When Vickie De Beer s son was diagnosed, she and pediatric dietician Kath Megaw set about developing an arsenal of the most effective systems and day-to-day strategies for dealing with diabetes, and here they share their findings. This book begins with basic information about what diabetes is, how to recognize Type 1 and 2, and what medicines are used to control symptoms. Both personal and professional, this book is essential reading for families coping with diabetes. The delicious recipes are simple to shop for, effortless to prepare and, above all, packed with all the essential nutrients growing bodies and minds need for optimal health. Grouped seasonally and covering all days of the week—and not forgetting, sauces, treats and drinks—this reference offers a wide array of choices for every meal of the day and to satisfy all those hunger pangs in between—a happy solution for busy parents and even busier kids! Includes dual measures.

