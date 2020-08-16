1.d1 sem 20 comunicacion_instructivo_anaya_lopez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desem...
COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. SEMANA 20 – DÍA 1 Cuarto grado ¡Cuidamos nuestro bienestar emocio...
COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desem...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
El propósito de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendiz...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
La evidencia de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendiz...
COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Rúbrica ...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Recuerda lavarte las manos con agua y jabón y desinfectar con alcohol los útiles que utilizarás. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - P...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidenci...
COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidenci...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidenci...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
GRACIAS Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1.d1 sem 20 comunicacion_instructivo_anaya_lopez

20 views

Published on

S20-D1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1.d1 sem 20 comunicacion_instructivo_anaya_lopez

  1. 1. COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación DÍA 1
  2. 2. COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. SEMANA 20 – DÍA 1 Cuarto grado ¡Cuidamos nuestro bienestar emocional con prácticas de vida saludable! COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  3. 3. COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Identificamos y comprendemos la importancia del bienestar emocional para tener una vida saludable.
  4. 4. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  5. 5. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  6. 6. El propósito de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Escribe texto, infografía de forma coherente y cohesionada y ordena las ideas en torno a un tema, importancia del bienestar emocional para tener una vida saludable, considera la planificación de la infografía.
  7. 7. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación ¿qué aprendo con esta actividad? • Conocer sobre el proceso de elaboración de una infografía. • Comprender sobre la importancia del bienestar emocional para tener una vida saludable. • Aplicar el proceso de planificación y elaboración de la primera versión de la infografía. • Analizar los textos: importancia del bienestar emocional para tener una vida saludable y bienestar emocional • Sintetizar en una infografía la importancia del bienestar emocional para tener una vida saludable. • Evaluar el proceso de aprendizaje en una ficha de METACOGNICIÓN.
  8. 8. La evidencia de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Infografía, planifica y elabora primera versión, donde identificas y comprendes la importancia del bienestar emocional para tener una vida saludable.
  9. 9. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Rúbrica instrumento de evaluación Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  10. 10. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  11. 11. Recuerda lavarte las manos con agua y jabón y desinfectar con alcohol los útiles que utilizarás. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  12. 12. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  13. 13. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  14. 14. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  15. 15. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  16. 16. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  17. 17. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  18. 18. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 4 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  19. 19. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 4 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  20. 20. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  21. 21. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  22. 22. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación - Crea tu glosario (diccionario, vocabulario) Actividad domiciliaria. GLOSARIO INFOGRAFÍA.- La infografía es una representación visual informativa o diagrama de texto escritos que en cierta manera resume el texto. BIENESTAR EMOCIONAL.- estado de ánimo en el cual nos sentimos bien, tranquilos, percibimos que dominamos nuestras emociones y somos capaces de hacer frente a las presiones del día a día, siendo la base para lograr una vida sana, feliz y plena.
  23. 23. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  24. 24. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Actividad de estiramiento.
  25. 25. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  26. 26. GRACIAS Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.

×