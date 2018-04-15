Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creación e xestión de espazos de almacenamento persoais para a docencia e investigación Amador Loureiro Pontevedra, 13 de abril dE 2018
A tríloxía Da Información Acceso Rapidez Seguridade intercambio custo Acceso Rapidez Seguridade intercambio custo Acceso R...
NAS NAS: Network Attached Storage • File server (ext4,btrfs... e SAN?) • PROTOCOL server (SMB, NFS, AFP...) • Xestión de u...
REDE cliente/servidor Protocolos/APLicacións Discos/Sistema de ficheiros SEGURIDADE WPA2, firewall, VPN TROIANOS, rootkits... Ransomware (wannacry) RAID, ACL, ext4
DATOS Sincronizado Na nube Cartafol compartido Sistema de Ficheiros Copia de seguridade combinando
Tres solucións:
Aprendamos Facendo
Grazas! E para calquera cousa: amador@sonche.eu
  1. 1. Creación e xestión de espazos de almacenamento persoais para a docencia e investigación Amador Loureiro Pontevedra, 13 de abril dE 2018
  2. 2. A tríloxía Da Información Acceso Rapidez Seguridade intercambio custo Acceso Rapidez Seguridade intercambio custo Acceso Rapidez Seguridade intercambio custo Os Datos Na nube CopiaS De seguridade A nosa Información local
  3. 3. NAS NAS: Network Attached Storage • File server (ext4,btrfs... e SAN?) • PROTOCOL server (SMB, NFS, AFP...) • Xestión de utentes (AD, LDAP...) • Backups (RSYNC, Time Machine...) • Sincronización de ficheiros (dropbox...) • Editor en liña (Google DOCS...) • Descargas (BT...) • ...e máis!
  4. 4. REDE cliente/servidor Protocolos/APLicacións Discos/Sistema de ficheiros SEGURIDADE WPA2, firewall, VPN TROIANOS, rootkits... Ransomware (wannacry) RAID, ACL, ext4
  5. 5. DATOS Sincronizado Na nube Cartafol compartido Sistema de Ficheiros Copia de seguridade combinando
  6. 6. Tres solucións:
  7. 7. Aprendamos Facendo
  8. 8. Grazas! E para calquera cousa: amador@sonche.eu

