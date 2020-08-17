Successfully reported this slideshow.
VIGILANCIA Y MANEJO DEL TRABAJO DE PARTO EN EMBARAZO DE BAJO RIESGO SÁNCHEZ DE LOS SANTOS LAURA NAYELY GUÍA DE PRÁCTICA CL...
PARTO Primer periodo de trabajo de parto Segundo periodo de trabajo de parto Tercer periodo de trabajo departo Conjunto de...
Duración del parto Etapas del parto Fases del parto Tiempos esperados Primera etapa (borramiento y dilatación cervical) -F...
Vigilancia y Atención Fase latente Fase activa La embarazada, generalmente acude a revisión cuando inician contracciones u...
Ingreso
Calidez, acompañamiento Comunicación de calidad entre las pacientes y los profesionales responsables del cuidado influye d...
Líquidos En diversas investigaciones se analizo que no existen diferencias estadísticas entre la ingesta de líquidos o ali...
Conducción del trabajo de parto Se entiende como dilatación estacionaria a la falta de progresión de modificaciones cervic...
Oxitocina La oxitocina está indicada en el trabajo de parto estacionario, bajo monitorización contínua, en dosis de 2 a 5 ...
Uso de enema Tricotomía Vaciamiento vesical Los enemas NO tienen un efecto considerable sobre las tasas de infección en la...
Partograma Dilatación del cérvix y ampliación manual del periné Es uno de los más importantes avances en la atención obsté...
Utilidad de la monitorización fetal En pacientes que ingresan a admisión con o sin alto riesgo reportó mayor incidencia de...
Indicaciones para la monitorización fetal No se recomienda el monitoreo contínuo electrónico de la frecuencia cardiaca fet...
Periodicidad de la evaluación del estado fetal y materno en trabajo de parto En la vigilancia del trabajo de parto, la ver...
Utilidad de la movilización en el trabajo de parto Procedimientos para el control del dolor en trabajo de parto Deambular ...
Amniotomía en trabajo de parto Posición en periodo expulsivo Protección del periné en periodo expulsivo Sola no muestra be...
Uso de la episiotomía Maniobra de Kristeller Pinzamiento del cordón umbilical La episiotomía individualizada frente a la r...
Personal de salud 3° periodo de trabajo de parto Manejo activo de la tercera fase del parto disminuye el riesgo de hemorra...
Uterotónicos La oxitocina es el uterotónico de primera elección para el manejo activo del tercer periodo de trabajo de par...
La dosis de ergonovina es de 0.2 mg IM Se asocia con elevación de la presión diastólica, accidentes vasculares cerebrales ...
Acciones a considerar: -Mantener al recién nacido a la altura de la placenta o colocarlo en el vientre materno -Entre 1 y ...
Revisión de cavidad uterina posterior al alumbramiento y atención al puerperio inmediato La revisión manual de la cavidad ...
Beneficios del apego inmediato y la lactancia materna inmediata -El recién nacido sano debe permanecer con la madre siempr...
Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014)
Trabajo de parto en embarazo de bajo riesgo

26 views

Published on

Trabajo de parto en embarazo de bajo riesgo
NOM
Fases de trabajo de parto

Published in: Health & Medicine
Trabajo de parto en embarazo de bajo riesgo

  1. 1. VIGILANCIA Y MANEJO DEL TRABAJO DE PARTO EN EMBARAZO DE BAJO RIESGO SÁNCHEZ DE LOS SANTOS LAURA NAYELY GUÍA DE PRÁCTICA CLÍNICA “EVIDENCIAS Y RECOMENDACIONES “ IMSS 052, ACTUALIZACIÓN 2014
