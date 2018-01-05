Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
enero 5, 2018 Group 4. oa
enero 5, 2018 Listen to this sound... What letter do you think sounds that way...
enero 5, 2018 oa sounds that way
enero 5, 2018 Sing the song and do the action
enero 5, 2018
enero 5, 2018
enero 5, 2018 Words with oa
enero 5, 2018 oa
enero 5, 2018 oa
enero 5, 2018 oa
enero 5, 2018 oa
enero 5, 2018 oa
enero 5, 2018 oa
enero 5, 2018 Words with oa
enero 5, 2018 CAPITAL and lower-case
enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
enero 5, 2018 You can find out the sound oa in different ways
enero 5, 2018
enero 5, 2018 Be careful and don�t fall into the trap!!
enero 5, 2018 WELL DONE!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Phonics oa

58 views

Published on

Phonics oa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Phonics oa

  1. 1. enero 5, 2018 Group 4. oa
  2. 2. enero 5, 2018 Listen to this sound... What letter do you think sounds that way...
  3. 3. enero 5, 2018 oa sounds that way
  4. 4. enero 5, 2018 Sing the song and do the action
  5. 5. enero 5, 2018
  6. 6. enero 5, 2018
  7. 7. enero 5, 2018 Words with oa
  8. 8. enero 5, 2018 oa
  9. 9. enero 5, 2018 oa
  10. 10. enero 5, 2018 oa
  11. 11. enero 5, 2018 oa
  12. 12. enero 5, 2018 oa
  13. 13. enero 5, 2018 oa
  14. 14. enero 5, 2018 Words with oa
  15. 15. enero 5, 2018 CAPITAL and lower-case
  16. 16. enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
  17. 17. enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
  18. 18. enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
  19. 19. enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
  20. 20. enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
  21. 21. enero 5, 2018 Write the words and circle the one that contains the sound oa
  22. 22. enero 5, 2018 You can find out the sound oa in different ways
  23. 23. enero 5, 2018
  24. 24. enero 5, 2018 Be careful and don�t fall into the trap!!
  25. 25. enero 5, 2018 WELL DONE!!

×