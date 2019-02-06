Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
classic romance books : Hot on Her Heels | Romance
1.
classic romance books : Hot on Her Heels |
Romance
Listen to Hot on Her Heels and classic romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any classic romance
books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
classic romance books : Hot on Her Heels |
Romance
Dana Birch vowed never to put herself at the mercy of a powerful man. She became a deputy so that she could take
care of herself and protect those she loves. Especially her best friends, the Titan sisters. Twenty years ago, Garth
Duncan swore revenge on Jed Titan for abandoning Garth and his mother. Now he's back to fulfill that promise, even
if Jed's daughters get caught in the crosshairs. All that stands between him and his goal is Dana, her gun and a
growing passion that can't be denied...
3.
classic romance books : Hot on Her Heels |
Romance
Written By: Susan Mallery.
Narrated By: Natalie Ross
Publisher: Brilliance Audio
Date: February 2010
Duration: 9 hours 15 minutes
4.
classic romance books : Hot on Her Heels |
Romance
Download Full Version Hot on Her
Heels Audio
OR
Download Now
Be the first to comment