Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CARDIOPATÍAS CONGÉNITAS SANCHEZ DE LOS SANTOS LAURA NAYELY 2019
DEFINICIÓN CARDIOPATIA CONGÉNITA: Malformaciones cardiacas o de sus grandes vasos presentes al nacimiento y que se origina...
FACTORES DE RIESGO GPC-IMSS-054-08 Solo el 60% de los nacidos vivos con cardiopatía congénita son diagnosticados al nacimi...
GPC-IMSS-054-08 Antecedentes familiares
Causas genéticas Cromosomopatías 5-8% Cambios monogenéticos 5- 3% Multifactoriales 85-90% GPC-IMSS-054-08
GPC-IMSS-054-08
MANIFESTACIONESCLÍNICAS Un tercio de los niños que nacen con cardiopatía congénita desarrollan síntomas en los primeros dí...
Signos de insuficiencia cardiaca: galope y estertores pulmonares La presencia o ausencia de un soplo no es determinante co...
Observar fenotipo en busca de rasgos sindrómicos, deformidad ósea, palpar el choque de la punta, presencia de soplos, pres...
CLASIFICACIÓN CARDIOPATIAS CONGENITAS CIANOGENAS FLUJO PULMONAR DISMINUIDO CORAZON NORMAL: TETRALOGIA DE FALLOT, ATRESIA T...
PATRONES RADIOGRÁFICOS CARDIÓPATIA CARACTERISTICA Comunicaciones interventricular Incremento de la circulación por cortoci...
CARDIÓPATIA CARACTERISTICA Coartación de la aorta Cardiomegalia global, uni o biventricular y la redistribución del flujo ...
CARDIÓPATIA CARACTERISTICA Estenosis aórtica Dilatación de la aorta ascendente y el redondeamiento sin dilatación delVI. S...
CARDIÓPATIA CARACTERISTICA Estenosis pumonar Con estenosis grave se observa la dilatación postestenótica del tronco de laA...
DIAGNOSTICO GPC-IMSS-054-08
CIANOGENAS
POR FLUJO PULMONAR AUMENTADO DISMINUIDO Corazón normalCardiomegalia Cardiomegalia Transposición de las grandes vasos. Insu...
TRANSPOSICIÓN DE GRANDESVASOS
Nace de término con adecuado peso y talla, Cianosis intensa, hipoxia severa, mal estado general, insuficiencia cardiaca, t...
TETRALOGIA DE FALLOT Caracterizada por: Estenosis pulmonar, defecto de tabique Interventricular, hipertrofia ventricular d...
ACIANOGENAS
POR FLUJO PULMONAR AUMENTADO NORMAL-DISMINUIDO Comunicación interventricular (CIV) Persistencia del conducto arterioso. (P...
COMUNICACIÓN INTERVENTRICULAR Soplo sistólico (primeros meses) Disnea Insuficiencia cardiaca Cansancio a la alimentación S...
Pequeña: corazón normal y vascularización normal. Moderada-grave: Cardiomegalia a expensas de cavidades izquierdad y de ve...
COARTACIÓN DE LA AORTA Se ubica en punto distal de la arteria subclavia izquierda Preductal: se detecta en infancia y es u...
BIBLIOGRAFIA -GUIA DE PRÁCTICACLÍNICA “DETECCIÓN DE CARDIOPATIAS EN NIÑOS MAYORES DE 5 AÑOS ADOLECENTESY ADULTOS” IMSS-054...
Cardiopatias congenitas
Cardiopatias congenitas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cardiopatias congenitas

19 views

Published on

Cardiopatias congenitas, cianògenas y no cianògenas detectables en edad pediàtrica.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cardiopatias congenitas

