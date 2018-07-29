Resumen del tema 7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA 7.- FÍSICA MODERNA PARTE I – RELATIVIDAD La mayoría de nuestras experiencias cotidianas están relacionadas con cuerpo...
Einstein puso de manifiesto que las ecuaciones de Maxwell del electromagnetismo estaban en contradicción con la transforma...
Dilatación del tiempo t=γt ' El término t' se denomina tiempo propio. En general, el tiempo propio se define como el inter...
v. Cuando la velocidad del objeto se acerca a la velocidad de la luz, la masa se hace infinitamente grande. Por esta razón...
PARTE II – MECÁNICA CUÁNTICA Tres hechos fundamentales obligan a revisar las leyes de la Física clásica y propician el nac...
Como los resultados experimentales no podían explicarse mediante la teoría clásica de la radiación, era necesario buscar u...
hf =W e+ 1 2 mv2 We es la energía mínima que el electrón necesita para escapar de la superficie del metal. Se suele denomi...
siendo h la constante de Planck, m y v la masa y velocidad del electrón, r el radio de la órbita y n un número entero (n =...
Principio de Incertidumbre de Heisenberg No es posible determinar, sumultáneamente de un modo preciso, la posición y la ca...
número de electrones, se le denomina número atómico y se representa por Z. Al número total de nucleones existentes en el n...
tercera fuerza, muy intensa, de corto alcance y atractiva que supere las fuerzas eléctricas de repulsión y mantenga unido ...
placa fotográfica. Más tarde comprobó que otros compuestos de uranio tenían el mismo comportamiento; por tanto, era el ura...
Las partículas b se emiten con velocidades próximas a la de la luz; su masa es mucho menor que la de las partículas a y, p...
  1. 1. TEMA 7.- FÍSICA MODERNA PARTE I – RELATIVIDAD La mayoría de nuestras experiencias cotidianas están relacionadas con cuerpos que se mueven con velocidades muy pequeñas comparadas con la velocidad de la luz. La mecánica de Newton se formuló para describir el movimiento de estos objetos. La Mecánica clásica no pone límite en la velocidad máxima que puede alcanzar una partícula; sin embargo, la experiencia niega esta posibilidad. Para salvar esta contradicción surge la Teoría de la Relatividad, que puede predecir correctamente las observaciones experimentales en un amplio intervalo de velocidades que van desde v = 0 hasta velocidades próximas a la de la luz. Para la Mecánica clásica de Newton: 1. La trayectoria y la velocidad de un móvil son relativas, puesto que dependen del observador. 2. El tiempo es absoluto: es el mismo para todos los observadores. Decimos que el tiempo es un invariante para los distintos sistemas de referencia. Un sistema de referencia se dice que es inercial cuando está en reposo o se mueve con velocidad constante. Las transformaciones de Galileo proporcionan una interpretación adecuada del movimiento relativo en aquellos casos en que las velocidades son muy pequeñas comparadas con la velocidad de la luz. Para la Mecánica clásica: – La distancia es invariante. – Las velocidades medidas por los dos observadores no son las mismas, difieren en la velocidad relativa entre ellos. – La aceleración y la masa son invariantes, por lo que la Segunda Ley de Newton será válida para todos los sistemas de referencia inerciales.
  2. 2. Einstein puso de manifiesto que las ecuaciones de Maxwell del electromagnetismo estaban en contradicción con la transformación de Galileo. De las ecuaciones de Maxwell se deduce que las ondas electromagnéticas viajan con una velocidad constante c, que es la velocidad de la luz en el vacío. Además, la Teoría de Maxwell no necesita la presencia de un medio para que la onda se propague. Se encontró que la velocidad de la luz era la misma en todos los sistemas inerciales. Postulados de Einstein Einstein desarrolló la Teoría Especial de la Relatividad a partir de los siguientes postulados: 1. Las leyes de la Física son válidas y tienen la misma expresión matemática en todos los sistemas de referencia inerciales. 2. La velocidad de la luz es la misma para todos los sistemas inerciales. γ= 1 √1− v2 c2 Ten en cuenta: 1. La similitud entre las ecuaciones de Galileo y las de Lorentz. Si v = 0 se obtiene que g = 1, y las ecuaciones relativistas se reducen a las ecuaciones no relativistas de Galileo. 2. Si v << c, también g = 1 y las transformaciones de Galileo son válidas. Si v > 0,1 c, deben utilizarse las ecuaciones relativistas. 3. Las ecuaciones relativistas reciben el nombre de Transformaciones de Lorentz.
