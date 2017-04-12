Melenchon mediapart 2017

RDV à 20h : débats sur l'argent de la campagne puis entretien avec Benoît Hamon Abonnez-vous 3 mois pour 11€ (soit 2 mois ...
  1. 1. RDV à 20h : débats sur l'argent de la campagne puis entretien avec Benoît Hamon Abonnez-vous 3 mois pour 11€ (soit 2 mois offerts) Je m'abonne  Français  English  Español  Abonnement  Connexion  Nous suivre MER. 12 AVR. 2017 ÉDITION DU MATIN Rechercher  LE JOURNAL  LE STUDIO  LE CLUB  DEPUIS 48 HEURES  LES BLOGS  LES ÉDITIONS  L'AGENDA  LA CHARTE  PARTICIPEZ Mediapart et Mélenchon: un an d’invitations, un an de refus  10 AVR. 2017  PAR FRANÇOIS BONNET  BLOG : LE BLOG DE FRANÇOIS BONNET Nos lecteurs nous interrogent à juste titre : pourquoi ne pas inviter Jean-Luc Mélenchon à notre émission « En direct de Mediapart », comme nous le faisons pour de nombreux autres candidats ? La réponse est simple. Invité depuis un an, Jean-Luc Mélenchon a
  2. 2. systématiquement refusé toutes nos propositions, faisant savoir qu’il « ne voulait pas venir ». Explications.  FAVORI  RECOMMANDER  ALERTER  IMPRIMER  Partager  Tweet  Partager sur Google+  979 COMMENTAIRES  60 RECOMMANDÉS  O A + O A - Emmanuel Macron, Yannick Jadot, Benoît Hamon, Arnaud Montebourg, Philippe Poutou, Nathalie Arthaud, Oscar Temaru, Charlotte Marchandise, Vincent Peillon mais aussi de nombreuses personnalités de la droite… Depuis des mois, notre émission vidéo hebdomadaire « En direct de Mediapart », retransmise en direct et en accès libre, reçoit de nombreux responsables politiques. Nous nous sommes fixé une seule limite : ne pas inviter Marine Le Pen, son parti ayant sa liste noire de journalistes sur laquelle Mediapart figure. Pour le reste, Mediapart s'efforce de faire vivre la pluralité des débats publics en invitant les responsables de toutes les forces politiques. Ce sera encore le cas, le 19 avril, avec François Bayrou puis plusieurs élus de la droite qui seront interrogés par la rédaction de Mediapart. Alors, et Jean-Luc Mélenchon ?, nous demandent des lecteurs, certains nous accusant au passage de ne pas vouloir donner la parole au candidat de la France insoumise.
  3. 3. L'hologramme de Jean-Luc Mélenchon. L'histoire n'est pas celle-là. Depuis 2012, Jean-Luc Mélenchon a participé à trois émissions d'« En direct de Mediapart ». Mais depuis un an maintenant, il refuse systématiquement toute participation, malgré nos invitations répétées. Il nous a fallu de longs mois pour comprendre que les problèmes d'agenda, de disponibilité ou d'« opportunité du moment » qui nous furent longtemps opposés masquaient en fait un choix déterminé : Jean-Luc Mélenchon ne veut pas être interrogé par la rédaction de Mediapart dans le cadre de notre émission. En avril 2016, nous lui avions fait une proposition qui nous semblait très intéressante : débattre avec Emmanuel Macron dans le cadre d'une grande réunion publique organisée à Paris, sans doute au Théâtre de la Ville qui permet d'accueillir plus de mille personnes. Macron est intéressé. L'équipe de Mélenchon également. Et les dates défilent : le 23 avril, puis début mai, puis entre le 10 et 20 juin. Impossible : l'agenda du leader de la France insoumise se referme à chaque fois. Trois mois passent et le débat tombe à l'eau… Nouvelle salve d'invitations dès le début octobre. Stéphane Alliès et Christophe Gueugneau proposent à l'attachée de presse de Jean-Luc Mélenchon plusieurs dates jusqu'à fin décembre. Début novembre, notre émission « En direct de Mediapart » devient hebdomadaire, chaque mercredi, ce qui permet d'« assouplir » les calendriers et de s'adapter plus aisément aux contraintes des responsables politiques. Relancé, l'entourage de Jean-Luc Mélenchon nous fait savoir qu'il est souvent à Bruxelles ou Strasbourg les mercredis pour les