Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: ANTIOQUIA...
PASO 3. Cierre: • Que los alumnos puedan aprender a utilizar las opciones para crear una disertación exposición a través d...
8085764
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

8085764

28 views

Published on

ENSAYO

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

8085764

  1. 1. Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: ANTIOQUIA Municipio: FRONTINO Radicado: 51008 Institución Educativa: C.E.R INDIGENA GARZON PEGADO Sede Educativa: PEGADO LA MARINA Nombres y apellidos del docente: ANGELINO MAJORE BAILARIN PASO 1. Conceptualización: En este proyecto se desarrolla a modo de propuesta una manera de utilizar las diversas aplicaciones de las tics, para con los alumnos de un determinado nivel pensando en su proyección escolar y académica futura. Esto con la finalidad de potenciar el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje y hacerlo más didáctico tanto en los otros subsectores como en el nuestro de Religión. Con el objetivo primero de capacitar, promover, enseñar e implementar el uso progresivo y didáctico de las tics en el aula para así motivar y potenciar el aprendizaje. Luego, se realiza una actividad de acuerdo a un contenido determinado de nuestro subsector, donde los alumnos deberán reconocer las características propias de lo trabajado anteriormente para en base a ellas realizar una óptima utilización de los recursos tics como herramientas de apoyo pedagógico. PASO 2. Desarrollo: El Profesor debe exponer una descripción de ¿Qué son las TICs?, realizar la promoción del uso de TICs en el aula de clases y enseñar a utilizar esos recursos, luego este les presenta en la Pizarra Digital una plataforma de “Las Religiones del Mundo”, los alumnos se deben reunir los alumnos en grupos de 2 o 3 compañeros para escoger el la religión de la cual investigaran, para luego realizar un exposición en una Presentación de Power Point dando cuenta del aprendizaje que obtuvieron de ese recurso didáctico-pedagógico, luego el profesor realizará una evaluación sumativa de la confección de dicha presentación y finalmente los alumnos deberán realizar una exposición frente a sus compañeros con el uso del recurso sobre la religión que eligieron de la plataforma. A través de la explicación del profesor sobre qué son las TICS, la promoción de su uso en el aula de clases y en el subsector, la enseñanza del uso del recurso de TICs y el diseño de una exposición utilizando el recurso de TICs.
  2. 2. PASO 3. Cierre: • Que los alumnos puedan aprender a utilizar las opciones para crear una disertación exposición a través del manejo básico de un power point, implementando así las tics en el aula. • Que los alumnos puedan exponer datos sobre una religión que ellos elijan por medio de una plataforma dada por el profesor.

×