  3. 3. Dilatación del tiempo t=γt ' El término t' se denomina tiempo propio. En general, el tiempo propio se define como el intervalo de tiempo entre dos sucesos medido por un observador que afirma que los sucesos ocurren en el mismo lugar. t= t ' √1− v2 c2 =γt ' Contracción de la longitud La longitud propia de un objeto se define como la longitud de dicho objeto medida en el sistema de referencia en el cual el objeto se encuentra en reposo. La longitud de un objeto medida en un sistema de referencia respecto del cual el objeto está en movimiento, siempre es menor que la longitud propia. Este efecto se denomina contracción de la longitud. l= 1 γ l ' Siendo l' la longitud propia, es decir, la longitud medida en el sistema móvil. Esta alteración del espacio y del tiempo es lo que permite que las leyes de la Física sean las mismas para todo observador en movimiento uniforme. Masa relativista La masa de un objeto en movimiento aumenta. m=γm0 m= m0 √1− v 2 c 2 Siendo m0 la masa del objeto en reposo y m la masa cuando se mueve con velocidad
  4. 4. v. Cuando la velocidad del objeto se acerca a la velocidad de la luz, la masa se hace infinitamente grande. Por esta razón, ningún objeto con masa puede viajar a la velocidad de la luz. Equivalencia entre masa y energía Energía cinética relativista: Ec= 1 2 m0 v2 =(m−m0)c2 mc2 =m0 c2 + 1 2 m0 v2 El término mc2 representa la energía total de un cuerpo. El término m0c2 representa la energía del cuerpo en reposo. Cuando la energía cinética es cero se cumple: mc2 =m0 c2 Lo que indica que la energía total de un cuerpo en reposo es E = m0 c2 .
  5. 5. PARTE II – MECÁNICA CUÁNTICA Tres hechos fundamentales obligan a revisar las leyes de la Física clásica y propician el nacimiento de la Física Cuántica: la radiación térmica, el efecto fotoeléctrico y el carácter discontinuo de los espectros atómicos. Radiación térmica. Teoría de Planck Se llama radiación térmica de un cuerpo a la energía electromagnética que emite debido a su temperatura. Cualquier cuerpo cuando se calienta, irradia energía. A medida que aumenta la temperatura, aumenta la frecuencia de la radiación emitida. Se conoce como cuerpo negro, aquel que es capaz de absorber todas las radiaciones que llegan a él y, por tanto, de emitir todas las longitudes de onda. La radiación de un cuerpo negro sigue las siguientes leyes experimentales: 1. Ley de Wien: La longitud de onda, para la cual la intensidad emitida es máxima, disminuye al aumentar la temperatura: lmáx T = 2,9·10-3 m K. 2. Ley de Stefan-Boltzmann: La energía total emitida por un cuerpo negro es directamente proporcional a la cuarta potencia de su temperatura absoluta: Itotal = s · T4 siendo s la constante de Stefan-Boltzmann. Si se hace una representación de la intensidad del cuerpo negro frente a longitudes de onda, se observa que al disminuir la temperatura, el máximo de la intensidad emitida se desplaza hacia longitudes de onda mayores (Ley de Wien). Estos resultados experimentales están en contradicción con la Teoría Clásica de la Radiación. Según esta teoría, la intensidad de la radiación debería disminuir de forma continua al aumentar la longitud de onda, de tal forma que en la zona ultravioleta, correspondiente a las longitudes de onda muy pequeñas, la intensidad tiende a infinito. Esta contradicción recibe el nombre de catástrofe ultravioleta.
