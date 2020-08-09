1.d1 sem 19 comunicacion_instructivo_anaya_lopez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
SEMANA 19 – SESIÓN 1 Cuarto grado Valoramos la diversidad respetando nuestras diferencias.
Planificamos y escribimos la primera versión de un texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
El propósito de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendiz...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
La evidencia de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad, planificarás y escribirás la primera versión.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Recuerda lavarte las manos con agua y jabón y desinfectar con alcohol los útiles que utilizarás.
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósi...
GRACIAS Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.
  1. 1. COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación DÍA 1
  2. 2. COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. SEMANA 19 – SESIÓN 1 Cuarto grado Valoramos la diversidad respetando nuestras diferencias. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  3. 3. COMUNICACIÓN Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Planificamos y escribimos la primera versión de un texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad.
  4. 4. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  5. 5. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  6. 6. El propósito de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Evalúa de manera permanente el texto expositivo sobre valoración de la diversidad determinando si se ajusta a la situación comunicativa; si existen contradicciones, digresiones o vacíos que afectan la coherencia entre las ideas; o si el uso preciso de varios tipos de conectores, referentes y otros marcadores textuales asegura la cohesión entre ellas.
  7. 7. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación ¿qué aprendo con esta actividad? • Conoce cómo planificar un texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad. • Comprende los procesos de planificación de un texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad. • Aplica proceso de planificación de un texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad. • Analiza al utilizar recurso gramaticales y ortográficos que contribuyen al sentido de su texto expositivo sobre valoración de la diversidad. • Sintetiza en un cuadro cómo planificar un texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad. • Evalúa el proceso de aprendizaje en una ficha de METACOGNICIÓN.
  8. 8. La evidencia de aprendizaje de esta sesión es: Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad, planificarás y escribirás la primera versión.
  9. 9. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  10. 10. Recuerda lavarte las manos con agua y jabón y desinfectar con alcohol los útiles que utilizarás. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  11. 11. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Actividad 1 Antes de la planificación del texto expositivo •Recuerda ¿qué es un texto expositivo? ¿qué características tiene? ¿Cuándo se utiliza? ¿cuál es su estructura? Un texto expositivo ofrece información detallada respecto a un tema específico con el objetivo de informar sobre hechos, datos o conceptos particulares. Se caracteriza por su objetividad y su cuota puntual de información. Los textos expositivos se utilizan en el ámbito científico, educativo, jurídico, social o periodístico. Presentan una estructura definida: introducción, desarrollo y conclusión.
  12. 12. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Introducción Desarrollo Conclusión •Observa un ejemplo de texto expositivo con sus principales características. •Lee o escucha el siguiente texto adaptado: 10 consejos para alimentación saludable durante la cuarentena o aislamiento (COVID-19) Ante la expansión de la pandemia del COVID-19 en el mundo y la falta de una vacuna para combatir el virus, la prevención es nuestro mejor aliado en estos momentos. Pese a que no existe una evidencia concreta de factores dietéticos específicos que puedan reducir el riesgo de contraer infecciones como el nuevo coronavirus, una adecuada nutrición contribuye a mantener un buen estado de salud para reducir el impacto del virus en caso de contagio. Si quieres vivir sano, sigue los siguientes consejos: • Las frutas y las verduras son alimentos muy importantes para el suministro de vitaminas, minerales y fibras necesarios para buena salud y funcionamiento inmunológico normal de nuestro cuerpo. •La proteína es esencial para el funcionamiento saludable de nuestro cuerpo y sistema inmunológico. Las fuentes de proteínas pueden ser de origen animal o vegetal, como frijoles, legumbres, pescado, huevos, productos lácteos y carne. Las proteínas de origen vegetal como legumbres, cereales, nueces y semillas tienen una larga vida útil y pueden proporcionar comidas o tentempiés (bocadillos, refrigerio) ricos en proteínas. •Debemos disminuir el consumo de alimentos ricos en grasa, azúcar o sal, porque cuando se comen en grandes cantidades, se consumen más calorías de las que necesitamos. Además, tienen poco beneficio nutricional y solo deben consumirse ocasionalmente en pequeñas cantidades. • La nutrición toma aún más relevancia con la amenaza del COVID-19, ya que podemos prevenir o controlar la obesidad, así como la diabetes o la hipertensión arterial con un estilo de vida saludable. •Comer una dieta equilibrada y saludable es esencial para la buena salud y el funcionamiento inmunológico normal. •Por ello, es importante satisfacer las necesidades nutricionales y mantenerte con salud durante esta pandemia.
