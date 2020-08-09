2.d2 sem 19 comunicacion_instructivo_anaya_lopez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. SEMANA 19 – DÍA 2 Cuarto grado Valoramos la diversidad respetando...
COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
El propósito de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendiz...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
La evidencia de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendiz...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Recuerda lavarte las manos con agua y jabón y desinfectar con alcohol los útiles que utilizarás. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - P...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
GRACIAS Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
  1. 1. COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación DÍA 2
  2. 2. COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. SEMANA 19 – DÍA 2 Cuarto grado Valoramos la diversidad respetando nuestras diferencias. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  3. 3. COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Escribimos y presentamos la versión final del texto expositivo valorando la diversidad.
  4. 4. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  5. 5. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  6. 6. El propósito de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Evalúa el modo en que el lenguaje refuerza o sugiere sentidos en su texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad y produce efectos en los lectores considerando su propósito al momento de escribirlo.
  7. 7. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación ¿qué aprendo con esta actividad? Conocer pautas para escribir el texto expositivo. Comprender la explicación de las pautas para escribir el texto expositivo. Aplicar la lista de cotejo para analizar su texto expositivo. Analizar las partes de su texto expositivo. Sintetizar su texto expositivo teniendo en cuenta su estructura. Evaluar el proceso de aprendizaje en una ficha de METACOGNICIÓN.
  8. 8. La evidencia de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Texto expositivo, escribe y presenta la versión final sobre la valoración de la diversidad.
  9. 9. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  10. 10. Recuerda lavarte las manos con agua y jabón y desinfectar con alcohol los útiles que utilizarás. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  11. 11. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación  Extrae de tu portafolio tu primera versión para remirarla y contrastarla con la revisión hecha por tu docente, y así poder ir mejorándola a medida que la revisas. ACTIVIDAD 1  PAUTAS PARA ESCRIBIR EL TEXTO EXPOSITIVO SOBRE LA VALORACIÓN DE LA DIVERSIDAD. - Claridad en tu escrito sobre la valoración de la diversidad. - Tener en cuenta el tipo de público al cual te diriges. - Consulta recursos útiles como libros, páginas de internet serias, opinión de especialistas, noticias, etc. - Elabora un plan de escritura. - Ordena tus ideas, define la extensión del texto, los temas y subtemas. - Utiliza el formato para escribir tu texto expositivo. - Escribe el título y el primer párrafo, la intención comunicativa es explicar o exponer sin una carga subjetiva, es decir, sin opiniones o juicios propios incluidos. ¿cumplió tu texto con esta condición? - Lee el primer párrafo en voz alta para detectar si alguna palabra produce un efecto por la cercanía de sonidos o sílabas. - Si en tu lectura escuchaste estos sonidos prueba pasar algunas de las palabras a su plural, usar sinónimos o cambiar el orden de las palabras para distanciar los sonidos repetitivos. - Evita los rodeos explicativos o circunloquios, que es repetir algunos términos para dar a entender algo que hubiera podido expresarse más brevemente. Hay que ser claros, directos, simples y breves. ¿Tu texto cumple con esta condición? - El primer párrafo es la introducción de tu texto expositivo y este debe capturar la atención del público. Para alcanzar mejor ese propósito, debe tener estos tres elementos: marco o contextualización, mediante citas o definiciones; enunciado explícito del tema, de lo que se va a hablar; y una breve presentación de lo que se va a hablar. ¿Tu texto cumple con