sessions du Parlement européen mais que cela devrait se faire. Et l'automne passe… Fin novembre, nous proposons au candidat de la France insoumise des dates en février, soit après la primaire du PS. Nouvelles relances tout décembre et début janvier, en passant aussi par son directeur de campagne. Nouvelles propositions fin février avec des propositions pour les deux mois à venir jusqu'à fin avril. De fait, nous l'avions compris… mais il est toujours plus courtois que les personnes invitées nous opposent des refus clairs et motivés. Le 10 mars, lors de son déplacement à Rome que
  4. 4. Christophe Gueugneau couvrait, Jean-Luc Mélenchon nous explique enfin lui-même qu'il ne veut pas venir à Mediapart. Des inimitiés, des contentieux, l'accusation que nous organiserions des traquenards ? C'est ce que nous comprenons de ces explications. Mediapart agace Jean-Luc Mélenchon. C'est oublier plusieurs choses essentielles. Mediapart n'organise pas de traquenards. Au contraire, nos émissions sont conçues pour laisser aux personnes invitées tout le temps nécessaire pour s'expliquer. Deux heures, deux heures et demie, trois heures parfois ! C'est justement ce long format – trop long, parfois – qui est apprécié par les invités comme par ceux qui nous regardent : les argumentaires peuvent être déployés, les explications peuvent aller au bout. Il y a ensuite cette règle journalistique de base : dans un entretien, les journalistes sont maîtres de leurs questions et les invités sont maîtres de leurs réponses. Ce principe bête reste le meilleur moyen d'être crédible, mais aussi d'organiser une confrontation où l'interviewé ne parle pas seulement à son fan-club via des questions ineptes ou complaisantes. Donc, oui, depuis le début d'« En direct de Mediapart », comme dans nos entretiens écrits, notre devoir professionnel est aussi de poser des « questions qui fâchent » (par exemple, ici, en 2012 sur les relations de Jean-Luc Mélenchon avec Serge Dassault). Jean-Luc Mélenchon se fâche d'autant plus vite que, durant des années, sa stratégie fut de clouer au pilori les journalistes, avec parfois de bonnes raisons tant notre profession ne saurait être à l'abri de critiques. Le voilà fâché avec Mediapart et nous devinons en partie pourquoi : nous avons souvent été en complet désaccord, dans nos analyses ou nos partis pris, avec ses positions sur la Russie, sur la nature du régime de Poutine, sur la guerre en Ukraine, sur l'annexion de la Crimée, sur la Syrie. Des analyses et des partis pris qui n'engagent que leurs auteurs tant Mediapart est une rédaction diverse, avec des opinions différentes et un pluralisme revendiqué. Voilà, par exemple, quatre articles qui ont fâché Jean-Luc Mélenchon : Mediapart, Mélenchon et Poutine: quelques mises au point, en mars 2015 Mediapart et l'Ukraine: quelques mises au point, en février 2015 Poutine, le boulet russe de Le Pen, Fillon et Mélenchon, le 21 décembre 2016 Jean-Luc Mélenchon joue à saute-cadavre, en mars 2015 Ce dernier article est mis en avant pour justifier les refus. L'argument ne tient guère puisque Mediapart a fait depuis trois entretiens écrits avec Jean-Luc Mélenchon – dont les deux premiers sur sa proposition : Jean-Luc Mélenchon : « La clarification politique n’a jamais été aussi avancée », le 16 septembre 2015 Jean-Luc Mélenchon: «La primaire est une machine à enterrer les questions de fond», le 6 février 2016 Jean-Luc Mélenchon: «Si je suis élu, j’abrogerai la loi El Khomri», le 3 juillet 2016 Dès lors, nous nous inquiétons de cette pleine année de refus réitérés. Le leader de la France insoumise préférerait-il une presse soumise ou, à tout le moins, des journalistes ne venant pas l'interroger sur quelques-unes des questions les plus sensibles ? Sa stature de candidat à la présidence de la République l'exonère-t-il de répondre, donc de rendre compte et d'expliquer ?
