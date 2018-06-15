dispositivos de entrada salida almacenamiento procesamiento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOPORTE TÉCNICO DISPOSITIVOS DE:  ENTRADA  SALIDA  PROCESAMIENTO  ALMACENAMIENTO
Dispositivos de entrada ¿ Qué es un dispositivo de entrada? Los Periféricos de entrada son todos aquellos dispositivos que...
Tipos de dispositivos de entrada Ratón El ratón es un dispositivo de entrada básico. Los ratones fueron una mejora para el...
Teclado El teclado es el dispositivo de entrada principal de las computadoras. Por ejemplo, intenta arrancar una computado...
Ejemplos de dispositivos de entrada Mouse(ratón) Teclado Escáner Cámaras Clic para MENÚ
Dispositivos de salida ¿Que es un dispositivo de salida? Son aquellos periféricos que se adosan a un ordenador y que tiene...
Tipos de dispositivos de salida Pantalla La pantalla es la forma de ver la salida de la computadora. Esta visualiza el mon...
Altavoces Los altavoces están conectados a las computadoras para la salida de sonido. Las placas de sonido son necesarias ...
Ejemplos de dispositivos de salida Impresora Parlantes Pantalla  Proyector Clic para MENÚ
Dispositivos de procesamiento ¿Que es un dispositivo de procesamiento? Son aquellos que ayudan a que funcione correctament...
Tipos de dispositivos de procesamiento Microprocesador El microprocesador de la CPU está formado por una unidad aritmético...
Ejemplos de dispositivo de procesamiento Tarjeta madre Memoria RAM  Tarjeta de videos Microrocesador Clic para MENÚ p
Dispositivo de almacenamiento ¿Qué es dispositivo de almacenamiento? Son aparatos que escriben y leen datos en un soporte....
Tipos de dispositivos de almacenamiento  Unidad de disco duro La unidad de disco duro es el dispositivo de almacenamiento...
 Unidad de memoria flexible Una unidad de memoria extraíble es conocida como un dispositivo de almacenamiento portátil, e...
Ejemplos de dispositivos de almacenamiento Unidad de disco duro Grabadoras de cd Unidad de memorias flexible Unidad de dis...
