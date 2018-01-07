Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
enero 7, 2018 ALPHABLOCKS Group 1. Ss,Aa, Tt, Ii, Pp, Nn
enero 7, 2018 Meeting alphablocks. ssssssssssuper!
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with s
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with s
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with s
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with s
enero 7, 2018 aaa aaa apple! Meeting alphablocks.
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn�t begin with a
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn�t begin with a
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn�t begin with a
enero 7, 2018 Meeting alphablocks. t, t, t, typical ! Meeting alphablocks.
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with t
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with t
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with t
enero 7, 2018 i,i,i,i, incredible! Meeting alphablocks.
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with i
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with i
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with i
enero 7, 2018 p,p,p, perfect ! Meeting alphablocks.
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with p
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with p
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with p
enero 7, 2018 n, n, n, never! Meeting alphablocks.
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with n
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with n
enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with n
enero 7, 2018 WELL DONE!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Phonics group 1. s, a, t, i, p, n. Alphablocks.

55 views

Published on

Phonics group 1. s, a, t, i, p, n. Alphablocks.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Phonics group 1. s, a, t, i, p, n. Alphablocks.

  1. 1. enero 7, 2018 ALPHABLOCKS Group 1. Ss,Aa, Tt, Ii, Pp, Nn
  2. 2. enero 7, 2018 Meeting alphablocks. ssssssssssuper!
  3. 3. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with s
  4. 4. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with s
  5. 5. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with s
  6. 6. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with s
  7. 7. enero 7, 2018 aaa aaa apple! Meeting alphablocks.
  8. 8. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn�t begin with a
  9. 9. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn�t begin with a
  10. 10. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn�t begin with a
  11. 11. enero 7, 2018 Meeting alphablocks. t, t, t, typical ! Meeting alphablocks.
  12. 12. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with t
  13. 13. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with t
  14. 14. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with t
  15. 15. enero 7, 2018 i,i,i,i, incredible! Meeting alphablocks.
  16. 16. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with i
  17. 17. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with i
  18. 18. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with i
  19. 19. enero 7, 2018 p,p,p, perfect ! Meeting alphablocks.
  20. 20. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with p
  21. 21. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with p
  22. 22. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with p
  23. 23. enero 7, 2018 n, n, n, never! Meeting alphablocks.
  24. 24. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with n
  25. 25. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with n
  26. 26. enero 7, 2018 Circle the word which doesn't�t begin with n
  27. 27. enero 7, 2018 WELL DONE!

×