  2. 2. PARTO Primer periodo de trabajo de parto Segundo periodo de trabajo de parto Tercer periodo de trabajo departo Conjunto de fenómenos activos y pasivos que permiten la expulsión por vía vaginal del feto de 22 semanas o más, incluyendo la placenta y sus anexos. Dilatación Expulsión Alumbramiento Fase latente Fase activa Comienza con el inicio de las contracciones uterinas y la presencia de cambios cervicales, se divide en 2 fases. Comienza con la dilatación completa y concluye con la expulsión del feto, tiene una duración promedio de 60 minutos, máximo 2 horas con analgesia y de 60 minutos en multíparas sin analgesia obstétrica y de 2 horas si se tiene analgesia. Periodo comprendido desde el pinzamiento y corte del cordón umbilical del recién nacido hasta la expulsión de la placenta y membranas. 30 minutos 60 minutos a 2 horas12- 18 horas 8-12 horas ó 5 -12 horas Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014)
  3. 3. Duración del parto Etapas del parto Fases del parto Tiempos esperados Primera etapa (borramiento y dilatación cervical) -Fase latente Dilatación hasta 4 cm Nulípara:18 hrs Multípara:12 hrs -Fase activa Dilatación y descenso Nulípara: 8-18 horas Multípara: 5- 12 horas Segunda etapa (expulsivo) Inicia con la dilatación completa y concluye con la expulsión del feto 60 minutos, máximo 2 horas con analgesia. Multípara: 60 minutos sin analgesia obstétrica y 2 horas con analgesia. Tercera etapa (alumbramiento) Va desde el pinzamiento y corte del cordón umbilical del recién nacido hasta la expulsión de la placenta y membranas. 30 minutos en promedio
  4. 4. Vigilancia y Atención Fase latente Fase activa La embarazada, generalmente acude a revisión cuando inician contracciones uterinas, pudiendo encontrarse en fase latente del trabajo de parto. La admisión en maternidad de forma temprana o durante la fase latente se asocia con mayor intervencionismo durante el parto (uso de oxitocina, analgesia epidural e intubación a neonato). Criterios de admisión en maternidades hospitalarias: la actividad uterina regular (contracciones de 2 a 4 en 10 minutos), acompañadas de dolor abdominal en hipogastrio y cambios cervicales (borramiento cervical > 50% a 80% y dilatación de >3 a 4 cm) Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014) Momento para hospitalizar
  5. 5. Ingreso
  6. 6. Calidez, acompañamiento Comunicación de calidad entre las pacientes y los profesionales responsables del cuidado influye de manera positiva sobre la percepción del parto. Informar y atender con calidez a las pacientes, mejora su percepción y fomenta su cooperación durante los procedimientos; así mismo disminuye el estrés en ellas y familiares. -Saludar por su nombre -Evitar que se sienta observada o enjuiciada -Evitar lenguaje técnico mientras explica -Ofrecer información a la paciente y acompañantes sobre el desarrollo del nacimiento del bebé. -Respetar la privacidad y pudor de las mujeres, así como sus expresiones emocionales y culturales -Escuchar y atender las necesidades emocionales de la mujer. -Brindar un entorno tranquilo , cómodo y seguro para la madre y el recién nacido. -Evitar expresión de frases humillantes, maltrato, infantilización, intimidación, regaños y violencia de cualquier tipo.
  7. 7. Líquidos En diversas investigaciones se analizo que no existen diferencias estadísticas entre la ingesta de líquidos o alimentos en pacientes en trabajo de parto. NO se recomienda la administración rutinaria de soluciones IV durante el trabajo de parto en pacientes de bajo riesgo debido a que no existe fuerte evidencia sobre el beneficio se du uso; se debe evitar además el uso de soluciones glucosadas, ya que pueden poner el riesgo a la madre y al recién nacido por el desarrollo de hiponatremia y sus consecuencias.
