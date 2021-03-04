Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description Leadership and Management for Nurses: Core Competencies for Quality Care offers a current perspective on leade...
Book Details ASIN : 0134056981
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Leadership and Management for Nurses: Core Competencies for Quality Care, CLICK BUTTON DOW...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Leadership and Management for Nurses: Core Competencies for Quality Care by click link below GET NOW Lead...
E-BOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
UNLIMITED
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care

9 views

Published on

Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care offers a current perspective on leadership and management in nursing and gives nurses a thorough understanding of what it takes to lead in delivering quality health care. Reflecting the Institute of Medicine's influential framework the book emphasizes five core competencies providing patientcentered care working in interdisciplinary teams employing evidencebased practice applying quality improvement and utilizing informatics. Two entirely new chapters examine critical issues in healthcare delivery today.Expanded endofchapter Applying Leadership and Management features encourage students to think like nurses as they hone their clinicalreasoning skills apply competencies and engage with the content. KEY TOPICS Conceptual Base for Leadership and Management Health Care Policy Legal Issues and Ethics in Health Care Deli

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[GET]⚡BOOK✔ Leadership and Management for Nurses Core Competencies for Quality Care

  1. 1. Description Leadership and Management for Nurses: Core Competencies for Quality Care offers a current perspective on leadership and management in nursing, and gives nurses a thorough understanding of what it takes to lead in delivering quality health care. Reflecting the Institute of Medicine's influential framework, the book emphasizes five core competencies: providing patient-centered care working in interdisciplinary teams employing evidence-based practice applying quality improvement and utilizing informatics. Two entirely new chapters examine critical issues in healthcare delivery today.Expanded end-of-chapter Applying Leadership and Management features encourage students to think like nurses as they hone their clinical-reasoning skills, apply competencies, and engage with the content. KEY TOPICS: Conceptual Base for Leadership and Management Health Care Policy, Legal Issues, and Ethics in Health Care Delivery Operational and Strategic Planning: Change, Innovation, and Decision Making Organizational Structure for Effective Care Delivery Health Care Economics Acute Care Health Care Organizations Public/Community Health: Expansion and Need for Leadership Managing Patient-Centered Care Diversity and Disparities in Health Care Recruitment and Retention: Meeting Staffing Requirements Consumers and Nurses Developing Interprofessional and Intraprofessional Teams Improving Teamwork: Collaboration, Coordination, and Conflict Resolution Effective Staff Communication and Working Relationships Delegation for Effective Outcomes Evidence-Based Practice and Management Health Care Quality: A Critical Health Policy Issue Implementing Health Care Quality Improvement Health Care Informatics and Technology Staff Education to Meet Health Professions Core Competencies and Improve Care. MARKET: Leadership and Management for Nurses is designed for all courses in leadership or management in nursing. It also serves as a refresher for topics and issues previously covered in nursing school, while also addressing issues that nurses will face in their new professional practice. This book is an excellent resource for professionals in the nursing field and is also a perfect fit for an RN-to-BSN Leadership and Management course.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 0134056981
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Leadership and Management for Nurses: Core Competencies for Quality Care, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Leadership and Management for Nurses: Core Competencies for Quality Care by click link below GET NOW Leadership and Management for Nurses: Core Competencies for Quality Care CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. E-BOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. UNLIMITED
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×