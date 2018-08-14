Synnopsis :

Sellers own copy,near perfect condition including the cover.No annotations or highlights and an informative read on a fascinating subject



Author : Gordon Williamson

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Gordon Williamson ( 5✮ )

Link Download : https://tajosexponsev.blogspot.com/?book=0713714603