  5. 5. Le 23 mars, Edwy Plenel, président de Mediapart, a une dernière fois relancé de manière formelle l'attachée de presse de Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Voici le mail envoyé : « Chère Juliette Prados, Comme vous le savez, Christophe Gueugneau vous a transmis depuis longtemps notre invitation à ce que Jean-Luc Mélenchon soit l’invité d’un de nos “MediapartLive” hebdomadaires qui se tiennent chaque mercredi soir. À ce jour, nous n’avons pas reçu de réponse formelle, dans un sens ou dans un autre. L’échéance du premier tour de la présidentielle approchant à grands pas, nous avons maintenant besoin de savoir ce qu’il en est. Les dates des mercredi 5, 12 ou 19 avril sont disponibles. Pouvez-vous me dire rapidement si vous êtes preneur d’un de ces créneaux ? Je n’imagine évidemment pas un refus tant le public de Mediapart est concerné et intéressé par les enjeux porté par votre candidat. Et d’autant moins que, dans le passé, à plusieurs reprises, nous n’avons jamais eu de difficultés à l'interviewer pour notre Journal ou à le recevoir lors de nos “Live”. En vous remerciant de votre réponse, quelle qu’elle soit, bien cordialement, Edwy Plenel » Mail doublé le jour même d’un message téléphonique sur son répondeur et d’un texto sur son portable ainsi libellé : « Chère Juliette Prados, je viens de vous envoyer un mail réitérant notre invitation à JLM pour être l’invité d’un Live de Mediapart avant l’élection présidentielle. Pouvez-vous me répondre rapidement car il ne reste plus beaucoup de dates. Merci par avance. » Une réponse est arrivée le vendredi 24 mars : « Bonjour Edwy, bien vu vos messages et mail. J’étais mobilisée par le salon du livre. Je vous réponds ce week-end. » Depuis, silence radio. Pas de Mélenchon donc, mais nous couvrons largement la campagne de la France insoumise et accueillons régulièrement ses autres responsables. Nous vous proposions, par exemple, il y a deux semaines un débat Coquerel-Piketty sur les fractures de la gauche et l'Europe. Nous avons longuement interrogé son directeur de campagne, Manuel Bompard (Pour la France insoumise, «Hamon va se retrouver dans une impasse»), comme son principal conseiller économique Jacques Généreux (Jacques Généreux: «Halte à la Déconnomie!). Nous avons également reçu Marie-Christine Vergiat, députée européenne Front de gauche (La gauche condamnée à la division? ), Frédéric Pierru (Pour sauver notre système de santé), Corinne Morel-Darleux (Yannick Jadot, Corinne Morel-Darleux: le débat). Et à défaut d'émission, c'est un entretien écrit que nous avons demandé au candidat de la France insoumise, pour publication avant le premier tour de la présidentielle. Retrouvez ici toutes nos émissions « En direct de Mediapart » Le Club est l'espace de libre expression des abonnés de Mediapart. Ses contenus n'engagent pas la rédaction. DERNIER COMMENTAIRE TOUS LES COMMENTAIRES
  6. 6.  12/04/2017 08:48  PAR TITIN Y a pas pire dictateur que celui qui ne veut pas discuter.

