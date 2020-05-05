Evaluasi penyelenggaraan pemilu kode etik ida budiarti (dkpp)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RAPAT EVALUASI PENYELENGGARAAN PEMILU TAHUN 2019 Di Hotel Orchardz Industri, Jakarta Dr. Ida Budhiati, S. H., M. H. Anggot...
Terimakasih
Evaluasi penyelenggaraan Pemilu dari perspektif kode etik penyelenggara pemilu

  1. 1. RAPAT EVALUASI PENYELENGGARAAN PEMILU TAHUN 2019 Di Hotel Orchardz Industri, Jakarta Dr. Ida Budhiati, S. H., M. H. Anggota DKPP RI Senin, 9 Desember 2019
  2. 2. No Tahun Pengaduan Perkara Naik Sidang Perkara Diputus Perkara Sedang Diperiksa Amar Putusan Jumlah Teradu DiputusRehabilitasi Teguran Tertulis (Peringatan) Berhenti Sementara Berhenti Tetap Berhenti dari Jabatan Ketetapan 1 2012 99 30 30 0 18 18 0 33 0 3 72 2 2013 606 141 141 0 399 133 14 91 0 28 665 3 2014 879 333 333 0 627 336 5 188 3 122 1281 4 2015 478 115 115 0 282 122 4 42 2 13 465 5 2016 323 163 163 0 376 173 3 46 2 10 610 6 2017 304 140 140 0 288 135 19 50 8 5 505 7 2018 521 280 280 0 545 658 16 103 21 40 1383 8 2019 506 325 248 77 604 385 3 42 12 30 1076 Jumlah 3716 1527 1450 77 3139 1960 64 595 48 251 6057 Presentase 41,1% 51,82% 32,36% 1,06% 9,82% 0,8% 4,14% 100% Keterangan PERKARA PERKARA PERKARA ORANG ORANG ORANG ORANG ORANG ORANG ORANG Data Pengaduan & Persidangan DKPP 2012 - 2019 Diberikan sanksi: 44,04% Data DKPP s/d 5 Desember 2019
  3. 3. Data Pengaduan berdsarkan Tahapan Pemilu TAHAPAN PEMILU Jumlah Presentase Perencanaan Program dan Anggaran 0 Sosialisasi 0 Penyusunan Peraturan KPU 0 Pendaftaran dan Verifikasi Peserta Pemilu 0 Penyelesaian Sengketa Penetapan Partai Politik Peserta Pemilu 0 Pembentukan Badan Penyelenggara 7 1,38 % Pemutakhiran Data Pemilih dan Penyusunan Daftar Pemilih 9 1,77% Penyusunan Daftar Pemilih Di Luar Negeri 0 Penataan dan Penetapan Daerah Pemilihan (Dapil) 0 Pencalonan Anggota DPR, DPD, DPRD Provinsi dan DPRD Kabupaten / Kota Serta Pencalonan Presiden dan Wakil Presiden 24 4,74% Penyelesaian Sengketa Penetapan Pencalonan Anggota DPR, DPD dan DPRD Serta Pencalonan Presiden dan Wakil Presiden 3 0,6% Logistik 22 4,34% Kampanye Calon Angota DPR, DPD dan DPRD Serta Pasangan Calon Presiden dan Wakil Presiden 46 9,1% Laporan dan Audit Dana Kampanye 4 0,8% Masa Tenang 17 3,36 Pemungutan dan Perhitungan Suara 64 12,64% Rekapitulasi Perhitungan Suara 189 37,35% Penyelesaian Sengketa Hasil Pemilu DPR, DPD, DPRD, Provinsi dan DPRD Kabupaten / kota 2 0,4 Penyelesaian Sengketa Hasil Pemilu Presiden dan Wakil Presiden 0 Pentapan Perolehan Kursi dan Calon Terpilih Tanpa Permohonan Perselisihan Hasil Pemilu 10 1,97 Penetapan Perolehan Kursi dan Calon terpilih Pasca Putusan Mahkamah Konstitusi 0 Peresmian Keanggotaan 0 Pengucapan Sumpah /Janji 0 Nontahapan 0 Lain-Lain 109 21,55 Total 506 100%Data DKPP s/d 5 Desember 2019
  4. 4. Data Pengaduan-Persidangan DKI Jakarta WILAYAH JUMLAH Kota Jakarta Barat 1 Kota Jakarta Pusat 2 Kota Jakarta Selatan 0 Kota Jakarta Timur 0 Kota Jakarta Utara 3 Kab. Kepulauan Seribu 0 Provinsi DKI Jakarta 7 Pengaduan WILAYAH JUMLAH Provinsi DKI Jakarta 2 Persidangan Pengaduan: 7 Perkara naik sidang: 2 Data DKPP s/d 5 Desember 2019
  5. 5. Tahun Pengaduan Perkara Naik Sidang Perkara Diputus Perkara Sedang Diperiksa Amar Putusan Jumlah Teradu DiputusRehabilitasi Peringatan Pemberhentian Sementara Pemberhentian Tetap Pemberhentian dari Jabatan Ketetapan 2019 24 14 12 2 55 17 3 0 4 0 79 Jumlah 24 14 12 2 55 17 3 0 4 0 79 Presentase 58.33% 69.62% 21.51% 3.8% 5.07% 100% Keterangan PERKARA PERKARA PERKARA ORANG ORANG ORANG ORANG ORANG ORANG ORANG Diberikan sanksi : 30.38% Data Pengaduan & Persidangan tentang Pencalonan 2019 Data DKPP s/d 5 Desember 2019
  6. 6. CLUSTER ISSUE KPU BAWASLU Syarat calon Anggota Legislatif Tidak menindaklanjuti Laporan atau Putusan Bawaslu Prosedur untuk lolos ke DCS/DCT Tidak melakukan pengawasan yang cukup Prosedur perubahan DCS/DCT Money politik Money politik
