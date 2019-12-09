TDM for B Pharm practical-2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCTION Measuring drug concentration Individualizing the dose Drug concentration maintained in target range
TDM: WHAT’S INCLUDED?  Measuring drug concentration  Clinical interpretation Pharmaco kinetics Sampling Time Drug Histor...
SOURCES OFVARIATIONS Inter-individual Variation Pharmacokinetic Variability Genetic Polymorphism Pathological and physi...
TDM: CRITERIA NarrowTherapeutic Range Significant pharmacokinetic Variability A reasonable Relationship between plasma ...
TDM: INDICATIONS Toxicity: Diagnosing toxicity Avoiding toxicity
TDM: INDICATIONS Dosing: Post dose adjustment Adequate loading dose? Patient’s dose requirements
TDM: INDICATIONS Monitoring: Assessing compliance Diagnosing undertreatment Diagnosing failed therapy Q: WHYTDM? A:TDM
TIMING OF PLASMA SAMPLE At steady state (SS) concentration  What is it?  Why? Just before the next dose is due  What ...
TIMING OF PLASMA SAMPLE Very long half life- Before SS reached  To avoid toxicity  To ascertain adequate dosing Suspec...
TDM:THE PROCESS Request forTDM Laboratory measurement Result communication Clinical Interpretation Therapeutic Management
INTERPRETINGTDM NUMBER Needs to be individualised Before adjusting dose, ascertain:  Sample timing  SS reached or not ...
MEASURING AND MONITORING Within a clinically useful timeframe Trained staff Quality assay Units in report Reference v...
LIMITATIONS Limited number of drugs Scientific accuracy Laboratory variability Limited accessibility Validity of sugg...
VALUES FROM OUR LABORATORY Drug Normal Range (μg/mL) Phenytoin 10-20 Phenobarbitone 15-40 Paracetamol 10-20 Carbamazepine ...
TDM: CONCLUSION Team work involving clinicians, pharmacologists, paramedical & laboratory staff. Aims at better manageme...
LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY MASS SPECTROMETRY
WORKING PRINICIPLE
  1. 1. THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING For B. Pharmacy Dr. Pravin Prasad MBBS, MD Clinical Pharmacology Lecturer, Department of Clinical Pharmacology Mahrajgunj Medical Campus, IOM,TU 8 December 2019 (22 Mangsir 2076), Sunday
  2. 2. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Measuring drug concentration Individualizing the dose Drug concentration maintained in target range
  4. 4. THERAPEUTIC DRUG MONITORING(TDM) DEFINITION Pragmatic manipulation of the dose of a drug using plasma concentration as a guide to optimize its efficacy, to avoid or identify toxicity and to detect or confirm poor compliance
  5. 5. TDM: WHAT’S INCLUDED?  Measuring drug concentration  Clinical interpretation Pharmaco kinetics Sampling Time Drug History Clinical Condition
  6. 6. SOURCES OFVARIATIONS Inter-individual Variation Pharmacokinetic Variability Genetic Polymorphism Pathological and physiological factors Intra-individual Variability Age Weight Pathological Factors Physiological Factors Concomitant medications
  7. 7. TDM: CRITERIA NarrowTherapeutic Range Significant pharmacokinetic Variability A reasonable Relationship between plasma concentrations and clinical effects Established target concentration range Availability of cost-Effective drug assay WHICH DRUGS? NERVE
  8. 8. TDM: INDICATIONS Toxicity: Diagnosing toxicity Avoiding toxicity
  9. 9. TDM: INDICATIONS Dosing: Post dose adjustment Adequate loading dose? Patient’s dose requirements
  10. 10. TDM: INDICATIONS Monitoring: Assessing compliance Diagnosing undertreatment Diagnosing failed therapy Q: WHYTDM? A:TDM
  11. 11. TIMING OF PLASMA SAMPLE At steady state (SS) concentration  What is it?  Why? Just before the next dose is due  What is it?  Why? Consider absorption and distribution
  12. 12. TIMING OF PLASMA SAMPLE Very long half life- Before SS reached  To avoid toxicity  To ascertain adequate dosing Suspected toxicity due to peak concentrations Method of Monitoring
  13. 13. TDM:THE PROCESS Request forTDM Laboratory measurement Result communication Clinical Interpretation Therapeutic Management
  14. 14. INTERPRETINGTDM NUMBER Needs to be individualised Before adjusting dose, ascertain:  Sample timing  SS reached or not  Patient compliance  Other causes • Change in electrolytes • Serum albumin concentration • Possible drug interaction • Co-morbidity
  15. 15. MEASURING AND MONITORING Within a clinically useful timeframe Trained staff Quality assay Units in report Reference values
  16. 16. LIMITATIONS Limited number of drugs Scientific accuracy Laboratory variability Limited accessibility Validity of suggested target ranges Drugs with active metabolites
  17. 17. VALUES FROM OUR LABORATORY Drug Normal Range (μg/mL) Phenytoin 10-20 Phenobarbitone 15-40 Paracetamol 10-20 Carbamazepine 4-12
  18. 18. TDM: CONCLUSION Team work involving clinicians, pharmacologists, paramedical & laboratory staff. Aims at better management of drug therapy by individualization of therapy taking plasma levels of the drug as guide. Before attemptingTDM, its limitations must be kept in mind that only certain drugs fit into the category.
  19. 19. TDM LAB OFTUTH
  20. 20. TDM LAB OFTUTH
  21. 21. TDM LAB OFTUTH
  22. 22. LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY MASS SPECTROMETRY
  23. 23. WORKING PRINICIPLE
  24. 24. ANY QUERIES?

