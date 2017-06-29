Loi habilitation ordonnances juin 2017

N° 4 _____ ASSEMBLÉE NATIONALE CONSTITUTION DU 4 OCTOBRE 1958 QUINZIÈME LÉGISLATURE Enregistré à la Présidence de l’Assemb...
– 3 – EXPOSÉ DES MOTIFS MESDAMES, MESSIEURS, Conformément à la volonté du Président de la République, le Gouvernement a so...
– 4 – plus incertain, en multipliant les changements de métier mais aussi les passages par le chômage. Face à cette évolut...
– 5 – dispositifs de formation professionnelle ; ouvrir l’assurance chômage aux démissionnaires et aux indépendants ; refo...
– 6 – syndicales et patronales de la nation. Il entend répondre à l’objectif fixé par ce programme de faire converger perf...
– 7 – accords conclus et leurs modalités d’application et de validité. Si la loi doit fixer, de manière accessible et simp...
– 8 – De même, le dialogue social dans les TPE et PME doit être facilité pour que toutes les entreprises puissent bénéfici...
– 9 – notamment dans les TPE et PME. La crainte de l’embauche dans celles-ci est réelle, alors même que le potentiel de cr...
– 10 – sur le revenu ainsi que les mesures indissociables prévues pour assurer la transition entre l’ancien et le nouveau ...
– 11 – pour 2017 en accompagnement de la mise en place du prélèvement à la source, sera également décalé d’une année.
– 13 – PROJET DE LOI Le Premier ministre, Sur le rapport de la ministre du travail, Vu l’article 39 de la Constitution, Dé...
– 14 – Article 1er Dans les conditions prévues à l’article 38 de la Constitution, et dans un délai de six mois à compter d...
– 15 – f) Permettant au juge de moduler, dans le cadre d’un litige relatif à un accord collectif, les effets dans le temps...
– 16 – 1° Fusionnant en une seule instance les délégués du personnel, le comité d’entreprise et le comité d’hygiène, de sé...
– 17 – Article 3 Dans les conditions prévues à l’article 38 de la Constitution, et dans un délai de six mois à compter de ...
– 18 – g) Favorisant et sécurisant les plans de départs volontaires en particulier en matière d’information et de consulta...
– 19 – 4° D’encourager le recours à la conciliation devant la juridiction prud’homale, en modifiant les règles de procédur...
– 20 – Gouvernement est autorisé à prendre par ordonnances toute mesure relevant du domaine de la loi pour : 1° Modifier l...
– 21 – Article 7 Dans les conditions prévues à l’article 38 de la Constitution, et dans un délai de six mois à compter de ...
ETUDE D’IMPACT PROJET DE LOI d’habilitation à prendre par ordonnances les mesures pour le renforcement du dialogue social ...
2 SOMMAIRE PREAMBULE _____________________________________________________________ 3 EVALUATION PREALABLE ________________...
3 PREAMBULE Le Gouvernement a annoncé et lancé un vaste programme de travail, constitué d’un ensemble cohérent de six réfo...
4 2) La ministre du travail a ensuite défini plus précisément, via huit réunions bilatérales ad hoc, la méthode, le calend...
5 EVALUATION PREALABLEI. ARTICLE 1ER – DISPOSITIONS RELATIVES A L’ARTICULATION DES NORMES ET A LA NEGOCIATION COLLECTIVE 1...
6 à des situations particulières mais présentant néanmoins de fortes similitudes, nécessite un travail d’harmonisation et ...
7 temps de travail5 . Le législateur a permis une adaptation des normes aux réalités de l’entreprise en instaurant la prim...
8 LES 37 SUJETS OUVERTS A LA SUPPLETIVITE PAR LA LOI « TRAVAIL » • Règles relatives à la rémunération des temps de restaur...
9 la durée maximale hebdomadaire relative de travail des travailleurs de nuit (c. trav. art. L. 3122-17) • Mise en œuvre d...
10 dispositifs est de donner une priorité au collectif de travail par rapport à l’individu. Cette priorité n’est accordée ...
11 aux contrats de travail. Ces accords peuvent être conclus par des entreprises souhaitant améliorer leur compétitivité, ...
12 - par les salariés qui peuvent soit agir en nullité contre les clauses qui leur sont applicables, soit invoquer à l'occ...
13 conditions dans lesquelles les entreprises sous-traitantes sont informées des orientations stratégiques de l'entreprise...
14 Il en résulte que ce document, alors qu’il pourrait utilement nourrir les consultations et négociations, est souvent vé...
15 Pour les élus et les salariés du personnel mandatés par une organisation syndicale représentative, les thèmes ouverts à...
16 hausse a pour corollaire la suppression du droit d’opposition à un accord, ce droit n’ayant plus de raison d’être dès l...
17 687 conventions collectives étaient recensées avant le début des travaux25 et 150, à ce jour, ont fait l’objet d’une re...
18 d’un nombre significatif d’accords ainsi qu’à des actions phares, tend à montrer que de nombreuses négociations étaient...
19 régime applicable à l’ensemble des salariés ayant refusé l’application d’un accord d’entreprise entraînant la modificat...
20 modalités de généralisation de l’accord majoritaire : encourager les acteurs de terrain à définir les normes garantissa...
21 ARTICLE 2 – DISPOSITIONS RENFORÇANT LE DIALOGUE SOCIAL 1. DIAGNOSTIC DE LA SITUATION ACTUELLE ETAT DES LIEUX1.1. Le dia...
22 Exercice par les DP des fonctions du CHSCT en l’absence de ce dernier L. 2313-16, L. 4611- 2, L. 4611-3 Consultation du...
×