  8. 8. Conducción del trabajo de parto Se entiende como dilatación estacionaria a la falta de progresión de modificaciones cervicales durante 2 horas. La actividad uterina irregular es la causa más común y corregible del progreso anormal en la paciente con trabajo de parto. Existen contraindicaciones del uso de oxitocina para la inducción o conducción para finalizar el embarazo siendo las más reconocidas: -Embrazo normal y feto pre término -Cirugía uterina previa -Macrosmía -Placenta previa -Sufrimiento fetal -Desprendimiento de placenta Indicaciones para la conducción de trabajo de parto Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014)
  9. 9. Oxitocina La oxitocina está indicada en el trabajo de parto estacionario, bajo monitorización contínua, en dosis de 2 a 5 miliunidades por minuto Puede utilizarse diluyendo 10 unidades en 1000ml de solución fisiológica lo que equivale a 10 miliunidades por un ml, recomendado iniciar con medio mililitro por minuto ( 5 a 10 miliunidades) Existen contraindicaciones del uso de oxitocina para la inducción o conducción para finalizar el embarazo siendo las más reconocidad: Embarazo normal y feto pretérmino Antecedente de cesárea corporal o ruptura uterina previa Cirugía uterina previa Macrosomía Placenta previa Sufrimiento fetal Desprendimiento de placenta La inducción y conducción del trabajo de parto normal, debe tener indicación médica precisa, no debe aplicarse en todas las pacientes en forma rutinaria
  10. 10. Uso de enema Tricotomía Vaciamiento vesical Los enemas NO tienen un efecto considerable sobre las tasas de infección en la herida perineal u otras infecciones neonatales, ni sobre el bienestar de las mujeres. El rasurado perineal se ha venido realizando en la creencia que disminuye el riesgo de infección y que era necesario para facilitar la sutura de la episiotomía, sin embargo, este ocasiona erosiones cutáneas que pueden generar colonización de microorganismos. NO existen pruebas de efectividad. En pacientes con bloqueo epidural se disminuye la sensación de orinar, por lo que puede presentarse retención urinaria. NO existen estudios relevantes relacionados con el cuidado de la vejiga en la atención del trabajo de parto. Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014) Causa irritación, molestia, enrojecimiento Trabajo de parto
  11. 11. Partograma Dilatación del cérvix y ampliación manual del periné Es uno de los más importantes avances en la atención obstétrica moderna. La revisión continua de la contractilidad uterina permite una intervención temprana de un progreso lento o cese en el trabajo de parto. NO existen evidencias que sustenten la maniobra de dilatación del cérvix, conocida como “darle cuerda”, que puede ser riesgosa y es practicada en múltiples servicios de salud. Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014) Causa edema vulvar
  12. 12. Utilidad de la monitorización fetal En pacientes que ingresan a admisión con o sin alto riesgo reportó mayor incidencia de cesáreas por sufrimiento fetal y mayor uso de oxitocina; no hubo diferencias en el número de ingresos de neonatos a la terapia intensiva. Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014) La posición de la madre durante el monitoreo fetal puede afectar fuertemente el patrón de la frecuencia cardiaca fetal (FCF) debido a la compresión de los grandes vasos, por lo que se debe hacer en decúbito lateral izquierdo, en posición sentada, o en media posición vertical.
  13. 13. Indicaciones para la monitorización fetal No se recomienda el monitoreo contínuo electrónico de la frecuencia cardiaca fetal en embarazos de bajo riesgo, ya que se incrementa el número de cesáreas y partos instrumentados (se prefiere auscultación con Pinard, monitor o doptone) La frecuencia cardiaca fetal (FCF) en embarazos de bajo riesgo posterior a la contracción uterina cada 30 minutos Se sugiere monitoreo electrónico de la FCF intraparto en las siguientes situaciones: *Trabajo de parto prolongado *Conducción de trabajo de parto (oxitocina) *Dificultad de auscultación de foco fetal
  14. 14. Periodicidad de la evaluación del estado fetal y materno en trabajo de parto En la vigilancia del trabajo de parto, la verificación y registro, deben llevarse a cabo entre 30 y 60 minutos máximo. El riesgo de infección se incrementa en el número a los tactos vaginales, sobre todo si existe ruptura prematura de membranas que es el factor más importante para infección materna y neonatal. En fase activa del trabajo de parto, se realizará tacto vaginal CADA 2 HORAS, bajo estrictas condiciones de antisepsia (lavado de manos), con guantes estériles para identificar el progreso del mismo. Trabajo de parto
  15. 15. Utilidad de la movilización en el trabajo de parto Procedimientos para el control del dolor en trabajo de parto Deambular en la 1° etapa (fase activa) bajo vigilancia hospitalaria del parto reduce la duración del trabajo de parto y no parece estar asociado con efectos adversos en la madre y el recién nacido. El periodo dilatante del trabajo de parto puede ser una hora mas corto para las mujeres que mantienen la posición vertical y caminan, y que tienen mas probabilidades de recibir menos analgesia epidural. NO se requiere algún tipo de alivio para el dolor. OMS: -Evitar el uso de medicamentos durante el trabajo de parto -Usar métodos no farmacológicos (deambulación, cambio de posición, masajes, relajación, respiración, etc) Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014)
