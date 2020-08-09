D4 sem 19 arte y cultura_instructivo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARTE Y CULTURA Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
SEMANA 19 – DÍA 4 – jueves 13 de agosto 2020 Cuarto grado Música para sentirnos mejor
El color de mis emociones
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
El propósito de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprend...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
Recuerda lavarte las manos con agua y jabón y desinfectar con alcohol los útiles que utilizarás. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - P...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Eviden...
ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Eviden...
ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Eviden...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. Actividad de estiramiento ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Ca...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propó...
GRACIAS Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
  ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  SEMANA 19 – DÍA 4 – jueves 13 de agosto 2020 Cuarto grado Música para sentirnos mejor
  El color de mis emociones
  4. 4. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  5. 5. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  El propósito de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Elabora y ejecuta un plan para desarrollar un proyecto artístico y aplica técnicas y medios no tradicionales para comunicar de manera efectiva el mensaje o la idea en una pintura que representa las emociones que te hace sentir cuando escuchas una canción.
  ¿qué aprendo con estas actividades A explorar con la monocromía (saturación y luminosidad) del color de su preferencia, según la música que escucha. A planificar la elaboración de una pintura según el desarrollo de sus ideas, la música que escucha, los significados y las emociones que quiere representar. A registrar las etapas de su creación para modificarlas y mejorar su trabajo. A reflexionar sobre cómo la música y la pintura le permiten gestionar sus emociones.
  La evidencia de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Pintura que representa las emociones que te hace sentir cuando escuchas una canción.
  9. 9. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  Recuerda lavarte las manos con agua y jabón y desinfectar con alcohol los útiles que utilizarás.
  ACTIVIDAD 1 •Responde las siguientes preguntas:
  ACTIVIDAD 2 •Lee el siguiente texto La semana pasada, elegiste una canción de tu agrado para reflexionar y opinar a través de un texto escrito sobre cómo la música permite explorar y gestionar emociones para que las personas se relacionen mejor con otras. Vasili Kandinsky, pintor ruso y precursor del arte abstracto, señala que "las artes aprenden unas de otras y sus objetivos a veces se asemejan" (Kandinsky, 1989, p.31). Esta frase se relaciona mucho con la actividad que realizarás en esta oportunidad, porque con base en la canción que elegiste, elaborarás una pintura que representa las emociones que te hace sentir cuando la escuchas. Todo lo que nos rodea está lleno de colores, incluso los asociamos a situaciones de nuestras vidas, estados de ánimo y emociones, por lo que les hemos dado significados. Por ejemplo, el color rojo en el semáforo nos advierte que debemos detenernos, el color ámbar que debemos esperar el cambio de luz y, cuando vemos la luz verde, entendemos que podemos cruzar la calle. Al color de la vestimenta también le otorgamos significados. Por ejemplo, cuando las personas visten de negro, en muchas culturas, es símbolo de luto; para recibir el año, algunas personas usan prendas amarillas, puesto que al color le atribuyen que atraerá un nuevo año de felicidad, prosperidad y buena energía en sus vidas. •Responde la pregunta ¿Qué otros significados les dan a los colores en la comunidad en la que vives?
  ACTIVIDAD 3 La música abre nuevos espacios creativos y hace que aflore nuestra imaginación. - Escucha con atención la música que elegiste. - Presta atención a los mensajes, ritmos, emociones y sensaciones que te genera. - Asocia la música con algún color que te represente para explorar con la escala monocroma del color, la cual está formada por la saturación, luminosidad o valor.
  ACTIVIDAD 4 En esta oportunidad trabajaremos solo con la escala de saturación y luminosidad. La escala de saturación es aquella que desde el blanco se convierte en un color saturado y la escala de luminosidad es aquella que desde un color saturado se le añade poco a poco el color negro. El ejemplo que te presentamos a continuación, muestra cómo el color azul se satura hacia el blanco y también muestra la luminosidad hasta llegar al color negro.
  - Utilizar lápices de colores y una hoja de papel blanco para explorar con la escala MONÓCROMA (un solo color) utilizando el color que hayas elegido y el color negro, porque el color blanco lo tienes en el mismo papel. Elabora un recuadro con 9 espacios. En el recuadro del medio, pinta el color elegido y, poco a poco, hacia los recuadros de la izquierda colorea con mayor suavidad, hasta llegar al primer recuadro casi blanco. Hacia el lado derecho, pinta con el color elegido hasta el recuadro final y encima, colorea poco a poco apretando cada vez más fuerte el lápiz de color negro, hasta llegar al último recuadro más oscuro.
  - Observa la pintura elaborada por la artista peruana BELINDA TAMI, la cual muestra cómo utilizó la monocromía del color. Si bien la artista ha utilizado varios tipos de color azul, claramente se puede observar la saturación y luminosidad en su trabajo.
  17. 17. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 5 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  - Elabora un primer boceto sobre lo que quieres representar. - Muestra a un familiar o alguna amistad tu trabajo para que te dé sugerencias de mejora. - Modifica tu trabajo según sea necesario. - Pinta tu trabajo escuchando la música que te representa y, cuando termines, firma en la parte inferior derecha de tu trabajo. - Comparte tu creación con tus amigas, amigos o familiares para reflexionar juntos sobre cómo la música y la pintura permiten gestionar emociones para sentirse mejor. - Registra de manera escrita o gráfica todo tu proceso de creación, porque ello te servirá para saber lo que aprendiste. - Guarda tu trabajo sobre la exploración de la monocromía, tu planificación y el registro de todo tu proceso de aprendizaje y tu pintura en tu portafolio personal para tener evidencia de tu aprendizaje. Mi primer boceto (BOSQUEJO, ESQUEMA)
  19. 19. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  Actividad de estiramiento
  21. 21. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. ARTE Y CULTURA Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  GRACIAS Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.

