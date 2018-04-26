-
Be the first to like this
Published on
ePUB download Audiobook Safari, So Good!: All about African Wildlife (Cat in the Hat s Learning Library (Hardcover)) Full page
Get : yurafici.blogspot.nl/?book=0375866817
Safari, So Good! In this latest installment of the Cat in the Hat s Learning Library, the Cat takes Sally and Nick to Africa--where they meet some "really" big cats--and all sorts of other animals, too, including elephants, zebra, giraffe, hippos, warthogs, buffalo, baboons, side-striped jackals, spotted hyena, galagos, pythons, vipers, and six kinds of antelope! Young readers will learn how animals are either pre... Full description
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment