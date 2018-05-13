About Books About For Books A Guide to Scaffold Use in the Construction Industry: OSHA 3150 2002 (Revised) by John L Henshaw Unlimited :

Scaffolding hazards continue to rank high on the list of the most frequently cited standards in the construction industry. Scaffold-related fatalities account for a significant number of fatalities in the construction workplace. This book addresses some of the most common questions about OSHA s scaffold standard. It is all part of the agency s effort to provide guidance to employers who need help in complying with OSHA s standards to protect the working men and women across the nation. This booklet is organized in a question and answer format to highlight pertinent information that employers and employees need to know. The subjects addressed in each question follow the basic organization of the standard. In addition, each answer references the regulatory text where that particular information can be located. These references appear at the end of each answer in boldface type. An appendix also includes an alphabetical index to the standard for quick reference. It is important to note that the question and answer section of this booklet simply provides an overview of the standard. For compliance with all of the regulation s requirements, refer to the regulatory text or Title 29 of the Code Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 1926, Subpart L.

Creator : John L Henshaw

Best Sellers Rank : #5 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download News : https://milosusugaul.blogspot.com/?book=1475058071

