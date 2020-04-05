Kinetics of ruthenium(III) catalyzed oxidation of biologically important sugar alcohols (myo-inositol,

D-sorbitol, and D-mannitol) by dichloroisocyanuric acid was carried out in aqueous acetic acid—perchloric

medium. The reactions were found to be first order in case of oxidant and ruthenium(III). Zero order

was observed with the concentrations of sorbitol and mannitol whereas, a positive fractional order was found

in the case of inositol concentration. An inverse fractional order was observed with perchloric acid in oxidation

of three substrates. Arrhenius parameters were calculated and a plausible mechanism was proposed