  1. 1. CARDIOPATÍAS CONGÉNITAS SANCHEZ DE LOS SANTOS LAURA NAYELY 2019
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN CARDIOPATIA CONGÉNITA: Malformaciones cardiacas o de sus grandes vasos presentes al nacimiento y que se originan en las primeras semanas de gestación por factores que actúan alterando o deteniendo el desarrollo embriológico del sistema cardiovascular. GPC-IMSS-054-08
  3. 3. FACTORES DE RIESGO GPC-IMSS-054-08 Solo el 60% de los nacidos vivos con cardiopatía congénita son diagnosticados al nacimiento. Antecedentes familiares Consanguíneos, riesgo de 2-7% Enfermedades maternas (edad, diabetes, exposición a fármacos) Factores personales Portador de cromosomopatía (Sx Down, SxTurner el 50% tienen cardiopatía congénita) Hermanos o padres enfermos
  4. 4. GPC-IMSS-054-08 Antecedentes familiares
  5. 5. Causas genéticas Cromosomopatías 5-8% Cambios monogenéticos 5- 3% Multifactoriales 85-90% GPC-IMSS-054-08
  6. 6. GPC-IMSS-054-08
  7. 7. MANIFESTACIONESCLÍNICAS Un tercio de los niños que nacen con cardiopatía congénita desarrollan síntomas en los primeros días de vida extrauterina. El 80% de los niños con enfermedad crítica se manifiesta con insuficiencia cardiaca congestiva (durante la alimentación presentan: taquicardia, sudoración y retracción subcostal) GPC-IMSS-054-08
  8. 8. Signos de insuficiencia cardiaca: galope y estertores pulmonares La presencia o ausencia de un soplo no es determinante como base de la detección de cardiopatía congénita. En niños con defectos obstructivos, del lado izquierdo del corazón, el pulso femoral puede ser palpable pero uno o ambos pulsos braquiales pueden no ser palpables. En coartación de la aorta, los pulsos femorales pueden estar presentes al nacimiento pero pueden desaparecer o disminuir con el cierre del conducto arterioso de los 3 a 14 días de edad. GPC-IMSS-054-08
  9. 9. Observar fenotipo en busca de rasgos sindrómicos, deformidad ósea, palpar el choque de la punta, presencia de soplos, presencia de disnea de esfuerzo, cianosis, taquicardia, hepatomegalia, pulsos en 4 extremidades. > 5 años, dedos en palillo de tambor (hipocratismo digital, secundario a hipoxemia) GPC-IMSS-054-08
  10. 10. CLASIFICACIÓN CARDIOPATIAS CONGENITAS CIANOGENAS FLUJO PULMONAR DISMINUIDO CORAZON NORMAL: TETRALOGIA DE FALLOT, ATRESIA TRICUSPIDEA, ATRESIA PULMONAR, ESTENOSIS PULMONAR FLUJO PULMONAR AUMENTADO CARDIOMEGALIA:; INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA CONGESTIVA, TRANSPOSICIÓN DE GRANDESVASOS ACIANOGENAS FLUJO PULMONAR NORMAL-DISMINUIDO ESTENOSIS AÓRTICA, COARTACIÓN DE LA AORTA, INTERRUPCION DEL ARCO AORTICO FLUJO PULMONAR AUMENTADO COMUNICACIÓN INTERVENTRICULAR, COMUNICACIONN INTERAURICULAR, PERSISTENCIA CONDUCTO ARTERIOSO GPC-IMSS-054-08
  11. 11. PATRONES RADIOGRÁFICOS CARDIÓPATIA CARACTERISTICA Comunicaciones interventricular Incremento de la circulación por cortocircuito importante y cardiomegalia global, puede haber una tele de tórax normal. Pueden tener vasos pulmonares dilatados en periferia. La arteria pulmonar se dilata en presencia de cortocircuito importante y la aorta es de tamaño normal. ECG normal a crecimiento ventricular. Comunicación interauricular (CIA) Presenta cardiomegalia a expensas de cavidades derechas de grado moderado, la arteria pulmonar está dilarada y la circulación pulmonar aumentada. ECG a menudo presenta desviación del eje a la derecha y bloqueo completo de rama derecha.GPC-IMSS-054-08
  12. 12. CARDIÓPATIA CARACTERISTICA Coartación de la aorta Cardiomegalia global, uni o biventricular y la redistribución del flujo hacia los ápices, lo que indica hipertensión venocapilar pulmonar. Se encuentra estrechamiento de la aorta en el lugar de la coartación y las dilataciones preestenóticas y posestenóticas (signo de “3 invertido”), en silueta mediastínica izquierda, aumento de presión de cavidades izquierdas. ECG se observa hipertrofia delVI. Tetralogía de Fallot Discreta cardiomegalia, la punta del corazón levantada, arco medio excavado, arco aórtico a la derecha y circulación pulmonar reducida, corazón en bota, patrón fino reticular, imagen de “zapato sueco”, vasculatura disminuida, aorta ascendente dilatada. ECG crecimientoVD por sobrecarga sistólica. GPC-IMSS-054-08
  13. 13. CARDIÓPATIA CARACTERISTICA Estenosis aórtica Dilatación de la aorta ascendente y el redondeamiento sin dilatación delVI. Su dilatación está en relación con el grado de insuficiencia aórtica e insuficiencia cardiaca.A veces se observa la calcificación valvular habitualmente en mayores de 20 años. ECG se observa hipertrofia ventricular izquierda, sin embargo 30% de los enfermos tienen electrocardiograma norma Persistencia de conducto arterioso Cardiomegalia de grados variables, acorde con el grado de cortocircuiyo.Cavidades izquierdas dilatadas, arteria pulmonar prominente, dilatación de aorta ascendente, reducción de hiperflujo pulmonar. (flujo aumentado). Evolutivamente se encuentra una rx normal. ECG refleja la hipertrofia delVI y el crecimiento de la AI. GPC-IMSS-054-08
