06 | 11 Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs 1. Advanced System 2. Principais Componentes 3. Basic System 4. Comparação dos Sistemas 5. Automação é Segurança 6. Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão 7. Testes de Plataforma 8. Plant Engineering e Project Manegement
  12. 12. | 2009-08-06 | 12 Basic System Desenvolvido para plantas em que podem ser otimizadas algumas funcionalidades a favor da redução de custos Mantém as características de qualidade, desempenho e confiabilidade da solução Advanced
  13. 13. | 2009-08-06 | 13 Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs 1. Advanced System 2. Principais Componentes 3. Basic System 4. Comparação dos Sistemas 5. Automação é Segurança 6. Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão 7. Testes de Plataforma 8. Plant Engineering e Project Manegement
  14. 14. | 2009-08-06 | 14 Comparação dos Sistemas NÃOOpcionalInstrumentação em Rede de Dados (ASi)14 Com RetaguardaSem RetaguardaRelés de Proteção13 WinCC 8kTWinCC 4kTSoftware do Sistema de Supervisão e Controle12 SIMNÃOComandos Convencionais Independentes11 SIMNÃOSOE (1 ms)10 PLC S7400 + ET200MPLC S7400/300Hardware SIEMENS9 2 Estações - Hot Standby1 Estação - Stand AloneEstações de Operação - Computadores8 Distribuídos em 2 colunasIntegrados em 1 coluna Painel de Comando da SE/SAE (PCS) Painel de Relés de Proteção da SE (PRS) 7 Distribuídos em 2 colunasIntegrados em 1 coluna Painéis de Comando do Grupo (PCGs) Reguladores Integrados (PRVTs) 6 Automação OpcionalSIMCCM Inteligente - Simocode5 2 Trafos Secos1 Trafo a ÓleoTransformadores de Serviços Auxiliares4 2 Retificadores / 1 Banco1 Retificador / 1 BancoRetificadores e Banco de Baterias3 Distribuídos em 12 colunasIntegrados em 3 colunas Painéis de Serviços Auxiliares (QSA / QSC) Bombas de Drenagem (QCB) 2 Sistemas Auxiliares Elétricos 2 Seccionadores1 SeccionadorCubículo de Serviços Auxiliares1 Média Tensão ADVANCEDBASICDescriçãoIDSistema
  15. 15. | 2009-08-06 | 15 Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs 1. Advanced System 2. Principais Componentes 3. Basic System 4. Comparação dos Sistemas 5. Automação é Segurança 6. Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão 7. Testes de Plataforma 8. Plant Engineering e Project Manegement
  16. 16. | 2009-08-06 | 16 Automação é Segurança Instrumentação bem empregada pode evitar catástrofes!
  17. 17. | 2009-08-06 | 17 Automação é Segurança Condições de Contorno bem analisadas fazem parte da política de Segurança dos profissionais Voith Hydro
  18. 18. | 2009-08-06 | 18 Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs 1. Advanced System 2. Principais Componentes 3. Basic System 4. Comparação dos Sistemas 5. Automação é Segurança 6. Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão 7. Testes de Plataforma 8. Plant Engineering e Project Manegement
  19. 19. | 2009-08-06 | 19 Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão
  20. 20. | 2009-08-06 | 20 Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão
  21. 21. | 2009-08-06 | 21 Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão
  22. 22. | 2009-08-06 | 22 Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs 1. Advanced System 2. Principais Componentes 3. Basic System 4. Comparação dos Sistemas 5. Automação é Segurança 6. Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão 7. Testes de Plataforma 8. Plant Engineering e Project Manegement
  23. 23. | 2009-08-06 | 23 Testes de Plataforma – Integração do Sistema
  24. 24. | 2009-08-06 | 24 Testes de Plataforma – Integração do Sistema
  25. 25. | 2009-08-06 | 25 Testes de Plataforma – Integração do Sistema
  26. 26. | 2009-08-06 | 26 Automação Voith Hydro para PCHs 1. Advanced System 2. Principais Componentes 3. Basic System 4. Comparação dos Sistemas 5. Automação é Segurança 6. Regulador Integrado de Velocidade e Tensão 7. Testes de Plataforma 8. Plant Engineering e Project Manegement
  27. 27. | 2009-08-06 | 27 Plant Engineering e Project Management Voith Hydro tem claro o valor do capital do cliente e a importância de assegurar que seu capital se torne um ativo de longa duração e confiabilidade no prazo correto. Neste sentido Voith Hydro oferece a seus clientes: Gerenciamento de projetos com profissionais especializados. Engenheiros de planta com conhecimento profundo das soluções técnicas completas, riscos envolvidos e larga experiência em campo. Gerentes e supervisores de campo com larga experiência. Troca de informações técnicas entre engenharias e serviços de campo. Uma política global de certificações de segurança na planta para redução dos riscos técnicos.
  28. 28. | 2009-08-06 | 28

