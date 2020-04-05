-
Kinetics of ruthenium(III) catalyzed oxidation of biologically important sugar alcohols (myo-inositol,
D-sorbitol, and D-mannitol) by dichloroisocyanuric acid was carried out in aqueous acetic acid—perchloric
medium. The reactions were found to be first order in case of oxidant and ruthenium(III). Zero order
was observed with the concentrations of sorbitol and mannitol whereas, a positive fractional order was found
in the case of inositol concentration. An inverse fractional order was observed with perchloric acid in oxidation
of three substrates. Arrhenius parameters were calculated and a plausible mechanism was proposed