  13. 13. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación El texto expositivo da información sobre un tema empleando recursos lingüísticos diversos, como definiciones, ejemplos, nuevas teorías o citas de fuentes de información confiables. Son textos formales, es decir, no usan expresiones coloquiales, emplean un lenguaje preciso, sin ambigüedades, para evitar dudas o interpretaciones erróneas. - Responde a las siguientes preguntas: Preguntas sobre las partes visibles del ejemplo de texto expositivo RESPUESTAS 1. ¿Cuántos párrafos tiene el texto que has leído? 2. ¿Qué partes componen este texto? 3. ¿De qué trata el primer párrafo? 4. El primer párrafo tiene la función de presentar el tema, ¿cuál es?
  14. 14. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Preguntas sobre el contenido del ejemplo del texto expositivo RESPUESTAS El cuerpo del texto nos da tres recomendaciones para comer sanamente durante la pandemia, ¿cuáles son? ¿Predominan oraciones enunciativas? ¿Utiliza la tercera persona (él, ella, esto, etc.) y los verbos de las ideas principales se conjugan en modo indicativo? ¿El registro es formal? •Responde las preguntas de la segunda parte del texto, que sería el cuerpo o desarrollo del texto expositivo.
  15. 15. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Reflexión sobre la última parte del ejemplo de texto expositivo RESPUESTAS ¿Qué aspectos importantes concluye el texto? •Reflexiona sobre el último párrafo o la conclusión. Es la parte final del texto expositivo donde se sintetizan las ideas principales de todo el texto. •Esquematiza el plan de escritura de tu texto expositivo sobre la importancia del respeto a la diversidad para prevenir la discriminación en la escuela. •Revisa las anotaciones que guardaste en tu portafolio sobre la importancia del respeto a la diversidad para prevenir la discriminación en la escuela.
  16. 16. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Aspectos a responder Preguntas Respuestas TEMA ¿De qué tratará el texto que escribirás? PROPÓSITO ¿Por qué lo escribirás? ¿Qué quieres lograr con tu texto? REGISTRO ¿Quién leerá este texto? ¿Qué saben ellas/os sobre el tema? ¿Qué quieres que ellas/os sepan? ¿Qué aspecto de tu tema les interesará más? PÚBLICO ¿Será formal, informal, científico…? FUENTES DE INFORMACIÓN ¿Qué información tienes sobre el tema? ¿Qué información te hace falta y debes investigar para escribir un buen texto? •Planifica la construcción de un texto expositivo que responda a por qué debemos valorar lo positivo y valioso de ser diferente.
  17. 17. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Actividad 2 Durante la planificación del texto expositivo - Escribe la primera versión de tu texto expositivo sobre el respeto a la diversidad, valorando lo positivo de ser diferente (tema), entonces primero debes procurar erradicar la discriminación existente en la escuela para, posteriormente, abordar la discriminación en el Perú.
  18. 18. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Partes del texto expositivo Preguntas Respuestas INTRODUCCIÓN ¿Qué es lo que voy a decir para llamar la atención de mi público lector? ¿Cuántos párrafos? DESARROLLO Idea 1: ¿Cuántos párrafos? Idea 2: ¿Cuántos párrafos? Idea 3: ¿Cuántos párrafos? (…) CONCLUSIÓN ¿Cómo concluyo el texto para cerrar el tema y llamar la atención de mi público receptor? •Utiliza el siguiente esquema para la redacción de tu texto expositivo.
  19. 19. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Desarrollo Introducción Conclusión Título TEXTUALIZA EL TEXTO EXPOSITIVO •Escribe la primera versión de tu texto expositivo sobre el respeto a la diversidad, valorando lo positivo de ser diferente (tema), entonces primero debes procurar erradicar la discriminación existente en la escuela para, posteriormente, abordar la discriminación en el Perú. ------------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20. 20. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad Domiciliaria Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Actividad domiciliaria. -Crea tu glosario (diccionario, vocabulario).
  21. 21. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación ¿Qué aprendí sobre planificación de un texto expositivo? ¿Cómo aprendí a planificar un texto expositivo? ¿Para qué sirve planificar un texto expositivo? Acabé con la planificación primera versión de mi texto expositivo sobre la valoración de la diversidad. } Evalúo mis aprendizajes
  22. 22. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación Actividad de estiramiento.
  23. 23. Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M. COMUNICACIÓN Sesión de aprendizaje Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Propósito de aprendizaje Procesos mentales Evidencia de aprendizaje Acuerdos de convivencia Recuerda lavarse las manos Actividad de aprendizaje 1 Actividad de aprendizaje 2 Actividad de aprendizaje 3 Actividades de relajación Ficha de autoevaluación
  24. 24. GRACIAS Prof. Doris. Anaya A. - Prof. Nely López M.