  6. 6. Como los resultados experimentales no podían explicarse mediante la teoría clásica de la radiación, era necesario buscar una nueva interpretación teórica de estos hechos. Planck afirma que la energía emitida por un cuerpo negro no es continua, sino discontinua, formada por cuantos, paquetes, de energía de frecuencia determinada. La energía de un cuanto viene dada por: E = h · f donde f es la frecuencia de la radiación emitida y h una constante, llamada constante de Planck, de valor h = 6,63·10-34 J s. Efecto fotoeléctrico. Teoría de Einstein Se conoce con el nombre de efecto fotoeléctrico a la emisión de electrones por las superficies metálicas cuando se iluminan con luz de frecuencia adecuada. El potencial de corte o potencial de frenado (Vo) representa la diferencia de potencial necesaria para evitar la aparición del efecto fotoeléctrico. 1 2 mvmáx 2 =e V o Para cada metal existe una frecuencia mínima (frecuencia umbral) por debajo de la cual no se produce efecto fotoeléctrico. La emisión de electrones es prácticamente instantánea. h f =W e+Ec
  7. 7. hf =W e+ 1 2 mv2 We es la energía mínima que el electrón necesita para escapar de la superficie del metal. Se suele denominar trabajo de extracción o función de trabajo de la superficie. We=h f 0 Cuantización de la energía en los átomos: espectros atómicos, modelo atómico de Bohr Cuando, al suministrarles energía, se excitan los átomos de un elemento en estado gaseoso, emiten radiación electromagnética, parte de ella en forma de luz visible. Si se analiza la radiación emitida con un espectroscopio, se obtiene un espectro discontinuo formado por una serie de rayas que corresponden a las diferentes longitudes de onda que integran la radiación analizada. Los átomos no emiten ni absorben energía radiante en cualquier frecuencia, sólo lo hace en unas determinadas frecuencias y siempre las mismas, lo que viene a confirmar la naturaleza discontinua de la energía en los átomos. 1 λ =RH ( 1 n1 2 − 1 n2 2 ) siendo RH la constante de Rydberg, de valor 1,097·107 m-1 . En 1913, Niels Bohr propuso un modelo del átomo de hidrógeno que tuvo un éxito espectacular al calcular las longitudes de onda de las rayas del espectro del hidrógeno e incluso predecir la existencia de nuevas rayas en la región infrarroja y ultravioleta. Según Bohr, el electrón del átomo de hidrógeno gira alrededor del núcleo describiendo órbitas circulares. Pero el electrón no puede girar en cualquier órbita, sólo puede hacerlo en aquellas órbitas en las que se cumple que el momento angular del electrón es un múltiplo entero de h/2p: mv r=n h 2π
  8. 8. siendo h la constante de Planck, m y v la masa y velocidad del electrón, r el radio de la órbita y n un número entero (n = 1, 2, 3,...) llamado número cuántico principal. Cuando el electrón se mueve en una órbita determinada no radia energía, sólo lo hace cuando cambia de órbita. Si pasa de una órbita externa a otra más interna, emite energía y la absorbe cuando pasa de una órbita interna a otra más externa. La frecuencia de la radiación viene dada por la ecuación: E2 – E1 = h f donde E1 y E2 son las energías de las correspondientes órbitas. Hipótesis de De Broglie. Dualidad onda-partícula Hemos visto que la luz tiene una doble naturaleza. A veces se comporta como una onda y en otros casos como si estuviera formada por partículas. En 1924, Louis De Broglie extendió el carácter dual de la luz a todas las partículas materiales. Basándose en consideraciones relativistas y en la teoría cuántica pensó que si la luz se comportaba como onda y como partícula también la materia debía poseer este carácter dual. Según la Hipótesis de De Broglie, cada partícula en movimiento lleva asociada una onda, cuya longitud de onda viene dada por la ecuación: λ= h mv = h p en donde h es la constante de Planck y m v es el momento lineal p de la partícula en movimiento.
