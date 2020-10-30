Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzi...
Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that wil...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BEST PDF The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management by Ray McKenzie [PDF books]

11 views

Published on

Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers. .

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BEST PDF The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management by Ray McKenzie [PDF books]

  1. 1. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  2. 2. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  3. 3. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  4. 4. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  5. 5. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  6. 6. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  7. 7. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  8. 8. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  9. 9. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  10. 10. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  11. 11. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  12. 12. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  13. 13. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  14. 14. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  15. 15. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  16. 16. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  17. 17. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  18. 18. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  19. 19. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  20. 20. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  21. 21. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  22. 22. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  23. 23. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  24. 24. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  25. 25. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  26. 26. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  27. 27. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  28. 28. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  29. 29. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  30. 30. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  31. 31. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  32. 32. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  33. 33. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  34. 34. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  35. 35. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  36. 36. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  37. 37. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  38. 38. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  39. 39. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  40. 40. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  41. 41. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  42. 42. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  43. 43. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  44. 44. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  45. 45. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  46. 46. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  47. 47. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  48. 48. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  49. 49. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  50. 50. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  51. 51. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  52. 52. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  53. 53. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  54. 54. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  55. 55. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  56. 56. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  57. 57. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  58. 58. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  59. 59. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  60. 60. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  61. 61. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  62. 62. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  63. 63. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  64. 64. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  65. 65. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  66. 66. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  67. 67. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  68. 68. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  69. 69. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  70. 70. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  71. 71. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  72. 72. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  73. 73. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  74. 74. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  75. 75. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  76. 76. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  77. 77. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  78. 78. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  79. 79. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  80. 80. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  81. 81. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  82. 82. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  83. 83. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  84. 84. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  85. 85. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  86. 86. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  87. 87. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  88. 88. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  89. 89. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  90. 90. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  91. 91. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  92. 92. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  93. 93. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  94. 94. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  95. 95. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  96. 96. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  97. 97. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  98. 98. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  99. 99. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  100. 100. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  101. 101. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  102. 102. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  103. 103. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  104. 104. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  105. 105. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  106. 106. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  107. 107. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  108. 108. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  109. 109. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  110. 110. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  111. 111. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  112. 112. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  113. 113. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  114. 114. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  115. 115. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  116. 116. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  117. 117. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  118. 118. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  119. 119. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  120. 120. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  121. 121. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  122. 122. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  123. 123. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  124. 124. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  125. 125. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  126. 126. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  127. 127. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  128. 128. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  129. 129. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  130. 130. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  131. 131. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  132. 132. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  133. 133. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  134. 134. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  135. 135. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  136. 136. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  137. 137. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  138. 138. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  139. 139. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  140. 140. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  141. 141. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  142. 142. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  143. 143. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  144. 144. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  145. 145. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  146. 146. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  147. 147. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  148. 148. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  149. 149. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  150. 150. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  151. 151. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  152. 152. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  153. 153. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  154. 154. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  155. 155. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  156. 156. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  157. 157. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  158. 158. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  159. 159. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  160. 160. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  161. 161. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  162. 162. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  163. 163. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  164. 164. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  165. 165. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  166. 166. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  167. 167. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  168. 168. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  169. 169. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  170. 170. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  171. 171. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  172. 172. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  173. 173. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  174. 174. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  175. 175. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  176. 176. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  177. 177. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  178. 178. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.
  179. 179. The Relationship-Based Enterprise: Powering Business Success Through Customer Relationship Management Author : Ray McKenzie Pages : 277 pages Publisher : McGraw-Hill Companies Language : ISBN-10 : 0070860815 ISBN-13 : 9780070860810 DESCRIPTIONS
  180. 180. Business and information companies have been investing the majority of their time and resources into technologies that will develop and maintain close relationships with their customers. The key to online success is a company's relationship with their customers. It is critical for companies with online presence to sustain each relationship in order to survive at all. Billions of dollars are being spent on defining, identifying, anticipating, recognizing, and managing customers.

×