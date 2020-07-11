-
Our soul inevitably passes through a route starting from birth, pasain^m rough
death, and ending with our resurrection in the next life. This route revolves
around death, and is strongly marked with events that precedeflnd succeed it
These events include sickness, pre-death and post-death- actions, the
intermediate life in the grave (al-Barzakh), and periods of sleep that count as
“minor death’. These, and related issues of the soul, are the subjects that “The
Inevitable Journey” discusses over a sequence of titles:
1. Sickness. Regulations & Exhortations
2. Inheritance, Regulations & Exhortations
3. Funerals, Regulations & Exhortations
4. Life in al-Barzakh
5. The Dreamer’s Handbook:
Sleep Etiquettes & Dreams Interpretation
Sleep can be a welcome occasion of pleasurable rest, or a hateful predicament
of fear and terror. Islam, praise be to Allah ( ,.i), presents a clear understanding
of sleep and dreams, and provides a complete code of sleep etiquettes and
extolments. This can help make sleep a rewarding experience that brings useful
rest and pleasant dreams.
This book starts by presenting a spiritual understanding of sleep from the
Islamic viewpoint, which is followed by guidelines for recommended evening
pre-sleep, night, and morning acts of worship. The conceptual understanding of
dreams is laid out next, followed by an analytical study of dreams in the Qur'an
and of dreams seen by the Prophet Muhammad ( ) and by his companions (
The rest of the book deals with dream interpretation, its correct rules and
procedures, drills to help understand these rules, and a large glossary of
interpreted dream symbols.
This, we hope, fulfills two important goals regarding sleep and dreams: It
establishes their understanding upon the strong foundation of the Qur’an and
Sunnah, and it eliminates a great deal of superstition that surra^B^em.
Indeed, from Allah alone we seek help and acceptance