  7. 7. Perkara Pencalonan 2019 No Wilayah Nomor Perkara Isu 1. Pusat 21-PKE-DKPP/I/2019 Para Teradu diduga tidak melaksankan Putusan Bawaslu untuk melakukan perbaikan administrasi dengan mencabut Keputusan KPU RI; Para Teradu diduga telah tidak melaksanakan Putusan PTUN tentang batal Keputusan KPU RI a quo; Para Teradu diduga tidak melaksanakan Putusan MA tentang uji materil PerKPU; Para Teradu diduga tidak melakukan RDP dengan DPR dalam pembentukan PerKPU 2. Prov. Sumatera Utara • Kab. Toba Samosir • 72-PKE-DKPP/IV/2019 • Teradu I-III telah menyampaikan status laporan dihentikan tetapi terjadi beberapa kesalahan. Kesalahan tersebut meliputi status yang diumumkan tertulis Status Temuan padahal seharusnya Status Laporan; Laporan dihentikan oleh Bawaslu Tobasa namun didalam Status Temuan (ic. laporan) telah dibuat nomor register laporan padahal sesuai ketentuan jika laporan dihentikan tidak memenuhi syarat formil maka laporan tidak diregister; Dalam mengumumkan status temuan (ic. Laporan) Bawaslu Tobasa telah salah membuat tanggal status yakni 07 Januari 2018 padahal laporan diajukan di bulan Desember 2019
  8. 8. No Wilayah Nomor Perkara Isu 3. Prov. Lampung • Kab. Lampung Timur • Kab. Pesisir Barat • Kab. Lampung Selatan • 140-PKE-DKPP/VI/2019 • 38-PKE-DKPP/III/2019 dan 37-PKE-DKPP/III/2019 • 58-PKE-DKPP/IV/2019 • Teradu diduga meloloskan Caleg ke DCT yang tidak lulus tahapan pemberkasan sehingga dinyatakan TMS • Money politik dimana Teradu diduga menerima sejumlah uang dari Ketua DPC Parpol untuk pengurangan bakal calon Anggota DPRD dari Parpol pada 3 daerah Pemilihan di Kab. Pesisir Barat • Teradu tidak berperan aktif dalam melakukan klarifikasi terhadap jajaran PPK dan PPS yang diduga melakukan pertemuan dengan Imer Darius tanpa menunggu hasil pemeriksaan saksi; Teradu juga duduga tidak memberikan tindakan terhadap perbuatan salah satu bawahannya, yakni Qusoiri Anggota PPK Rajabasa yang melampaui kewenangannya dengan berkonsultasi langsung ke KPU Provinsi Lampung didampingi Zulkipli Anwar yang merupakan Calon Anggota DPR dari Partai Golkar. 4. Provinsi Kep. Bangka Belitung 79-PKE-DKPP/V/2019 Para Teradu diduga kurang teliti karena mencantumkan Pengadu dalam Daftar Calon Sementara (DCS) Anggota DPRD Provinsi Kepulauan Bangka Belitung dari PAN sementara Pengadu tidak pernah melengkapi berkas verifikasi persyaratan calon anggota DPRD Provinsi 5. Prov. Jambi • Kab. Sarolangun 113-PKE-DKPP/V/2019 Para Teradu melakukan perubahan Daftar Calon Tetap (DCT) dengan cara memasukkan, mengeluarkan, dan memasukkan kembali 7 (tujuh) Calon Anggota Legislatif DPRD Kabupaten Sarolangun
  9. 9. No Wilayah Nomor Perkara Isu 6. Prov. Jawa Timur • Kab Sidoarjo 28-PKE-DKPP/II/2019 Pencoretan nama Pengadu dari DCT Anggota DPRD Kab. SIdoarjo pada Pemilu 2019 karena Pengadu sedang menjalani proses hukum dengan dugaan tindak pidana pemalsuan ijazah 7. Prov. Kalimantan Timur • Kota Samarinda 77-PKE-DKPP/IV/2019 Para Teradu diduga tidak melakukan Pengawasan dan pencegahan dalam proses penetapan Daftar Calon Sementara (DCS) dan penetapan Daftar Calon tetap (DCT) yang dilakukan oleh KPU Kota Samarinda pada tanggal 20 September 2018 yang menyebabkan Saiful sebagai Anggota DPRD Kota Samarinda dari Partai Hanura untuk Periode 2014-2019, diloloskan dalam DCT Anggota DPRD Kota Samarinda dari Partai Gerindra pada pemilu 2019. 8. Prov. NTB • Kab. Lombok Tengah 128-PKE-DKPP/VI/2019 Terkait persyaratan Calon Anggota DPD dimana diduga pas foto tidak sesuai dengan persyaratan. Kemudian diduga melakukan pelanggaran Kampanye dengan pembagian sembako pada masa kampanye
  10. 10. No Wilayah Nomor Perkara Isu 9. Prov. NTT • Kab. Timor Tengah Selatan 261-PKE- DKPP/VIII/2019 Para Teradu menetapkan Noni A. Nope yang masih berstatus PNS sebagai DCT dari Partai Demokrat Daerah Pemilihan Nusa Tenggara Timur VIII. DKPP melihat Para Teradu tidak memahami ketentuan batas usia pensiun ASN sesuai peraturan perundang- undangan. Para Teradu dalam melakukan verifikasi syarat calon hanya berdasarkan dokumen formal yang disampaikan oleh partai politik. Para Teradu harus lebih cermat
  11. 11. Terimakasih

