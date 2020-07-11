Our soul inevitably passes through a route starting from birth, pasain^m rough

death, and ending with our resurrection in the next life. This route revolves

around death, and is strongly marked with events that precede and succeed it

These events include sickness, pre-death and post-death actions, the

intermediate life in the grave (al-Barzakh), and periods of sleep that count as

“minor death’. These, and related issues of the soul, are the subjects that “The

Inevitable Journey” discusses over a sequence of titles:

1. Sickness. Regulations & Exhortations

2. Inheritance, Regulations & Exhortations

3. Funerals, Regulations & Exhortations

4. Life in al-Barzakh

5. The Dreamer’s Handbook:

Sleep Etiquettes & Dreams Interpretation

Sleep can be a welcome occasion of pleasurable rest, or a hateful predicament

of fear and terror. Islam, praise be to Allah ( ,.i), presents a clear understanding

of sleep and dreams, and provides a complete code of sleep etiquettes and

extolments. This can help make sleep a rewarding experience that brings useful

rest and pleasant dreams.

This book starts by presenting a spiritual understanding of sleep from the

Islamic viewpoint, which is followed by guidelines for recommended evening

pre-sleep, night, and morning acts of worship. The conceptual understanding of

dreams is laid out next, followed by an analytical study of dreams in the Qur'an

and of dreams seen by the Prophet Muhammad ( ) and by his companions (

The rest of the book deals with dream interpretation, its correct rules and

procedures, drills to help understand these rules, and a large glossary of

interpreted dream symbols.

This, we hope, fulfills two important goals regarding sleep and dreams: It

establishes their understanding upon the strong foundation of the Qur’an and

Sunnah, and it eliminates a great deal of superstition that surrounds them.

Indeed, from Allah alone we seek help and acceptance