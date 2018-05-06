About Books About For Books How to Ace the Brainteaser Interview by John Kador Free Acces :

This book helps you learn to solve the world s most puzzling interview questions. Company recruiters are asking tough, new brain teasers during interviews that test your skills, creativity, and ability to think on your feet. How would you respond to puzzlers such as What weighs more on the moon than on the earth? or How much money does the tooth fairy distribute worldwide each year? In "How to Ace the Brain Teaser Interview", bestselling career author John Kador presents a wide variety of questions, and shows you the type of responses interviewers want to hear. Inside, you ll find: 151 brain teasers used by human resources departments across the country; suggestions for handling business cases; basic hints for solving logic and puzzle questions; proven strategies for finding creative answers every time; and, helpful appendices with bonus questions and extra resources. In the arms race between interviewers and interviewees, Kador gleefully furnishes job applicants with more ammunition - Joel Spolsky, Founder, Fog Creek Software. This book helps you to grease up your mind a little so that when riddle questions come at you, you can respond intelligently, even if you don t know the answer - Chris Sells. What weighs more on the moon than on earth? Kador not only tells us the answer to this brainteaser and many others, he explains how each question can launch an incisive interview conversation - Ed Milano, VP of Marketing, Design Continuum. A must-have book for job seekers so that they will always be prepared for what may seem off-the-wall questions! - Matt DeLuca, co-author of "201 Best Answers to the Most Frequently Asked Interview Questions".

Creator : John Kador

Best Sellers Rank : #3 Paid in Kindle Store

