GENRE CONVENTIONS
• Our production is a informative documentary aimed at a niche audience. It is about the marketplace and industry of stree...
• We have complied with the convention of making it interesting and entertaining to target a younger audience, as our targ...
• We are focusing on following the modern convention of documentaries not only being informative but being entertaining an...
• We will conventionally have close up featured throughout our production to add an emotional attachment to viewing for ou...
I believe our choice of music will go well with our documentary to create an emotional attachment with our audience throug...
• We have followed the conventions of our institution (independent) by having a low budget, however we have unconventional...
• It is conventional for an independent documentary to have a deep meaningful message behind it however unconventionally w...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Genre conventions media a2

86 views

Published on

Media A2 genre conventions

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
86
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Genre conventions media a2

  1. 1. GENRE CONVENTIONS
  2. 2. • Our production is a informative documentary aimed at a niche audience. It is about the marketplace and industry of streetwear that provides people with business opportunities to buy and then resell products for a profit, it some circumstances up to 500% more than their retail. We have chosen to do an informative documentary over a factual documentary which is conventional. We have followed Sir John Reith’s reithianism by considering the view points of all and having a commitment to the public service by not catering our documentary for just mass market appeal.
  3. 3. • We have complied with the convention of making it interesting and entertaining to target a younger audience, as our target audience is a majority of teenagers who are interested in the niche industry of streetwear and streetwear reselling etc. As our target audience is very unconvential of a documentary.
  4. 4. • We are focusing on following the modern convention of documentaries not only being informative but being entertaining and a joy to watch. We are going to do this through our variation of editing and use of upbeat and original music. • Typically the reason for making documentaries entertaining is to gain mass market appeal which is what a conglomerate corporation would back. However we are doing it to target our niche audience as we are an independent production company. Are audience who are all in the mass market age bracket 16-24 however are interested in a niche industry hence why we will need to captivate them.
  5. 5. • We will conventionally have close up featured throughout our production to add an emotional attachment to viewing for our audience
  6. 6. I believe our choice of music will go well with our documentary to create an emotional attachment with our audience through a mutual love of the genre, as a big part of streetwear is collaborations with influental figures in the rap/hip hop genre hence our choice to use that genre of music will create an emotional attachment with the target audience. An example of this is through grime artist Skeptas collaboration with nike on the Air Max 97’s to release the SK AIRS on 2nd September 2017.
  7. 7. • We have followed the conventions of our institution (independent) by having a low budget, however we have unconventionally decided to give it a cinematic aesthetic which is conventional of mass market conglomerate back productions.
  8. 8. • It is conventional for an independent documentary to have a deep meaningful message behind it however unconventionally we do not have this message, the message our production will show is through being part of a close community that help each other out and how people can change there life around later on in life through creative arts and a business that does not require degrees to get into such as reselling.

×