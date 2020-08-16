TEACHING EXCELLENCE SYSTEM - guide to fill in

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Deadline INTRODUCTION This presentation is a step-by-step guide on data entry for TES. It a straightforward process. Howev...
Copy and upload files from course file system, into this system For team teaching courses, pick up CAR from teaching partn...
In the future, refer • https://people.utm.my/hadijahjaffri/how-to- write-cqi-for-obe-car/ • https://people.utm.my/hadijahj...
  1. 1. Deadline INTRODUCTION This presentation is a step-by-step guide on data entry for TES. It a straightforward process. However, you might need to allocate 3-4 hours (good estimation: ½ workday) to get it done, on condition that you have • Compiled all teaching materials in one folder for easy reference • You have completed your CAR (or in the event of team teaching, acquired CAR from your teaching partner) Thanks to Dr Hadijah for clarifying confusions with regard to the system. Links of her blog are included, wherever appropriate. All the best! Doria Abdullah, PhD | doria.Abdullah@utm.my © 16 August 2020. This work is licensed under a CC BY 4.0 license.
  3. 3. Copy and upload files from course file system, into this system For team teaching courses, pick up CAR from teaching partner, upload on TES Source: https://people.utm.my/hadijahjaffri/how-to-fill-in-information-on-tesdcp_part2-course-file/
  4. 4. In the future, refer • https://people.utm.my/hadijahjaffri/how-to- write-cqi-for-obe-car/ • https://people.utm.my/hadijahjaffri/what-to- write-for-the-reflection-part-in-your-obe-car/