  9. 9. Principio de Incertidumbre de Heisenberg No es posible determinar, sumultáneamente de un modo preciso, la posición y la cantidad de movimiento de una partícula. Dx Dp ≥ h / 2p DE Dt ≥ h / 2p El Principio de Incertidumbre es una consecuencia de la dualidad onda-partícula de la radiación y de la materia. PARTE III - FÍSICA NUCLEAR Rutherford propuso el primer modelo atómico nuclear, en 1911. Según Rutherford, el átomo está compuesto por un pequeño núcleo en el que se encuentra casi toda la masa del átomo y toda su carga positiva, con los electrones girando a cierta distancia del núcleo. Esta teoría nuclear era la consecuencia de los resultados obtenidos por Rutherford, Geiger y Marsden al bombardear láminas metálicas delgadas con partículas alfa (núcleos de helio) procedentes de elementos radiactivos. Encontraron que casi todas las partículas alfa atravesaban la lámina metálica sin sufrir ninguna desviación; sólo unas pocas experimentaban pequeñas desviaciones y un número muy pequeño de ellas, aproximadamente una de cada cien mil, se reflejaban en la lámina. En consecuencia, el átomo es principalmente un espacio vacío; sólo cuando una partícula a se acerca al núcleo, la carga positiva de éste la repele y le obliga a desviarse de su trayectoria. En el núcleo existen dos tipos de partículas, llamadas nucleones: protones y neutrones. Al número de protones existentes en el núcleo de un elemento, que coincide con el
  10. 10. número de electrones, se le denomina número atómico y se representa por Z. Al número total de nucleones existentes en el núcleo de un átomo se le denomina número másico y se representa por A. En consecuencia, el número de neutrones N es: N =A−Z Los átomos de un mismo elemento químico poseen el mismo número de protones y, por tanto, de electrones, pero pueden diferir en el número de neutrones. Se denominan isótopos los átomos de un mismo elemento químico que, teniendo lógicamente el mismo número de protones y de electrones, tienen distinto número de neutrones. Los isótopos tienen igual número atómico y distinto número másico. Volumen del núcleo V = 4 3 π R3 V =k A k A= 4 3 π R3 R=[ 3k A 4π ] 1 3 =R0 A 1 3 siendo R0 = 1,2·10-15 m. Estabilidad de los núcleos. Energía de enlace En el núcleo de los átomos, los nucleones se agrupan de tal modo que la distancia entre ellos es del orden de 10-15 m. A esta distancia tan pequeña, la fuerza eléctrica de repulsión entre los protones viene dada por la Ley de Coulomb y es muy grande. La fuerza gravitatoria atractica entre los mismos protones es despreciable frente a la fuerza eléctrica. En consecuencia, para que los núcleos sean estables, debe existir una
  11. 11. tercera fuerza, muy intensa, de corto alcance y atractiva que supere las fuerzas eléctricas de repulsión y mantenga unido al núcleo. Esta fuerza se denomina interacción nuclear fuerte. Es una fuerza que sólo se manifiesta en el interior del núcleo y su valor parece ser el mismo, entre dos protones, entre dos neutrones o entre un protón y un neutrón. Al determinar con precisión las masas de los núcleos de los átomos se obtuvo un resultado sorprendente. El valor obtenido es siempre inferior a la suma de las masas de los nucleones que lo forman. Es decir, la masa real del núcleo es inferior a la suma de las masas de sus protones y neutrones. Esta diferencia se denomina defecto de masa y se calcula mediante la expresión: Δ m=Z mp+( A−Z)mn−M siendo mp la masa del protón, mn la masa del neutrón y M la masa del núcleo. De acuerdo con la fórmula de Einstein, la energía equivalente a este defecto de masa es: E=Δ mc2 Esta energía se denomina energía de enlace o energía de ligadura del núcleo. Radiactividad La radiactividad fue descubierta por Henri Bequerel, en 1896, en un mineral de uranio. Bequerel investigaba la luz