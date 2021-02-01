Successfully reported this slideshow.
Check out the list of best cooking oils for health from the number of options and brands available in the market.

  15 Best Cooking Oils in India for Healthy Lifestyle- 2021
  2. 2. 15 Best Cooking Oils in India for Healthy Lifestyle- 2021 Cooking oil has been a vital ingredient in every Indian dish and many dishes worldwide. There are numerous options for cooking oil to assist in health and taste, which you can use for sautéing, baking, and even for drizzling. There are certain varieties of oil like Palm Oil, Olive Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Almond Oil, and Vegetable Oil, etc. Choosing the right oil for you or the best cooking oil for health depends entirely on the type of cooking you’re carrying out and the health achievements you are looking for.
  3. 3. While every oil has its properties and benefits, it’s often difficult to settle on one good choice for the health of your family and yourself. It is essential to pick the right oil that can help you avoid various health and heart diseases. This is why we have compiled a list of the best cooking oils in India to help you get through this dilemma.
  4. 4. Olive Oil It is one of the most versatile variants of oil, full of antioxidants. It is most helpful in reducing joint pain, maintaining good heart health, and lowering the risks of Alzheimer’s. Olive oil has a lower smoke point, in comparison to other varieties of oil, thus making it a perfect companion of low and medium heating foods.
  5. 5. Coconut Oil When the question is of high heat cooking, the coconut oil triumphs all as it is having almost 90% of fatty acids as saturated, thereby increasing resistance to heat. It is famous for going on for months and years without turning foul. It helps in improving cognition and makes you feel fuller for a longer time.
  6. 6. Mustard Oil Due to its simulation and high digestive properties, mustard oil is the number one choice for Indian households, when it comes to traditional cooking. It helps in preventing and curing a cold & cough, fighting various germs and viruses, curing skin problems, and is rich in many antibacterial properties. This healthiest cooking oil is one of the best weight loss products to consume, in terms of oil & fats.
  7. 7. Palm Oil It consists of a right amount of saturated and monounsaturated fats, which makes it an excellent choice for cooking. Palm oil contains a good amount of Vitamin A, antioxidants, and beta-carotene, which makes it a healthy food ingredient that helps brain function, reduce heart disease, and improve vitamin A level. It is added to peanut butter and other nut butter as a stabilizer.
  8. 8. Almond Oil This antioxidant-rich oil is also a great source of Vitamin E. It helps in preventing and rectifying heart problems as well as blood pressure. This can be used for maintaining cholesterol levels and protection against colon tumors as well.

