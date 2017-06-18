Reglamentonacional para el juzgamiento de las peleas de gallos en Nicaragua Aganic: en uso de sus facultades le confiere s...
GENERALIDADES 1 Arto 1: Los gallos deben ser llevados en perfecto estado de salud. Arto 2: El fallo del juez es inapelable...
se rompa del tronco, abra un tercer cambio que lo otorgara el juez. b) Se dará una prueba de navaja a los 5 minutos de com...
Arto 6: Todo el tiempo de la pelea los gallos se pondrán frente a frente, quien lo pongo de otra manera será amonestado ha...
Arto 5: En la LEY PROTECTORA DE ANIMALES en su artículo 35 manda: que los gallos se jueguen de día, sugerido horarios de 9...
Reglamento para Gallos de pelea.

Rolling

  1. 1. Reglamentonacional para el juzgamiento de las peleas de gallos en Nicaragua Aganic: en uso de sus facultades le confiere su escritura pública y persona jurídica en su cláusula IV inciso, 11, 12, 13 y 25 clausula XIII décimo tercera y en su inciso, 13, 14 y 25 establece el presente reglamento, para el juzgamiento de las peleas de gallos en todo el territorio nacional la asociación de galleros de Nicaragua (AGANIC) ordena que se cumpla en cada gallera urbana o rural que goce de su debido permiso departamental.
  2. 2. GENERALIDADES 1 Arto 1: Los gallos deben ser llevados en perfecto estado de salud. Arto 2: El fallo del juez es inapelable. Arto 3: El juez debe dictar sentencia: a) Que el gallo este muerto. b) Que clave pico y pechuga. c) Que demuestre estar corrido d) El soltador que toque gallo sin autorización (pierde la pelea por dentro y sigue para el público. Si se niega a continuar la pelea pierde por dentro y por fuera) Arto 4: El juez no dará cambio de navajas cuando el gallo este corrido o este en estado agónico Arto 5: En caso de gallo corrido el juez debe llamar a prueba de comp0robacion de gallo corrido, sin ponerlo al piso, sin esperar conteo de descanso y pico a pico. Arto 6: Antes de iniciar el combate se medirán las navajas: a) La de uso inmediato y la de repuesto, tendrán 5minutos para cambiar navaja (en el hipotético caso que
  3. 3. se rompa del tronco, abra un tercer cambio que lo otorgara el juez. b) Se dará una prueba de navaja a los 5 minutos de combate, sino a habido una prueba anteriormente Arto 7: Tiempo de combate a) Navaja larga 10 minutos, con un conteo de 8 segu8ndos en el piso y 15 en el descanso b) Navaja corta: 15 minutos, 10 segundos en el piso y 20 de descanso. JUEG0O LIMPIO Arto 1: Está prohibido a los soltadores, palmear las manos, silbar, zapatear, o hacer cualquier ruido que distraiga a los gallos Arto 2: Le está prohibido a los soltadores el uso de:, grasa, droga, hielo, pañuelo, tierra, papeles, apretar la tráquea, sacarle los ojos, quebrarle la pata, retener al gallo, jalar el gallos que está pegado, pegar la golilla. Arto 3: El soltador que irrespete al juez o insulte al juez y discuta la sentencia del juez, debe ser expulsado de la jugada. Arto 4: Ninguna persona tomada de licor u otra sustancia puede soltar gallos en el redondel Arto 5: La distancia de soltar serán primera y segunda puesta, la tercera puesta será en el centro de redondel con una distancia entre gallo y gallo de 1.20mts
  4. 4. Arto 6: Todo el tiempo de la pelea los gallos se pondrán frente a frente, quien lo pongo de otra manera será amonestado habiendo dos amonestaciones previas perderá la pelea. Arto 7: Cuando uno de los gallos este en estado agónico y soportando castigo, no haga pelea, el juez mandara al soltador del gallo en estado agónico, de inmediato a pique arriba: estando el moribundo encima del que hace pelea; sino pica pierde. Cuando uno de los combatientes, este echado sin ser agredido durante tres pruebas, a la cuarta ira pico a pico en el piso. GENERALIDADES 2 Arto 1: Queda terminantemente prohibido, el uso de zaranda o separador en todas las galleras de Nicaragua. Arto 2: Toda gallera para proteger al público deberá levantar una malla de 1.50mts sobre el nivel del redondel. Arto 3: Está prohibido que cualquier persona ingrese a la gallera, con arma de fuego o arma blanca. Arto 4: Queda prohibido el maltrato del hombre al gallo en el redondel (se entiende por maltrato, todo aquello que el hombre haga por hacerle daño físico al gallo)
  5. 5. Arto 5: En la LEY PROTECTORA DE ANIMALES en su artículo 35 manda: que los gallos se jueguen de día, sugerido horarios de 9:00 AM a 6:00 PM RECOMENDACIONES Cualquier acuerdo extra fuera de este reglamento deberáser notificado al señor juez, en cuanto a navajas y tiempo de pelea o la colocación de la navaja en cualquiera de sus patas.