emitida por algunas sustancias (fluorescencia), entre ellas el sulfato de potasio-uranio, después de iluminarlas con luz solar. Un día de febrero de 1896 no pudo disponer de luz solar por estar el día nublado y guardó en un cajón de su mesa la sal de uranio y una placa fotográfica protegida por un papel grueso de color negro, para continuar sus investigaciones cuando las condiciones meteorológicas fueran más favorables. Días más tarde comprobó que la película fotográfica estaba velada, y como no había estado expuesta a la luz solar, la única explicación lógica era que la sal de uranio emitía algún tipo de radiación invisible capaz de impresionar la
  12. 12. placa fotográfica. Más tarde comprobó que otros compuestos de uranio tenían el mismo comportamiento; por tanto, era el uranio el causante de estas radiaciones. Desde entonces, a esta radiación invisible y penetrante, capaz de velar las placas fotográficas, ionizar gases y atravesar cuerpos opacos, se le denomina radiactividad. Dos años más tarde, Pierre y Marie Curie descubrieron el polonio y el radio, dos elementos también radiactivos. Las primeras experiencias con elementos radiactivos demostraron que las emisiones radiactivas no se veían afectadas por las reacciones químicas o por los cambios de presión y temperatura. La radiactividad debería ser, por tanto, producida por cambios en los núcleos de los átomos. Cuando la radiación de una muestra se somete a la acción de un campo magnético se comprueba que existen tres tipos de radiaciones: radiación a, formada por partículas con carga positiva; radiación b, formada por partículas con carga positiva, y otra radiación que no se ve afectada por el campo magnético puesto que no tiene carga eléctrica, denominada radiación g. Las partículas a son núcleos de helio, es decir, están formadas por dos protones y dos neutrones. Suelen emitirlas los núcleos demasiado grandes para ser estables, tales como los de uranio, torio, radio o plutonio. Debido a una masa relativamente elevada, a su carga eléctrica y a que son emitidas a velocidades no muy altas, las partículas a tienen un poder de penetración pequeño. La radiación b está formada por electrones. En los núcleos pequeños el número de protones y de neutrones es casi el mismo y son estables, pero los núcleos más grandes tienen más neutrones que protones. Cuando la relación neutrones/protones es demasiado grande, el núcleo es inestable, porque la interacción nuclear fuerte es una fuerza de muy corto alcance, y se estabiliza convirtiendo un neutrón en un protón, un electrón y un antineutrino.
  13. 13. Las partículas b se emiten con velocidades próximas a la de la luz; su masa es mucho menor que la de las partículas a y, por tanto, tienen un poder de penetración mayor. La emisión b se debe a la existencia de una fuerza nuclear denominada interacción nuclear débil. Los rayos g son ondas electromagnéticas con frecuencias muy altas, superiores a las de los rayos X. Se emiten cuando un núcleo que se encuentra excitado vuelve a su estado fundamental (de menor energía), al igual que ocurre en el átomo con los electrones excitados. La emisión g acompaña generalmente a las emisiones a y b. Magnitudes características de la desintegración radiactiva v=− dN dt =λ dt dN N =−λ dt donde l es la llamada constante de desintegración y representa la probabilidad de que un determinado núcleo radiactivo se desintegre. Su unidad en el SI es el s-1 . El signo menos indica que el número de núcleos disminuye con el tiempo. Al integrar la ecuación anterior, llamando No al número de núcleos iniciales, resulta: ln( N No )=−λt N =N o⋅e−λt Se llama actividad o velocidad de desintegración A de una sustancia radiactiva al número de desintegraciones que se producen por unidad de tiempo: A=λ⋅N T 1 2 = ln2 λ ; τ= 1 λ

