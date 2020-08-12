Can Ketones Help Reduce Migraines?

An experienced biomolecular researcher and author, Dominic D'Agostino serves as an associate professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. Dominic D'Agostino is dedicated to developing innovative solutions to neurodegenerative diseases, cancers, and metabolic dysregulation, which has led him to research the therapeutic effects of ketone nutrition and supplementation.



Ketones, sometimes called “ketone bodies,” are by-products of fat metabolism. In recent years, several studies have been done to investigate the therapeutic effects of these organic molecules, especially for the treatment of neurological disorders. What has been known for a long time is that ketones naturally act as temporary energy sources for cells in the body when there is an absence of sufficient glucose in the blood, which may be the case during fasting or with those on a low carbohydrate diet.



Like other cells in the body, brain cells need a continuous supply of energy. Increasing evidence has shown that migraine can occur as a response to the depleted energy in the brain or very high oxidative stress. Deficient energy in brain cells can arise from a number of factors, such as low blood glucose, inadequate level of insulin in the blood, or insulin resistance. Ketogenic diets or supplements can help prevent this, since they help the body make more ketones to act as substitutes for glucose. To learn more about how ketones may help prevent migraines, visit www.ketonutrition.org/blog/2019/5/20/ketones-and-migraines.