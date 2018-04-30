Successfully reported this slideshow.
Across the Universe SOPHIA DOOLITTLE CWID 101 THE NEW DYSTOPIAN HERO, SPRING 2018
  1. 1. Across the Universe SOPHIA DOOLITTLE CWID 101 THE NEW DYSTOPIAN HERO, SPRING 2018
  2. 2. NEW DYSTOPIAN HERO
  3. 3. Amy Brave Truth Seeker Frozen in Time
  4. 4. “Holding Amy against me, I [Elder] realize the simple truth is that power isn't control at all - power is strength, and giving that strength to others.”
  5. 5. The Warning….
  6. 6. Centralized Authorite
  7. 7. “A leader isn't someone who forces others to make him stronger; a leader is someone willing to give him strength to others so that they may have the strength to stand on their own.”
  8. 8. Sameness