  14. 14. CARDIÓPATIA CARACTERISTICA Estenosis pumonar Con estenosis grave se observa la dilatación postestenótica del tronco de laAP y el agrandamiento de las cavidades derechas. ECG muestra una desviación del eje hacia la derecha de hipertrofia delVD. GPC-IMSS-054-08
  15. 15. DIAGNOSTICO GPC-IMSS-054-08
  16. 16. CIANOGENAS
  17. 17. POR FLUJO PULMONAR AUMENTADO DISMINUIDO Corazón normalCardiomegalia Cardiomegalia Transposición de las grandes vasos. Insuficiencia cardiaca congestiva. Tetralogía de fallot. / Atresia tricuspidea. Atresia pulmonar. / Estenosis pulmonar. GPC-IMSS-054-08 Existe cardiomegalia con flujo pulmonar aumentado, pero son frecuentes la insuficiencia cardíaca congestiva y los episodios de infecciones respiratorias repetidas. En general, no se observan crisis hipóxicas o hipoxémicas ni tampoco encuclillamiento. Se caracteriza por la presencia de cianosis, flujo pulmonar disminuido y corazón de tamaño normal o pequeño.Además, debido a la hipoxia mantenida, estos niños presentan limitación física, retraso pondoestatural y, en ocasiones, psicomotor, “dedos en palillo de tambor” y “uñas en vidrio de reloj” (estos 2 últimos signos se conocen con el nombre de hipocratismo digital). Son frecuentes las llamadas crisis hipóxicas (en la tetralogía de Fallot) o crisis de hipoxemia profunda (en la atresia tricuspídea con asociación de estenosis o atresia de la válvula pulmonar).
  18. 18. TRANSPOSICIÓN DE GRANDESVASOS
  19. 19. Nace de término con adecuado peso y talla, Cianosis intensa, hipoxia severa, mal estado general, insuficiencia cardiaca, taquicardia, taquipnea, galope, hepatomegalia, anasacra, acidosis metabólica, hipotermia. ____________________ Al nacimiento el ventrículo derecho es considerablemente de mayor grosor que elVI, que tiene un grosor normal, comienza a disminuir el tamaño de su pared a las pocas semanas de vida y a 2 a 4meses tiene una pared delgada. Sin tratamiento tiene una mortalidad muy alta.
  20. 20. TETRALOGIA DE FALLOT Caracterizada por: Estenosis pulmonar, defecto de tabique Interventricular, hipertrofia ventricular derecha, aorta sobre tabique interventricular. El 40% de as mujeres con éste síndrome tiene insuficiencia cardiaca. Si no se corrige tiene una mortalidad del 10% Cl: Dedos hipocráticos, crisis de hipoxia, no aumenta de peso, desarrollo lento, se coloca en cunclillas durante episodios.
  21. 21. ACIANOGENAS
  22. 22. POR FLUJO PULMONAR AUMENTADO NORMAL-DISMINUIDO Comunicación interventricular (CIV) Persistencia del conducto arterioso. (PCA) Comunicación interauricular. (CIA) Estenosis aórtica Coartación de la aorta. GPC-IMSS-054-08 Agrupa las cardiopatías más frecuentes, existe una comunicación o cortocircuito entre las 2 circulaciones, que va de izquierda a derecha siguiendo un gradiente de presión. La comunicación puede estar al nivel auricular (CIA), ventricular (CIV), aurículoventricular (DSAV) o aórtico-pulmonar (PCA o ventana aortopulmonar). La única alteración hemodinámica es el obstáculo (estenosis) al flujo de salida del ventrículo izquierdo. La severidad de la cardiopatía dependerá del grado de estenosis y se identifican en general por: presencia de soplo orgánico y signos de intolerancia (disnea, fatigas, a veces signos de insuficiencia cardíaca).
  23. 23. COMUNICACIÓN INTERVENTRICULAR Soplo sistólico (primeros meses) Disnea Insuficiencia cardiaca Cansancio a la alimentación Sudoración Respiracion rápida y forzada Palidez _____________ Hiperflujo pulmonar, cardiomegalia, frémito sistólico en borde esternal izquierdom 1er y 2do ruido normales con soplo holosistolico que irradia a hemitórax derecho o en barra.
  24. 24. Pequeña: corazón normal y vascularización normal. Moderada-grave: Cardiomegalia a expensas de cavidades izquierdad y de ventrículo derecho, hiperflujo pulmonar con congestión y tronco pulmonar dilatado.
  25. 25. COARTACIÓN DE LA AORTA Se ubica en punto distal de la arteria subclavia izquierda Preductal: se detecta en infancia y es un cuadro grave que requiere cirugía. Postductal: en adultos de forma leve Cursa con hipertensión arterial, epistaxis, cefalea, miembros inferiores frios, signo rx de ruesler (Huesca en las costillas por presión de arteria colateral y signo de 3)
  26. 26. BIBLIOGRAFIA -GUIA DE PRÁCTICACLÍNICA “DETECCIÓN DE CARDIOPATIAS EN NIÑOS MAYORES DE 5 AÑOS ADOLECENTESY ADULTOS” IMSS-054-08 -GUIA DE REFERENCIA RÁPIDA “DETECCIÓN DE CARDIOPATIAS EN NIÑOS MAYORES DE 5 AÑOS ADOLECENTESY ADULTOS” IMSS-054-08

×