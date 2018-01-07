Successfully reported this slideshow.
enero 7, 2018 PHONICS Group 1. s a t i p n
enero 7, 2018 Listen to these sounds... W hat letters do you think sounds that way?
enero 7, 2018 Circle the letters
enero 7, 2018 Ss
enero 7, 2018 Aa
enero 7, 2018 Tt
enero 7, 2018 Ii
enero 7, 2018 Pp
enero 7, 2018 Nn
enero 7, 2018 W ELL DONE
enero 7, 2018