  16. 16. Amniotomía en trabajo de parto Posición en periodo expulsivo Protección del periné en periodo expulsivo Sola no muestra beneficios. Está reservado para mujeres con un progreso anormal del trabajo de parto p sospecha de afección del bienestar fetal. Si se indica oxitocina más amniotomia, se debe vigilar estrechamente la presencia de sangrado Se considera inicio del segundo periodo del trabajo de parto cuando el paciente se encuentre con 10 cm de dilatación, o dilatación completa. Actualmente se ha reflexionado la posición horizontal del parto y la realización de intervenciones rutinarias inncecesarias que generen incomodidad para la mujer. El uso de compresas calientes y masaje perineal durante el segundo periodo de trabajo de parto, disminuyen riesgo de desgarres así como el uso de la episiotomía. Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014)
  17. 17. Uso de la episiotomía Maniobra de Kristeller Pinzamiento del cordón umbilical La episiotomía individualizada frente a la rutina favorece el numero de mujeres con perineo intacto y el numero de mujeres que reanudan la vida sexual al mes, además, disminuye la necesidad de reparación y sutura perineal, así como el numero de mujeres con dolor a su egreso. No se ha identificado ninguna justificación para su uso. El pinzamiento tardío del cordón umbilical en neonatos a término, al menos 2 minutos después del parto, no incrementa el riesgo de hemorragia posparto y si mejora los niveles de hierro en neonatos. Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014)
  18. 18. Personal de salud 3° periodo de trabajo de parto Manejo activo de la tercera fase del parto disminuye el riesgo de hemorragia postparto, reduce la necesidad de administración de oxitócicos y acorta la duración de la tercera etapa del parto. Consiste en: -Administrar agentes uterotónicos (oxitocina y/o ergonovina, y/o misoprostol) -Aplicar tracción controlada o suave del cordón umbilical. -Aplicar masaje uterino después de que la placenta descienda y sea expulsada, según lo que sea adecuado. El manejo no activo o fisiológico es la observación natural del trabajo departo. Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014) El uso rutinario de oxitocina como uterotonico en el manejo activo de alumbramiento disminuye el riesgo de hemorragia postparto (HPP) >500ml y la necesidad terapéutica de usar uteotónicos.El manejo no activo o fisiológico es la observación natural del trabajo de parto.
  19. 19. Uterotónicos La oxitocina es el uterotónico de primera elección para el manejo activo del tercer periodo de trabajo de parto. Se administra en dosis de 10UI, inmediatamente después del nacimiento del neonato vía IM o IV si hay venoclisis colocada, debe ser en bolo posterior a la liberación del hombro anterior del recién nacido La convinación de oxitocina y ergovínivos disminuye la hemorragis postparto (sangrado >500ml) y la necesidad del uso de otros uterotónicos con fines terapéuticos cuando se comparan con oxitocina sola. (se recomienda en pacientes con factores de riesgo para hemorragia obstétrica)
  20. 20. La dosis de ergonovina es de 0.2 mg IM Se asocia con elevación de la presión diastólica, accidentes vasculares cerebrales e infartos. Se aplica en caso de no contar con oxitocina a dosis terapéuticas, si el médico lo considera necesario y que no esté contraindicada; se debe monitorear en forma estrecha la presión arterial. Contraindicada en pacientes con: Hipertensión arterial sistémica, preeclampsia y enfermedad cardiaca
  21. 21. Acciones a considerar: -Mantener al recién nacido a la altura de la placenta o colocarlo en el vientre materno -Entre 1 y 3 minutos, o cuando el cordón deje de latir, pinzar el cordón umbilical. -Sostener el úteo a nivel de la sínfisis del pubis (Maniobra de Brand Andrews y Dublin)
  22. 22. Revisión de cavidad uterina posterior al alumbramiento y atención al puerperio inmediato La revisión manual de la cavidad es una práctica común que permite identificar la presencia de restos placentarios o anexos. Sin embargo suele ser muy dolorosa para las pacientes. NO debe usarse de manera rutinaria. Si realizarse: -Exista retención de fragmentos placentarios o membranas -Alumbramiento manual previo -Sospecha de lesiones corporales uterinas y cesárea anterior -Presencia de hemorragia uterina postparto -Parto pretérmino -Ruptura de membranas 6 horas o mayor -Parto fortuito -Óbito Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014)
  23. 23. Beneficios del apego inmediato y la lactancia materna inmediata -El recién nacido sano debe permanecer con la madre siempre que sea posible. La exploración del recién nacido sano no justifica la separación de su madre. -Los niños amamantados exclusivamente del seno materno mostraron mayores beneficios ante problemas de salud como: sobrepeso, obesidad, infecciones respiratoria o gastrointestinales, comparados con aquellos sin lactancia materna. Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014)
  24. 24. Guía de práctica clínica- 052 (2014)
