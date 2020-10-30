SELLING VALUE is 305 pages of solid content to help you out perform your competition while keeping your customers happy. It is presented in four parts:? Mastering the Head Game;? Your Blueprint for Sales Success;? Understanding Your Customer;? and Securing and Growing the Business;? The fifteen chapters outline the most critical content for exceptional sales results in a competitive environment.? One premise set forth is that the most important definition of value is your prospect?s definition!? If properly queried, ten prospects might well give you ten different answers and to what they value most.? With exceptional skills of differentiating and adapting the value elements of your deliverables, you can hit the mark for all ten of them!? From the important basics in Part I to the advanced selling skills in Part IV, you will gain many ideas from this content-rich work on the skill of SELLING VALUE for greater successds! .