esta condición? - Observa el cuerpo del texto. ¿Qué dicen los párrafos que has escrito?, ¿se cumple con lo que se indicaba en la introducción?, ¿explica en qué casos se da? ¿muestra ejemplos de casos que se presentan? - El registro de tu texto expositivo ¿es formal en todo momento? No olvides que no es lo mismo hablar que escribir. Cuando nos comunicamos de forma escrita lo hacemos de una forma más elaborada porque se mantiene en el tiempo. Revisa si en tu texto expositivo hay formas orales de comunicación como “tú”, que es segunda persona del singular, que deben reformularse por la tercera persona, para que el texto sea académico y de registro formal. - Citar las fuentes de la información que has usado para explicar mejor tus ideas. ¿qué fuentes has citado? - El cuerpo del texto expositivo se explica o presenta, una a una, las ideas o subtemas que quieres exponer, de manera ordenada y coherente. ¿En el desarrollo de tu texto expositivo has explicado cómo se da la discriminación en las escuelas? Por ejemplo, los apodos y etiquetas por el aspecto físico; o el distanciamiento hacia alguien por su origen étnico, o el color de su piel, o el lugar de procedencia. - Observa la conclusión. Su función es cerrar el sentido del texto con una breve síntesis de lo expuesto, además, debe causar impresión en tu lectora o lector para que lo pueda recordar. En ella debes recapitular lo más relevante del tema tratado y entregar una conclusión derivada de todo lo expuesto; también puedes incluir sugerencias y proyecciones. ¿Tu párrafo de conclusión cumple con todo eso? Ahora que ya has revisado la primera versión, ya estás preparado para la versión final. Recuerda que no debes preocuparte de que sea perfecto, siempre existe la posibilidad de revisar y corregir.
  12. 12. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación ACTIVIDAD 2 TEXTUALIZACIÓN DEL TEXTO EXPOSITIVO SOBRE LA VALORACIÓN DE LA DIVERSIDAD •Escribe el texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad.
  13. 13. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación CARACTERÍSTICA Mi texto expositivo: CUMPLE SÍ NO ¿Tiene ideas claras y presenta la intención del autor? ¿Utiliza fuentes de información y las cita? En su introducción, ¿presenta una idea “CONTEXTUALIZADORA”, el tema y anticipa el desarrollo? ¿Utiliza oraciones breves y claras? ¿Presenta información suficiente? ¿Muestra una conclusión atractiva y resume el tema expuesto? ¿El lenguaje utilizado se adecua al público lector? ¿Tiene oraciones breves, claras y están construidas de forma correcta? ACTIVIDAD 2 DESPUÉS DE LA REDACCIÓN DEL TEXTO EXPOSITIVO •Revisa tu versión final con esta lista de cotejo
  14. 14. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación  Publica y socializa en tus grupos de chats, y también en tu comunidad versión final de tu texto expositivo.  Digita y convierte en versión PDF y compartirlo.  Graba un audio tipo podcast y difunde en las redes sociales.  Envía a tu docente para su evaluación.
  15. 15. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Actividad domiciliaria. - Crea tu glosario (diccionario, vocabulario)
  16. 16. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Evalúo mis aprendizajes ¿Te ha sido de utilidad leer sobre la valoración de la diversidad respetando nuestras diferencias? ¿Qué aspectos abordados sobre este tema consideras que son importantes? ¿Se aprecian claramente las tres partes del texto expositivo? ¿Cuáles son? ¿Logré comunicar en mi texto expositivo que valorar la diversidad es una forma de acabar con la discriminación? ¿El registro de mi texto expositivo fue formal en todo momento? ¿Logré que mi texto expositivo responda al propósito que planteé en la planificación? En esta experiencia de aprendizaje, ¿has puesto a prueba tu manejo de las TIC y los recursos digitales? ¿Cómo te has sentido utilizando la plataforma virtual? ¿Qué tan responsable consideras que has sido con el trabajo y las actividades de #AprendoEnCasa? Escribe con libertad algo que quieras expresar o decir. AUTOEVALUACIÓN SOBRE LA REDACCIÓN DEL TEXTO EXPOSITIVO AUTOEVALUACIÓN SOBRE EL USO DE LOS RECURSOS TECNOLÓGICOS
  17. 17. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Actividad de estiramiento.
  18. 18. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  19. 19. GRACIAS Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.

